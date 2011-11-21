Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089489688 Name: 10point Currency: USD 2012 January 13, 10:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
618355892011.11.21 16:57balanceDeposit2 000.00
619071142011.11.22 12:15buy0.01usdjpy76.8840.00077.3842011.11.23 15:4077.3840.000.000.006.46
621269082011.11.24 13:26sell0.01usdjpy77.0330.00076.5362011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.02-9.54
621642482011.11.25 00:26sell0.02usdjpy77.2340.00076.7332011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.01-13.91
621682102011.11.25 01:45sell0.03usdjpy77.4370.00076.9362011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.02-13.04
622092952011.11.25 13:27sell0.05usdjpy77.6500.00077.1412011.11.29 10:1877.7730.000.00-0.04-7.91
623310302011.11.28 14:06sell0.08usdjpy77.8540.00077.3542011.11.29 10:1777.7750.000.000.008.13
623395892011.11.28 15:27sell0.13usdjpy78.0660.00077.5562011.11.29 10:1777.7710.000.000.0049.31
623797402011.11.29 01:13sell0.21usdjpy78.2670.00077.7712011.11.29 10:1777.7710.000.000.00133.93
624710482011.11.29 16:26sell0.01usdjpy77.8350.00077.3352011.11.30 13:0677.5270.000.00-0.013.97
624986102011.11.30 00:08sell0.02usdjpy78.0380.00077.5382011.11.30 13:0677.5380.000.000.0012.90
626152742011.11.30 19:17sell0.01usdjpy77.3990.00076.8942011.12.06 06:4677.7860.000.00-0.01-4.98
626253122011.11.30 21:53sell0.02usdjpy77.6080.00077.1002011.12.06 06:4677.7830.000.00-0.01-4.50
627528102011.12.02 01:32sell0.03usdjpy77.8150.00077.3102011.12.06 06:4677.7820.000.000.001.27
627915322011.12.02 13:30sell0.05usdjpy78.0030.00077.5262011.12.06 06:4677.7820.000.000.0014.21
629997112011.12.06 19:00buy0.01usdjpy77.7460.00078.2492011.12.12 09:4377.8440.000.00-0.011.26
631203672011.12.08 09:19buy0.02usdjpy77.5370.00078.0392011.12.12 09:4377.8470.000.000.007.96
631241512011.12.08 10:15buy0.03usdjpy77.3270.00077.8362011.12.12 09:4377.8360.000.00-0.0119.62
633263002011.12.12 10:33buy0.01usdjpy77.8760.00078.3762011.12.15 04:3878.0460.000.00-0.012.18
634879232011.12.13 14:51buy0.02usdjpy77.6680.00078.1682011.12.15 04:3878.0460.000.00-0.019.69
636750162011.12.15 07:11sell0.01usdjpy78.0290.00077.5292011.12.27 08:4177.9240.000.00-0.011.35
642949412011.12.27 09:54sell0.01usdjpy77.8850.00077.3852011.12.29 07:4577.7130.000.000.002.21
643926712011.12.29 12:30sell0.01usdjpy77.7750.00077.2702011.12.30 14:2377.2700.000.000.006.54
644582732011.12.30 16:24sell0.01usdjpy76.9910.00076.4962012.01.03 06:4076.7860.000.000.002.67
645282472012.01.03 08:19buy0.01usdjpy76.8270.00077.3272012.01.05 09:0276.7810.000.000.00-0.60
645750922012.01.04 08:18buy0.02usdjpy76.6280.00077.1272012.01.05 09:0276.7810.000.000.003.99
646699132012.01.05 10:29buy0.01usdjpy76.8540.00077.3532012.01.05 14:5277.1010.000.000.003.20
  0.00 0.00 -0.17 236.37
Closed P/L: 236.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
647014522012.01.06 01:28buy0.01usdjpy77.2000.00077.699 76.7120.000.000.00-6.36
647423482012.01.06 19:41buy0.02usdjpy76.9960.00077.500 76.7120.000.000.00-7.40
647637002012.01.09 11:14buy0.03usdjpy76.7860.00077.293 76.7120.000.000.00-2.89
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -16.65
 Floating P/L: -16.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 236.20 Floating P/L: -16.65 Margin: 30.00
Balance: 2 236.20 Equity: 2 219.55 Free Margin: 2 189.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 290.79 Gross Loss: 54.59 Total Net Profit: 236.20
Profit Factor: 5.33 Expected Payoff: 9.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 44.49 (2.02%) Relative Drawdown: 2.02% (44.49)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 17 (64.71%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (73.08%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (26.92%)
Largest profit trade: 133.93 loss trade: -13.92
Average profit trade: 15.30 loss trade: -7.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (57.42) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-44.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 197.83 (4) consecutive loss (count): -44.49 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2