Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089489688
|Name: 10point
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 6, 15:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|61835589
|2011.11.21 16:57
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|61907114
|2011.11.22 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.884
|0.000
|77.384
|2011.11.23 15:40
|77.384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.46
|62126908
|2011.11.24 13:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.033
|0.000
|76.536
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-9.54
|62164248
|2011.11.25 00:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.234
|0.000
|76.733
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-13.91
|62168210
|2011.11.25 01:45
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.437
|0.000
|76.936
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-13.04
|62209295
|2011.11.25 13:27
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.650
|0.000
|77.141
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.773
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-7.91
|62331030
|2011.11.28 14:06
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|77.854
|0.000
|77.354
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|62339589
|2011.11.28 15:27
|sell
|0.13
|usdjpy
|78.066
|0.000
|77.556
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.31
|62379740
|2011.11.29 01:13
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|78.267
|0.000
|77.771
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|133.93
|62471048
|2011.11.29 16:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.835
|0.000
|77.335
|2011.11.30 13:06
|77.527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.97
|62498610
|2011.11.30 00:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|78.038
|0.000
|77.538
|2011.11.30 13:06
|77.538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.90
|62615274
|2011.11.30 19:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.399
|0.000
|76.894
|2011.12.06 06:46
|77.786
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.98
|62625312
|2011.11.30 21:53
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.608
|0.000
|77.100
|2011.12.06 06:46
|77.783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.50
|62752810
|2011.12.02 01:32
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.815
|0.000
|77.310
|2011.12.06 06:46
|77.782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|62791532
|2011.12.02 13:30
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|78.003
|0.000
|77.526
|2011.12.06 06:46
|77.782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.21
|62999711
|2011.12.06 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.746
|0.000
|78.249
|2011.12.12 09:43
|77.844
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.26
|63120367
|2011.12.08 09:19
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.537
|0.000
|78.039
|2011.12.12 09:43
|77.847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.96
|63124151
|2011.12.08 10:15
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.327
|0.000
|77.836
|2011.12.12 09:43
|77.836
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|19.62
|63326300
|2011.12.12 10:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.876
|0.000
|78.376
|2011.12.15 04:38
|78.046
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.18
|63487923
|2011.12.13 14:51
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.668
|0.000
|78.168
|2011.12.15 04:38
|78.046
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9.69
|63675016
|2011.12.15 07:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.029
|0.000
|77.529
|2011.12.27 08:41
|77.924
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.35
|64294941
|2011.12.27 09:54
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.885
|0.000
|77.385
|2011.12.29 07:45
|77.713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.21
|64392671
|2011.12.29 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.775
|0.000
|77.270
|2011.12.30 14:23
|77.270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.54
|64458273
|2011.12.30 16:24
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.991
|0.000
|76.496
|2012.01.03 06:40
|76.786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|64528247
|2012.01.03 08:19
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.827
|0.000
|77.327
|2012.01.05 09:02
|76.781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|64575092
|2012.01.04 08:18
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.628
|0.000
|77.127
|2012.01.05 09:02
|76.781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.99
|64669913
|2012.01.05 10:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.854
|0.000
|77.353
|2012.01.05 14:52
|77.101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|236.37
|Closed P/L:
|236.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|64701452
|2012.01.06 01:28
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.200
|0.000
|77.699
|
|77.099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1.31
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|236.20
|Floating P/L:
|-1.31
|Margin:
|5.00
|Balance:
|2 236.20
|Equity:
|2 234.89
|Free Margin:
|2 229.89
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|290.79
|Gross Loss:
|54.59
|Total Net Profit:
|236.20
|Profit Factor:
|5.33
|Expected Payoff:
|9.08
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|44.49 (2.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.02% (44.49)
|
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (64.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (73.08%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (26.92%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|133.93
|loss trade:
|-13.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.30
|loss trade:
|-7.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (57.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-44.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|197.83 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-44.49 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2