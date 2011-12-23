Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3723383 Name: 10p_usdjpynormalmartingale Currency: USD 2012 January 13, 13:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1498725052011.12.23 14:38balanceDeposit500.00
1499071902011.12.23 20:02sell0.01usdjpy78.0410.00077.5412011.12.26 17:0977.9390.000.00-0.011.31
1499670142011.12.26 23:08sell0.01usdjpy77.9470.00077.4472011.12.27 21:2077.8880.000.00-0.010.76
1500645802011.12.28 06:30buy0.01usdjpy77.8090.00078.3092011.12.28 18:3677.9620.000.000.001.96
1501052202011.12.28 15:25buy0.02usdjpy77.6090.00078.1092011.12.28 18:3677.9640.000.000.009.11
1502025062011.12.29 07:13buy0.01usdjpy77.7720.00078.2722011.12.29 12:0777.8240.000.000.000.67
1502952202011.12.29 18:37buy0.01usdjpy77.7330.00078.2332012.01.05 16:5077.1180.000.00-0.08-7.97
1503328992011.12.30 05:35buy0.02usdjpy77.5330.00078.0332012.01.05 16:4977.1160.000.00-0.15-10.81
1503624012011.12.30 12:40buy0.03usdjpy77.3320.00077.8322012.01.05 16:4977.1160.000.00-0.22-8.40
1503972132011.12.30 17:51buy0.05usdjpy77.1310.00077.6312012.01.05 16:4977.1150.000.00-0.36-1.04
1503984232011.12.30 17:56buy0.08usdjpy76.9310.00077.4312012.01.05 16:4977.1130.000.00-0.5818.88
1505304602012.01.03 12:38buy0.13usdjpy76.7300.00077.2302012.01.05 16:4977.1140.000.00-0.5964.74
1509158172012.01.06 02:44buy0.01usdjpy77.2030.00077.7032012.01.11 13:5376.9680.000.00-0.04-3.05
1510250192012.01.06 21:38buy0.02usdjpy77.0030.00077.5032012.01.11 13:5376.9680.000.00-0.09-0.91
1511201902012.01.09 13:09buy0.03usdjpy76.8030.00077.3032012.01.11 13:5376.9740.000.00-0.106.66
  0.00 0.00 -2.24 71.91
Closed P/L: 69.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1514363662012.01.11 14:14buy0.01usdjpy76.9630.00077.463 76.7030.000.00-0.05-3.39
1516402342012.01.12 16:32buy0.02usdjpy76.7620.00077.262 76.7030.000.00-0.01-1.54
  0.00 0.00 -0.06 -4.93
 Floating P/L: -4.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 69.67 Floating P/L: -4.99 Margin: 6.00
Balance: 569.68 Equity: 564.69 Free Margin: 558.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 102.80 Gross Loss: 33.12 Total Net Profit: 69.67
Profit Factor: 3.10 Expected Payoff: 4.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 29.03 (4.87%) Relative Drawdown: 4.87% (29.03)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 64.15 loss trade: -10.96
Average profit trade: 12.85 loss trade: -5.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (96.24) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-29.03)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 96.24 (7) consecutive loss (count): -29.03 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3