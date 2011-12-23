|Account: 3723383
|Name: 10p_usdjpynormalmartingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 6, 17:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|149872505
|2011.12.23 14:38
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|149907190
|2011.12.23 20:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.041
|0.000
|77.541
|2011.12.26 17:09
|77.939
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.31
|149967014
|2011.12.26 23:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.947
|0.000
|77.447
|2011.12.27 21:20
|77.888
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.76
|150064580
|2011.12.28 06:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.809
|0.000
|78.309
|2011.12.28 18:36
|77.962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|150105220
|2011.12.28 15:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.609
|0.000
|78.109
|2011.12.28 18:36
|77.964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.11
|150202506
|2011.12.29 07:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.772
|0.000
|78.272
|2011.12.29 12:07
|77.824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|150295220
|2011.12.29 18:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.733
|0.000
|78.233
|2012.01.05 16:50
|77.118
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-7.97
|150332899
|2011.12.30 05:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.533
|0.000
|78.033
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.116
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-10.81
|150362401
|2011.12.30 12:40
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.332
|0.000
|77.832
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.116
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-8.40
|150397213
|2011.12.30 17:51
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.131
|0.000
|77.631
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.115
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-1.04
|150398423
|2011.12.30 17:56
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|76.931
|0.000
|77.431
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.113
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|18.88
|150530460
|2012.01.03 12:38
|buy
|0.13
|usdjpy
|76.730
|0.000
|77.230
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.114
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|64.74
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|69.21
|Closed P/L:
|67.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|150915817
|2012.01.06 02:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.203
|0.000
|77.703
|
|77.121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|67.21
|Floating P/L:
|-1.06
|Margin:
|2.00
|Balance:
|567.21
|Equity:
|566.15
|Free Margin:
|564.15
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|96.24
|Gross Loss:
|29.03
|Total Net Profit:
|67.21
|Profit Factor:
|3.32
|Expected Payoff:
|6.11
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|29.03 (4.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.87% (29.03)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (63.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (36.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.15
|loss trade:
|-10.96
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.75
|loss trade:
|-7.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (96.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-29.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|96.24 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-29.03 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|4