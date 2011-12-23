Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3723383 Name: 10p_usdjpynormalmartingale Currency: USD 2012 January 6, 17:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1498725052011.12.23 14:38balanceDeposit500.00
1499071902011.12.23 20:02sell0.01usdjpy78.0410.00077.5412011.12.26 17:0977.9390.000.00-0.011.31
1499670142011.12.26 23:08sell0.01usdjpy77.9470.00077.4472011.12.27 21:2077.8880.000.00-0.010.76
1500645802011.12.28 06:30buy0.01usdjpy77.8090.00078.3092011.12.28 18:3677.9620.000.000.001.96
1501052202011.12.28 15:25buy0.02usdjpy77.6090.00078.1092011.12.28 18:3677.9640.000.000.009.11
1502025062011.12.29 07:13buy0.01usdjpy77.7720.00078.2722011.12.29 12:0777.8240.000.000.000.67
1502952202011.12.29 18:37buy0.01usdjpy77.7330.00078.2332012.01.05 16:5077.1180.000.00-0.08-7.97
1503328992011.12.30 05:35buy0.02usdjpy77.5330.00078.0332012.01.05 16:4977.1160.000.00-0.15-10.81
1503624012011.12.30 12:40buy0.03usdjpy77.3320.00077.8322012.01.05 16:4977.1160.000.00-0.22-8.40
1503972132011.12.30 17:51buy0.05usdjpy77.1310.00077.6312012.01.05 16:4977.1150.000.00-0.36-1.04
1503984232011.12.30 17:56buy0.08usdjpy76.9310.00077.4312012.01.05 16:4977.1130.000.00-0.5818.88
1505304602012.01.03 12:38buy0.13usdjpy76.7300.00077.2302012.01.05 16:4977.1140.000.00-0.5964.74
  0.00 0.00 -2.00 69.21
Closed P/L: 67.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1509158172012.01.06 02:44buy0.01usdjpy77.2030.00077.703 77.1210.000.000.00-1.06
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.06
 Floating P/L: -1.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 67.21 Floating P/L: -1.06 Margin: 2.00
Balance: 567.21 Equity: 566.15 Free Margin: 564.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 96.24 Gross Loss: 29.03 Total Net Profit: 67.21
Profit Factor: 3.32 Expected Payoff: 6.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 29.03 (4.87%) Relative Drawdown: 4.87% (29.03)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 64.15 loss trade: -10.96
Average profit trade: 13.75 loss trade: -7.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (96.24) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-29.03)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 96.24 (7) consecutive loss (count): -29.03 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 4