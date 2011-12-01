Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089507086 Name: 10point_adjustable Currency: USD 2011 December 23, 10:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
626787682011.12.01 10:58balanceDeposit500.00
627316382011.12.01 19:42buy0.01usdjpy77.6820.00077.7822011.12.01 19:5977.7820.000.000.001.29
627357062011.12.01 20:34buy0.01usdjpy77.7480.00077.8372011.12.02 01:3377.8370.000.000.001.14
627559262011.12.02 02:44buy0.01usdjpy77.8690.00077.9692011.12.02 11:2477.9690.000.000.001.28
628115672011.12.02 16:07buy0.01usdjpy78.0010.00078.1022011.12.12 17:0877.8690.000.00-0.01-1.70
628943442011.12.05 15:56buy0.01usdjpy77.8000.00078.1012011.12.12 17:0877.8680.000.00-0.010.87
631147402011.12.08 07:42buy0.01usdjpy77.5980.00078.0962011.12.12 17:0877.8680.000.000.003.47
631224952011.12.08 09:50buy0.01usdjpy77.4000.00078.0962011.12.12 17:0877.8630.000.000.005.95
631556942011.12.08 13:36buy0.01usdjpy77.1990.00078.0992011.12.12 17:0877.8630.000.000.008.53
633736562011.12.12 20:04buy0.01usdjpy77.9110.00078.0112011.12.13 21:5878.0110.000.000.001.28
634284252011.12.13 08:39buy0.01usdjpy77.7100.00078.0112011.12.13 21:5878.0110.000.000.003.86
635333252011.12.13 22:44sell0.01usdjpy77.9830.00077.8832011.12.15 10:5177.8830.000.00-0.021.28
637252382011.12.15 14:13sell0.01usdjpy77.7640.00077.6642011.12.16 16:2377.6690.000.000.001.22
637336702011.12.15 15:59sell0.01usdjpy77.9710.00077.6652011.12.16 16:2377.6650.000.000.003.94
638127752011.12.16 19:59buy0.01usdjpy77.8720.00077.9722011.12.19 03:1777.9720.000.000.001.28
638452832011.12.19 10:04buy0.01usdjpy77.9210.00078.0212011.12.19 20:5378.0210.000.000.001.28
639022182011.12.19 22:26buy0.01usdjpy78.0460.00078.1462011.12.22 13:3578.1460.000.000.001.28
639426832011.12.20 09:54buy0.01usdjpy77.8340.00078.1462011.12.22 13:3578.1460.000.000.003.99
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 40.24
Closed P/L: 40.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
641641532011.12.22 15:06buy0.01usdjpy78.1740.00078.274 77.9990.000.000.00-2.24
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.24
 Floating P/L: -2.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 40.20 Floating P/L: -2.24 Margin: 5.00
Balance: 540.20 Equity: 537.96 Free Margin: 532.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 41.91 Gross Loss: 1.71 Total Net Profit: 40.20
Profit Factor: 24.51 Expected Payoff: 2.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.71 (0.33%) Relative Drawdown: 0.33% (1.71)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (94.12%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.88%)
Largest profit trade: 8.53 loss trade: -1.71
Average profit trade: 2.62 loss trade: -1.71
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (19.39) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 22.52 (7) consecutive loss (count): -1.71 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1