Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089507086
|Name: 10point_adjustable
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 13, 10:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62678768
|2011.12.01 10:58
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|62731638
|2011.12.01 19:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.682
|0.000
|77.782
|2011.12.01 19:59
|77.782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|62735706
|2011.12.01 20:34
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.748
|0.000
|77.837
|2011.12.02 01:33
|77.837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|62755926
|2011.12.02 02:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.869
|0.000
|77.969
|2011.12.02 11:24
|77.969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|62811567
|2011.12.02 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.001
|0.000
|78.102
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.869
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.70
|62894344
|2011.12.05 15:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.800
|0.000
|78.101
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.868
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.87
|63114740
|2011.12.08 07:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.598
|0.000
|78.096
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|63122495
|2011.12.08 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.400
|0.000
|78.096
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.95
|63155694
|2011.12.08 13:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.199
|0.000
|78.099
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|63373656
|2011.12.12 20:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.911
|0.000
|78.011
|2011.12.13 21:58
|78.011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|63428425
|2011.12.13 08:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.710
|0.000
|78.011
|2011.12.13 21:58
|78.011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.86
|63533325
|2011.12.13 22:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.983
|0.000
|77.883
|2011.12.15 10:51
|77.883
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.28
|63725238
|2011.12.15 14:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.764
|0.000
|77.664
|2011.12.16 16:23
|77.669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|63733670
|2011.12.15 15:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.971
|0.000
|77.665
|2011.12.16 16:23
|77.665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.94
|63812775
|2011.12.16 19:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.872
|0.000
|77.972
|2011.12.19 03:17
|77.972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|63845283
|2011.12.19 10:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.921
|0.000
|78.021
|2011.12.19 20:53
|78.021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|63902218
|2011.12.19 22:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.046
|0.000
|78.146
|2011.12.22 13:35
|78.146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|63942683
|2011.12.20 09:54
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.834
|0.000
|78.146
|2011.12.22 13:35
|78.146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.99
|64164153
|2011.12.22 15:06
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.174
|0.000
|78.274
|2011.12.28 16:35
|77.960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.74
|64273339
|2011.12.26 09:06
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.993
|0.000
|78.273
|2011.12.28 16:35
|77.961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|64317443
|2011.12.28 00:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.792
|0.000
|78.287
|2011.12.28 16:35
|77.960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.15
|64336036
|2011.12.28 13:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.602
|0.000
|78.289
|2011.12.28 16:35
|77.959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.58
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|43.82
|Closed P/L:
|43.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|64355473
|2011.12.28 16:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.010
|0.000
|78.114
|
|76.679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.36
|64370334
|2011.12.29 02:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.812
|0.000
|78.110
|
|76.679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.78
|64422124
|2011.12.30 02:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.618
|0.000
|78.110
|
|76.679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.25
|64436740
|2011.12.30 10:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.340
|0.000
|78.038
|
|76.679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.62
|64455030
|2011.12.30 15:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.143
|0.000
|78.040
|
|76.679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|64456058
|2011.12.30 15:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.933
|0.000
|78.040
|
|76.679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.31
|64536667
|2012.01.03 10:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.732
|0.000
|78.032
|
|76.679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.06
|
|Floating P/L:
|-63.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|43.78
|Floating P/L:
|-63.06
|Margin:
|35.00
|Balance:
|543.78
|Equity:
|480.72
|Free Margin:
|445.72
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|48.64
|Gross Loss:
|4.86
|Total Net Profit:
|43.78
|Profit Factor:
|10.01
|Expected Payoff:
|2.08
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.15 (0.58%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.58% (3.15)
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8.53
|loss trade:
|-2.74
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.70
|loss trade:
|-1.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (26.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|26.12 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.15 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2