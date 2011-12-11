Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3693460 Name: 10point_adjustable 200 Currency: USD 2012 January 13, 13:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1483021872011.12.11 10:12balanceDeposit200.00
1483055192011.12.12 00:18buy0.01usdjpy77.6370.00077.7372011.12.12 11:2277.7370.000.000.001.29
1484800502011.12.12 22:03buy0.01usdjpy77.9290.00078.0292011.12.14 03:2578.0290.000.00-0.011.28
1485682462011.12.13 10:11buy0.01usdjpy77.7290.00078.0292011.12.14 03:2578.0290.000.00-0.013.84
1487288802011.12.14 06:23sell0.01usdjpy77.9460.00077.8462011.12.15 14:4277.8460.000.00-0.041.28
1490043222011.12.15 16:10sell0.01usdjpy77.7810.00077.6812011.12.16 18:2377.6810.000.00-0.021.29
1491969122011.12.19 03:36buy0.01usdjpy77.9110.00078.0112011.12.19 05:1878.0110.000.000.001.28
1492578032011.12.19 13:11buy0.01usdjpy77.9030.00078.0032011.12.19 22:4178.0030.000.000.001.28
1493386672011.12.19 23:59buy0.01usdjpy78.0520.00078.1522011.12.22 15:3578.1520.000.00-0.011.28
1493934562011.12.20 11:54buy0.01usdjpy77.8510.00078.1512011.12.22 15:3578.1510.000.00-0.013.84
1498005902011.12.22 22:29buy0.01usdjpy78.1910.00078.2912011.12.28 18:3477.9620.000.00-0.01-2.94
1499210482011.12.26 09:00buy0.01usdjpy77.9910.00078.2912011.12.28 18:3477.9620.000.00-0.00-0.37
1500575072011.12.28 02:42buy0.01usdjpy77.7910.00078.2912011.12.28 18:3477.9630.000.000.002.21
1501053372011.12.28 15:28buy0.01usdjpy77.5870.00078.2872011.12.28 18:3477.9630.000.000.004.82
1502025072011.12.29 07:13buy0.01usdjpy77.7750.00077.8752011.12.29 12:0677.8260.000.000.000.66
  0.00 0.00 -0.10 21.04
Closed P/L: 20.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1502950352011.12.29 18:36buy0.01usdjpy77.7330.00077.833 76.7060.000.00-0.19-13.39
1503328972011.12.30 05:35buy0.01usdjpy77.5330.00077.833 76.7060.000.00-0.18-10.78
1503624032011.12.30 12:40buy0.01usdjpy77.3320.00077.832 76.7060.000.00-0.18-8.16
1503971852011.12.30 17:51buy0.01usdjpy77.1300.00077.830 76.7060.000.00-0.18-5.53
1503984242011.12.30 17:56buy0.01usdjpy76.9260.00077.826 76.7060.000.00-0.18-2.87
1505304842012.01.03 12:38buy0.01usdjpy76.7260.00077.826 76.7060.000.00-0.15-0.26
  0.00 0.00 -1.04 -40.99
 Floating P/L: -42.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 20.94 Floating P/L: -42.03 Margin: 12.00
Balance: 220.93 Equity: 178.90 Free Margin: 166.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 24.26 Gross Loss: 3.32 Total Net Profit: 20.94
Profit Factor: 7.31 Expected Payoff: 1.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.32 (1.48%) Relative Drawdown: 1.48% (3.32)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 4.82 loss trade: -2.95
Average profit trade: 2.02 loss trade: -1.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (23.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 23.60 (11) consecutive loss (count): -3.32 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2