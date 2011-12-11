|Account: 3693460
|Name: 10point_adjustable 200
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 13, 13:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|148302187
|2011.12.11 10:12
|balance
|Deposit
|200.00
|148305519
|2011.12.12 00:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.637
|0.000
|77.737
|2011.12.12 11:22
|77.737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|148480050
|2011.12.12 22:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.929
|0.000
|78.029
|2011.12.14 03:25
|78.029
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.28
|148568246
|2011.12.13 10:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.729
|0.000
|78.029
|2011.12.14 03:25
|78.029
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.84
|148728880
|2011.12.14 06:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.946
|0.000
|77.846
|2011.12.15 14:42
|77.846
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.28
|149004322
|2011.12.15 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.781
|0.000
|77.681
|2011.12.16 18:23
|77.681
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.29
|149196912
|2011.12.19 03:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.911
|0.000
|78.011
|2011.12.19 05:18
|78.011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|149257803
|2011.12.19 13:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.903
|0.000
|78.003
|2011.12.19 22:41
|78.003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|149338667
|2011.12.19 23:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.052
|0.000
|78.152
|2011.12.22 15:35
|78.152
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.28
|149393456
|2011.12.20 11:54
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.851
|0.000
|78.151
|2011.12.22 15:35
|78.151
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.84
|149800590
|2011.12.22 22:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.191
|0.000
|78.291
|2011.12.28 18:34
|77.962
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.94
|149921048
|2011.12.26 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.991
|0.000
|78.291
|2011.12.28 18:34
|77.962
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-0.37
|150057507
|2011.12.28 02:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.791
|0.000
|78.291
|2011.12.28 18:34
|77.963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.21
|150105337
|2011.12.28 15:28
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.587
|0.000
|78.287
|2011.12.28 18:34
|77.963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|150202507
|2011.12.29 07:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.775
|0.000
|77.875
|2011.12.29 12:06
|77.826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|21.04
|Closed P/L:
|20.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|150295035
|2011.12.29 18:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.733
|0.000
|77.833
|
|76.706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-13.39
|150332897
|2011.12.30 05:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.533
|0.000
|77.833
|
|76.706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-10.78
|150362403
|2011.12.30 12:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.332
|0.000
|77.832
|
|76.706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-8.16
|150397185
|2011.12.30 17:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.130
|0.000
|77.830
|
|76.706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-5.53
|150398424
|2011.12.30 17:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.926
|0.000
|77.826
|
|76.706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-2.87
|150530484
|2012.01.03 12:38
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.726
|0.000
|77.826
|
|76.706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-0.26
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|-40.99
|
|Floating P/L:
|-42.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|20.94
|Floating P/L:
|-42.03
|Margin:
|12.00
|Balance:
|220.93
|Equity:
|178.90
|Free Margin:
|166.90
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|24.26
|Gross Loss:
|3.32
|Total Net Profit:
|20.94
|Profit Factor:
|7.31
|Expected Payoff:
|1.50
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.32 (1.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.48% (3.32)
|
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.82
|loss trade:
|-2.95
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.02
|loss trade:
|-1.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (23.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|23.60 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.32 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2