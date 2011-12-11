Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3693460 Name: 10point_adjustable 200 Currency: USD 2011 December 23, 13:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1483021872011.12.11 10:12balanceDeposit200.00
1483055192011.12.12 00:18buy0.01usdjpy77.6370.00077.7372011.12.12 11:2277.7370.000.000.001.29
1484800502011.12.12 22:03buy0.01usdjpy77.9290.00078.0292011.12.14 03:2578.0290.000.00-0.011.28
1485682462011.12.13 10:11buy0.01usdjpy77.7290.00078.0292011.12.14 03:2578.0290.000.00-0.013.84
1487288802011.12.14 06:23sell0.01usdjpy77.9460.00077.8462011.12.15 14:4277.8460.000.00-0.041.28
1490043222011.12.15 16:10sell0.01usdjpy77.7810.00077.6812011.12.16 18:2377.6810.000.00-0.021.29
1491969122011.12.19 03:36buy0.01usdjpy77.9110.00078.0112011.12.19 05:1878.0110.000.000.001.28
1492578032011.12.19 13:11buy0.01usdjpy77.9030.00078.0032011.12.19 22:4178.0030.000.000.001.28
1493386672011.12.19 23:59buy0.01usdjpy78.0520.00078.1522011.12.22 15:3578.1520.000.00-0.011.28
1493934562011.12.20 11:54buy0.01usdjpy77.8510.00078.1512011.12.22 15:3578.1510.000.00-0.013.84
  0.00 0.00 -0.09 16.66
Closed P/L: 16.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1498005902011.12.22 22:29buy0.01usdjpy78.1910.00078.291 78.0100.000.00-0.00-2.32
  0.00 0.00 -0.00 -2.32
 Floating P/L: -2.32
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 16.57 Floating P/L: -2.32 Margin: 2.00
Balance: 216.56 Equity: 214.24 Free Margin: 212.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 16.57 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 16.57
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.83 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.84 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (16.57) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 16.57 (9) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 0