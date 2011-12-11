|Account: 3693460
|Name: 10point_adjustable 200
|Currency: USD
|2011 December 23, 13:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|148302187
|2011.12.11 10:12
|balance
|Deposit
|200.00
|148305519
|2011.12.12 00:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.637
|0.000
|77.737
|2011.12.12 11:22
|77.737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|148480050
|2011.12.12 22:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.929
|0.000
|78.029
|2011.12.14 03:25
|78.029
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.28
|148568246
|2011.12.13 10:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.729
|0.000
|78.029
|2011.12.14 03:25
|78.029
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.84
|148728880
|2011.12.14 06:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.946
|0.000
|77.846
|2011.12.15 14:42
|77.846
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.28
|149004322
|2011.12.15 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.781
|0.000
|77.681
|2011.12.16 18:23
|77.681
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.29
|149196912
|2011.12.19 03:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.911
|0.000
|78.011
|2011.12.19 05:18
|78.011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|149257803
|2011.12.19 13:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.903
|0.000
|78.003
|2011.12.19 22:41
|78.003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|149338667
|2011.12.19 23:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.052
|0.000
|78.152
|2011.12.22 15:35
|78.152
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.28
|149393456
|2011.12.20 11:54
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.851
|0.000
|78.151
|2011.12.22 15:35
|78.151
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.84
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|16.66
|Closed P/L:
|16.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|149800590
|2011.12.22 22:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.191
|0.000
|78.291
|
|78.010
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-2.32
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-2.32
|
|Floating P/L:
|-2.32
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|16.57
|Floating P/L:
|-2.32
|Margin:
|2.00
|Balance:
|216.56
|Equity:
|214.24
|Free Margin:
|212.24
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|16.57
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|16.57
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|1.84
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.83
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.84
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (16.57)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|16.57 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0