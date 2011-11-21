Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089489688 Name: 10point Currency: USD 2011 December 23, 10:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
618355892011.11.21 16:57balanceDeposit2 000.00
619071142011.11.22 12:15buy0.01usdjpy76.8840.00077.3842011.11.23 15:4077.3840.000.000.006.46
621269082011.11.24 13:26sell0.01usdjpy77.0330.00076.5362011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.02-9.54
621642482011.11.25 00:26sell0.02usdjpy77.2340.00076.7332011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.01-13.91
621682102011.11.25 01:45sell0.03usdjpy77.4370.00076.9362011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.02-13.04
622092952011.11.25 13:27sell0.05usdjpy77.6500.00077.1412011.11.29 10:1877.7730.000.00-0.04-7.91
623310302011.11.28 14:06sell0.08usdjpy77.8540.00077.3542011.11.29 10:1777.7750.000.000.008.13
623395892011.11.28 15:27sell0.13usdjpy78.0660.00077.5562011.11.29 10:1777.7710.000.000.0049.31
623797402011.11.29 01:13sell0.21usdjpy78.2670.00077.7712011.11.29 10:1777.7710.000.000.00133.93
624710482011.11.29 16:26sell0.01usdjpy77.8350.00077.3352011.11.30 13:0677.5270.000.00-0.013.97
624986102011.11.30 00:08sell0.02usdjpy78.0380.00077.5382011.11.30 13:0677.5380.000.000.0012.90
626152742011.11.30 19:17sell0.01usdjpy77.3990.00076.8942011.12.06 06:4677.7860.000.00-0.01-4.98
626253122011.11.30 21:53sell0.02usdjpy77.6080.00077.1002011.12.06 06:4677.7830.000.00-0.01-4.50
627528102011.12.02 01:32sell0.03usdjpy77.8150.00077.3102011.12.06 06:4677.7820.000.000.001.27
627915322011.12.02 13:30sell0.05usdjpy78.0030.00077.5262011.12.06 06:4677.7820.000.000.0014.21
629997112011.12.06 19:00buy0.01usdjpy77.7460.00078.2492011.12.12 09:4377.8440.000.00-0.011.26
631203672011.12.08 09:19buy0.02usdjpy77.5370.00078.0392011.12.12 09:4377.8470.000.000.007.96
631241512011.12.08 10:15buy0.03usdjpy77.3270.00077.8362011.12.12 09:4377.8360.000.00-0.0119.62
633263002011.12.12 10:33buy0.01usdjpy77.8760.00078.3762011.12.15 04:3878.0460.000.00-0.012.18
634879232011.12.13 14:51buy0.02usdjpy77.6680.00078.1682011.12.15 04:3878.0460.000.00-0.019.69
  0.00 0.00 -0.16 217.01
Closed P/L: 216.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
636750162011.12.15 07:11sell0.01usdjpy78.0290.00077.529 78.0290.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 216.85 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 5.00
Balance: 2 216.85 Equity: 2 216.85 Free Margin: 2 211.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 270.84 Gross Loss: 53.99 Total Net Profit: 216.85
Profit Factor: 5.02 Expected Payoff: 11.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 44.49 (2.02%) Relative Drawdown: 2.02% (44.49)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (68.42%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (31.58%)
Largest profit trade: 133.93 loss trade: -13.92
Average profit trade: 20.83 loss trade: -9.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (40.67) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-44.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 197.83 (4) consecutive loss (count): -44.49 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3