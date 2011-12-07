|Account: 3684783
|Name: volatility
|Currency: USD
|2011 December 16, 13:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|147768966
|2011.12.07 10:40
|balance
|Deposit
|300.00
|147979287
|2011.12.08 11:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|103.723
|104.373
|103.603
|2011.12.08 13:00
|103.603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|148204637
|2011.12.09 12:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|103.875
|103.195
|103.995
|2011.12.09 12:55
|103.995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|148240221
|2011.12.09 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|103.676
|104.446
|103.556
|2011.12.09 15:55
|103.556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|148924040
|2011.12.15 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.23540
|1.24180
|1.23420
|2011.12.15 09:49
|1.23420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.92
|Closed P/L:
|5.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5.92
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|305.92
|Equity:
|305.92
|Free Margin:
|305.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5.92
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|5.92
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.55
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.48
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (5.92)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5.92 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0