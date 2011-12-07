Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3684783 Name: volatility Currency: USD 2011 December 16, 13:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1477689662011.12.07 10:40balanceDeposit300.00
1479792872011.12.08 11:50sell0.01eurjpy103.723104.373103.6032011.12.08 13:00103.6030.000.000.001.55
1482046372011.12.09 12:20buy0.01eurjpy103.875103.195103.9952011.12.09 12:55103.9950.000.000.001.55
1482402212011.12.09 15:45sell0.01eurjpy103.676104.446103.5562011.12.09 15:55103.5560.000.000.001.55
1489240402011.12.15 09:15sell0.01eurchf1.235401.241801.234202011.12.15 09:491.234200.000.000.001.27
  0.00 0.00 0.00 5.92
Closed P/L: 5.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5.92 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 305.92 Equity: 305.92 Free Margin: 305.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5.92 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 5.92
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.55 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.48 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (5.92) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5.92 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0