|Account: 167094
|Name: ND
|Currency: USD
|2011 December 2, 12:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7413235
|2011.11.30 17:24
|balance
|5 000.00
|7416967
|2011.11.30 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|xageur
|24.33
|0.00
|24.83
|2011.11.30 21:19
|24.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|7418109
|2011.11.30 18:53
|sell
|1.00
|ukoil
|110.57
|0.00
|110.07
|2011.11.30 21:19
|110.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|7420482
|2011.11.30 19:53
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.22488
|0.00000
|1.21992
|2011.11.30 21:19
|1.22658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|7420531
|2011.11.30 19:56
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|121.877
|0.000
|121.380
|2011.11.30 21:19
|121.468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|7422095
|2011.11.30 20:23
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.22674
|0.00000
|1.22188
|2011.11.30 21:19
|1.22657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|7437815
|2011.12.01 07:43
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.02306
|0.00000
|1.02806
|2011.12.01 11:58
|1.02197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|7437825
|2011.12.01 07:43
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91398
|0.00000
|0.90898
|2011.12.01 11:58
|0.90898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|7438202
|2011.12.01 07:55
|buy
|0.01
|xageur
|24.29
|0.00
|24.79
|2011.12.01 16:04
|24.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.37
|7438453
|2011.12.01 08:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|121.973
|0.000
|122.478
|2011.12.01 11:49
|122.077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|7438533
|2011.12.01 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|xagusd
|32.71
|0.00
|33.21
|2011.12.01 12:01
|33.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|7439821
|2011.12.01 08:17
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.77929
|0.00000
|0.78429
|2011.12.01 11:59
|0.77814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|7440039
|2011.12.01 08:19
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56934
|0.00000
|1.57434
|2011.12.01 11:46
|1.57032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|7440609
|2011.12.01 08:24
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|79.489
|0.000
|79.982
|2011.12.01 11:46
|79.406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|7441204
|2011.12.01 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.672
|0.000
|77.172
|2011.12.01 16:50
|77.732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|7441392
|2011.12.01 08:52
|sell
|0.01
|xaueur
|1296.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 09:19
|1296.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|7441423
|2011.12.01 08:52
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|1.02101
|0.00000
|1.02606
|2011.12.01 11:58
|1.02195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.88
|7441441
|2011.12.01 08:53
|sell
|0.02
|xaueur
|1296.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 09:19
|1296.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|7441453
|2011.12.01 08:53
|sell
|0.03
|xaueur
|1296.51
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 09:19
|1296.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|7441462
|2011.12.01 08:53
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|79.289
|0.000
|79.789
|2011.12.01 11:46
|79.408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.07
|7441544
|2011.12.01 08:54
|sell
|0.05
|xaueur
|1296.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 09:19
|1296.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|7441574
|2011.12.01 08:54
|sell
|0.08
|xaueur
|1296.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 09:19
|1296.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.54
|7441839
|2011.12.01 09:01
|sell
|0.13
|xaueur
|1297.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 09:19
|1296.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.15
|7442764
|2011.12.01 09:33
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|121.762
|0.000
|122.268
|2011.12.01 11:49
|122.077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.11
|7442993
|2011.12.01 09:39
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56730
|0.00000
|1.57234
|2011.12.01 11:46
|1.57032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.04
|7443519
|2011.12.01 09:48
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|121.554
|0.000
|122.060
|2011.12.01 11:49
|122.060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.54
|7443619
|2011.12.01 09:49
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.77719
|0.00000
|0.78228
|2011.12.01 11:59
|0.77813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.88
|7443758
|2011.12.01 09:50
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|79.087
|0.000
|79.587
|2011.12.01 11:46
|79.406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.32
|7443786
|2011.12.01 09:50
|buy
|0.03
|audusd
|1.01899
|0.00000
|1.02399
|2011.12.01 11:58
|1.02196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.91
|7444229
|2011.12.01 09:54
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.56530
|0.00000
|1.57030
|2011.12.01 11:46
|1.57030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7444439
|2011.12.01 09:58
|sell
|0.01
|xaueur
|1296.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:43
|1296.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|7444508
|2011.12.01 09:58
|sell
|0.02
|xaueur
|1296.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:43
|1296.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|7444513
|2011.12.01 09:58
|sell
|0.03
|xaueur
|1296.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:43
|1296.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|7444544
|2011.12.01 09:59
|sell
|0.05
|xaueur
|1297.01
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:43
|1296.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.02
|7444554
|2011.12.01 09:59
|sell
|0.08
|xaueur
|1297.22
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:43
|1296.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|7444844
|2011.12.01 10:01
|buy
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.77511
|0.00000
|0.78015
|2011.12.01 11:59
|0.77812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.03
|7445533
|2011.12.01 10:13
|sell
|0.13
|xaueur
|1297.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:43
|1296.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|7446367
|2011.12.01 10:28
|sell
|0.21
|xaueur
|1297.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:43
|1296.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.45
|7446768
|2011.12.01 10:28
|sell
|0.34
|xaueur
|1297.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:42
|1296.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.33
|7447056
|2011.12.01 10:31
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|1.01695
|0.00000
|1.02198
|2011.12.01 11:58
|1.02198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.15
|7447421
|2011.12.01 10:32
|sell
|0.55
|xaueur
|1298.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:42
|1296.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129.33
|7447425
|2011.12.01 10:32
|buy
|0.05
|audjpy
|78.888
|0.000
|79.387
|2011.12.01 11:46
|79.387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.11
|7447427
|2011.12.01 10:32
|sell
|0.90
|xaueur
|1298.44
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 10:42
|1296.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|246.69
|7447564
|2011.12.01 10:33
|buy
|0.05
|nzdusd
|0.77308
|0.00000
|0.77811
|2011.12.01 11:59
|0.77811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.15
|7448092
|2011.12.01 10:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.42917
|0.00000
|1.42414
|2011.12.01 16:04
|1.43004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|7448406
|2011.12.01 10:54
|buy
|0.02
|xagusd
|32.51
|0.00
|33.01
|2011.12.01 12:01
|33.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|7449336
|2011.12.01 11:10
|sell
|1.00
|usoil
|100.28
|0.00
|99.78
|2011.12.01 16:04
|100.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|7452532
|2011.12.01 11:56
|sell
|0.01
|xaueur
|1297.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|7452579
|2011.12.01 11:56
|sell
|0.02
|xaueur
|1297.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.98
|7453801
|2011.12.01 12:02
|sell
|0.03
|xaueur
|1298.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.52
|7453820
|2011.12.01 12:03
|sell
|0.05
|xaueur
|1298.34
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.01
|7453931
|2011.12.01 12:05
|sell
|0.08
|xaueur
|1298.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.33
|7453961
|2011.12.01 12:05
|sell
|0.13
|xaueur
|1299.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.90
|7454738
|2011.12.01 12:23
|sell
|0.21
|xaueur
|1298.91
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.97
|7454758
|2011.12.01 12:23
|sell
|0.34
|xaueur
|1298.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|202.54
|7454759
|2011.12.01 12:23
|sell
|0.55
|xaueur
|1299.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 13:52
|1294.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|340.98
|7454883
|2011.12.01 12:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34958
|0.00000
|1.35454
|2011.12.01 16:49
|1.34846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|7459249
|2011.12.01 14:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.43117
|0.00000
|1.42617
|2011.12.01 16:04
|1.43006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.44
|7459259
|2011.12.01 14:14
|sell
|0.01
|xauusd
|1745.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|7459269
|2011.12.01 14:14
|sell
|0.02
|xauusd
|1746.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|7459270
|2011.12.01 14:14
|sell
|0.03
|xauusd
|1746.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|7459277
|2011.12.01 14:14
|sell
|0.05
|xauusd
|1746.63
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|7459280
|2011.12.01 14:14
|sell
|0.08
|xauusd
|1746.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|7459424
|2011.12.01 14:19
|sell
|1.00
|ukoil
|109.58
|0.00
|109.09
|2011.12.01 16:05
|109.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|7459451
|2011.12.01 14:19
|sell
|0.13
|xauusd
|1747.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.24
|7459795
|2011.12.01 14:29
|sell
|0.01
|xaueur
|1295.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1295.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|7459804
|2011.12.01 14:29
|sell
|0.02
|xaueur
|1295.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1295.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|7459805
|2011.12.01 14:29
|sell
|0.21
|xauusd
|1747.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.21
|7460311
|2011.12.01 14:46
|sell
|0.34
|xauusd
|1748.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.86
|7460381
|2011.12.01 14:47
|sell
|0.55
|xauusd
|1748.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.15
|7460441
|2011.12.01 14:48
|sell
|0.03
|xaueur
|1295.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1295.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.07
|7460451
|2011.12.01 14:48
|sell
|0.90
|xauusd
|1748.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1746.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.40
|7460457
|2011.12.01 14:48
|sell
|0.05
|xaueur
|1296.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1295.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.28
|7460461
|2011.12.01 14:48
|sell
|0.08
|xaueur
|1296.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1295.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.88
|7461513
|2011.12.01 15:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.22670
|0.00000
|1.23171
|2011.12.01 16:50
|1.22660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|7462564
|2011.12.01 15:33
|buy
|0.01
|cadjpy
|76.290
|0.000
|76.791
|2011.12.01 16:50
|76.409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|7463576
|2011.12.01 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57126
|0.00000
|1.56629
|2011.12.01 16:49
|1.57200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|7464114
|2011.12.01 15:49
|sell
|0.13
|xaueur
|1296.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1295.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.51
|7464130
|2011.12.01 15:49
|sell
|0.21
|xaueur
|1296.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1295.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.24
|7464135
|2011.12.01 15:49
|sell
|0.34
|xaueur
|1297.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.12.01 16:03
|1295.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.67
|7465220
|2011.12.01 16:14
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|79.456
|0.000
|78.956
|2011.12.01 16:49
|79.590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|7466393
|2011.12.01 16:23
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34755
|0.00000
|1.35255
|2011.12.01 16:49
|1.34844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 100.65
|Closed P/L:
|2 100.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7513297
|2011.12.02 10:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.23500
|0.00000
|1.23998
|1.23664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|7514911
|2011.12.02 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91591
|0.00000
|0.92090
|0.91723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|7515144
|2011.12.02 11:28
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.856
|0.000
|78.356
|77.871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|7516021
|2011.12.02 11:53
|buy
|0.01
|cadjpy
|76.924
|0.000
|77.424
|76.903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|7516438
|2011.12.02 12:05
|buy
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|60.839
|0.000
|61.339
|60.810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|7517261
|2011.12.02 12:31
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.78119
|0.00000
|0.78619
|0.78085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|7517303
|2011.12.02 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34878
|0.00000
|1.35378
|1.34817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|7517364
|2011.12.02 12:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|122.207
|0.000
|122.712
|122.117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|7517420
|2011.12.02 12:37
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.43876
|0.00000
|1.44376
|1.43838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|Floating P/L:
|0.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 100.65
|Floating P/L:
|0.26
|Margin:
|34.61
|Balance:
|7 100.65
|Equity:
|7 100.91
|Free Margin:
|7 066.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 118.13
|Gross Loss:
|17.48
|Total Net Profit:
|2 100.65
|Profit Factor:
|121.17
|Expected Payoff:
|25.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|4.11
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.86 (0.12%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.12% (5.86)
|Total Trades:
|81
|Short Positions (won %):
|55 (78.18%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (80.77%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|64 (79.01%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (20.99%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|340.98
|loss trade:
|-4.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.10
|loss trade:
|-1.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (1 185.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1.86)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 185.60 (18)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.86 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2