HF Markets Ltd

Account: 167094 Name: ND Currency: USD 2011 December 2, 12:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74132352011.11.30 17:24balance5 000.00
74169672011.11.30 18:30buy0.01xageur24.330.0024.832011.11.30 21:1924.460.000.000.001.75
74181092011.11.30 18:53sell1.00ukoil110.570.00110.072011.11.30 21:19110.610.000.000.00-4.00
74204822011.11.30 19:53sell0.01eurchf1.224880.000001.219922011.11.30 21:191.226580.000.000.00-1.86
74205312011.11.30 19:56sell0.01gbpjpy121.8770.000121.3802011.11.30 21:19121.4680.000.000.005.28
74220952011.11.30 20:23sell0.02eurchf1.226740.000001.221882011.11.30 21:191.226570.000.000.000.37
74378152011.12.01 07:43buy0.01audusd1.023060.000001.028062011.12.01 11:581.021970.000.000.00-1.09
74378252011.12.01 07:43sell0.01usdchf0.913980.000000.908982011.12.01 11:580.908980.000.000.005.50
74382022011.12.01 07:55buy0.01xageur24.290.0024.792011.12.01 16:0424.540.000.000.003.37
74384532011.12.01 08:01buy0.01gbpjpy121.9730.000122.4782011.12.01 11:49122.0770.000.000.001.33
74385332011.12.01 08:05buy0.01xagusd32.710.0033.212011.12.01 12:0133.060.000.000.003.50
74398212011.12.01 08:17buy0.01nzdusd0.779290.000000.784292011.12.01 11:590.778140.000.000.00-1.15
74400392011.12.01 08:19buy0.01gbpusd1.569340.000001.574342011.12.01 11:461.570320.000.000.000.98
74406092011.12.01 08:24buy0.01audjpy79.4890.00079.9822011.12.01 11:4679.4060.000.000.00-1.07
74412042011.12.01 08:45sell0.01usdjpy77.6720.00077.1722011.12.01 16:5077.7320.000.000.00-0.77
74413922011.12.01 08:52sell0.01xaueur1296.060.000.002011.12.01 09:191296.230.000.000.00-0.23
74414232011.12.01 08:52buy0.02audusd1.021010.000001.026062011.12.01 11:581.021950.000.000.001.88
74414412011.12.01 08:53sell0.02xaueur1296.300.000.002011.12.01 09:191296.220.000.000.000.22
74414532011.12.01 08:53sell0.03xaueur1296.510.000.002011.12.01 09:191296.260.000.000.001.01
74414622011.12.01 08:53buy0.02audjpy79.2890.00079.7892011.12.01 11:4679.4080.000.000.003.07
74415442011.12.01 08:54sell0.05xaueur1296.730.000.002011.12.01 09:191296.290.000.000.002.96
74415742011.12.01 08:54sell0.08xaueur1296.960.000.002011.12.01 09:191296.260.000.000.007.54
74418392011.12.01 09:01sell0.13xaueur1297.240.000.002011.12.01 09:191296.260.000.000.0017.15
74427642011.12.01 09:33buy0.02gbpjpy121.7620.000122.2682011.12.01 11:49122.0770.000.000.008.11
74429932011.12.01 09:39buy0.02gbpusd1.567300.000001.572342011.12.01 11:461.570320.000.000.006.04
74435192011.12.01 09:48buy0.03gbpjpy121.5540.000122.0602011.12.01 11:49122.0600.000.000.0019.54
74436192011.12.01 09:49buy0.02nzdusd0.777190.000000.782282011.12.01 11:590.778130.000.000.001.88
74437582011.12.01 09:50buy0.03audjpy79.0870.00079.5872011.12.01 11:4679.4060.000.000.0012.32
74437862011.12.01 09:50buy0.03audusd1.018990.000001.023992011.12.01 11:581.021960.000.000.008.91
74442292011.12.01 09:54buy0.03gbpusd1.565300.000001.570302011.12.01 11:461.570300.000.000.0015.00
74444392011.12.01 09:58sell0.01xaueur1296.200.000.002011.12.01 10:431296.560.000.000.00-0.48
74445082011.12.01 09:58sell0.02xaueur1296.420.000.002011.12.01 10:431296.540.000.000.00-0.32
74445132011.12.01 09:58sell0.03xaueur1296.700.000.002011.12.01 10:431296.560.000.000.000.56
74445442011.12.01 09:59sell0.05xaueur1297.010.000.002011.12.01 10:431296.560.000.000.003.02
74445542011.12.01 09:59sell0.08xaueur1297.220.000.002011.12.01 10:431296.580.000.000.006.88
74448442011.12.01 10:01buy0.03nzdusd0.775110.000000.780152011.12.01 11:590.778120.000.000.009.03
74455332011.12.01 10:13sell0.13xaueur1297.450.000.002011.12.01 10:431296.580.000.000.0015.20
74463672011.12.01 10:28sell0.21xaueur1297.750.000.002011.12.01 10:431296.600.000.000.0032.45
74467682011.12.01 10:28sell0.34xaueur1297.950.000.002011.12.01 10:421296.520.000.000.0065.33
74470562011.12.01 10:31buy0.05audusd1.016950.000001.021982011.12.01 11:581.021980.000.000.0025.15
74474212011.12.01 10:32sell0.55xaueur1298.230.000.002011.12.01 10:421296.480.000.000.00129.33
74474252011.12.01 10:32buy0.05audjpy78.8880.00079.3872011.12.01 11:4679.3870.000.000.0032.11
74474272011.12.01 10:32sell0.90xaueur1298.440.000.002011.12.01 10:421296.400.000.000.00246.69
74475642011.12.01 10:33buy0.05nzdusd0.773080.000000.778112011.12.01 11:590.778110.000.000.0025.15
74480922011.12.01 10:44sell0.01gbpchf1.429170.000001.424142011.12.01 16:041.430040.000.000.00-0.95
74484062011.12.01 10:54buy0.02xagusd32.510.0033.012011.12.01 12:0133.010.000.000.0010.00
74493362011.12.01 11:10sell1.00usoil100.280.0099.782011.12.01 16:04100.190.000.000.009.00
74525322011.12.01 11:56sell0.01xaueur1297.780.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.690.000.000.004.16
74525792011.12.01 11:56sell0.02xaueur1297.990.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.660.000.000.008.98
74538012011.12.01 12:02sell0.03xaueur1298.180.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.590.000.000.0014.52
74538202011.12.01 12:03sell0.05xaueur1298.340.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.480.000.000.0026.01
74539312011.12.01 12:05sell0.08xaueur1298.890.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.500.000.000.0047.33
74539612011.12.01 12:05sell0.13xaueur1299.100.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.540.000.000.0079.90
74547382011.12.01 12:23sell0.21xaueur1298.910.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.530.000.000.00123.97
74547582011.12.01 12:23sell0.34xaueur1298.960.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.540.000.000.00202.54
74547592011.12.01 12:23sell0.55xaueur1299.120.000.002011.12.01 13:521294.520.000.000.00340.98
74548832011.12.01 12:25buy0.01eurusd1.349580.000001.354542011.12.01 16:491.348460.000.000.00-1.12
74592492011.12.01 14:13sell0.02gbpchf1.431170.000001.426172011.12.01 16:041.430060.000.000.002.44
74592592011.12.01 14:14sell0.01xauusd1745.850.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.510.000.000.00-0.66
74592692011.12.01 14:14sell0.02xauusd1746.140.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.530.000.000.00-0.78
74592702011.12.01 14:14sell0.03xauusd1746.420.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.560.000.000.00-0.42
74592772011.12.01 14:14sell0.05xauusd1746.630.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.620.000.000.000.05
74592802011.12.01 14:14sell0.08xauusd1746.840.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.740.000.000.000.80
74594242011.12.01 14:19sell1.00ukoil109.580.00109.092011.12.01 16:05109.530.000.000.005.00
74594512011.12.01 14:19sell0.13xauusd1747.270.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.790.000.000.006.24
74597952011.12.01 14:29sell0.01xaueur1295.390.000.002011.12.01 16:031295.040.000.000.000.47
74598042011.12.01 14:29sell0.02xaueur1295.650.000.002011.12.01 16:031295.080.000.000.001.54
74598052011.12.01 14:29sell0.21xauusd1747.800.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.790.000.000.0021.21
74603112011.12.01 14:46sell0.34xauusd1748.090.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.800.000.000.0043.86
74603812011.12.01 14:47sell0.55xauusd1748.300.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.770.000.000.0084.15
74604412011.12.01 14:48sell0.03xaueur1295.870.000.002011.12.01 16:031295.110.000.000.003.07
74604512011.12.01 14:48sell0.90xauusd1748.530.000.002011.12.01 16:031746.670.000.000.00167.40
74604572011.12.01 14:48sell0.05xaueur1296.170.000.002011.12.01 16:031295.090.000.000.007.28
74604612011.12.01 14:48sell0.08xaueur1296.460.000.002011.12.01 16:031295.080.000.000.0014.88
74615132011.12.01 15:17buy0.01eurchf1.226700.000001.231712011.12.01 16:501.226600.000.000.00-0.11
74625642011.12.01 15:33buy0.01cadjpy76.2900.00076.7912011.12.01 16:5076.4090.000.000.001.54
74635762011.12.01 15:40sell0.01gbpusd1.571260.000001.566292011.12.01 16:491.572000.000.000.00-0.74
74641142011.12.01 15:49sell0.13xaueur1296.660.000.002011.12.01 16:031295.090.000.000.0027.51
74641302011.12.01 15:49sell0.21xaueur1296.870.000.002011.12.01 16:031295.060.000.000.0051.24
74641352011.12.01 15:49sell0.34xaueur1297.070.000.002011.12.01 16:031295.070.000.000.0091.67
74652202011.12.01 16:14sell0.01audjpy79.4560.00078.9562011.12.01 16:4979.5900.000.000.00-1.73
74663932011.12.01 16:23buy0.02eurusd1.347550.000001.352552011.12.01 16:491.348440.000.000.001.78
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 100.65
Closed P/L: 2 100.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75132972011.12.02 10:38buy0.01eurchf1.235000.000001.23998 1.236640.000.000.001.78
75149112011.12.02 11:20buy0.01usdchf0.915910.000000.92090 0.917230.000.000.001.44
75151442011.12.02 11:28buy0.01usdjpy77.8560.00078.356 77.8710.000.000.000.19
75160212011.12.02 11:53buy0.01cadjpy76.9240.00077.424 76.9030.000.000.00-0.27
75164382011.12.02 12:05buy0.01nzdjpy60.8390.00061.339 60.8100.000.000.00-0.37
75172612011.12.02 12:31buy0.01nzdusd0.781190.000000.78619 0.780850.000.000.00-0.34
75173032011.12.02 12:33buy0.01eurusd1.348780.000001.35378 1.348170.000.000.00-0.61
75173642011.12.02 12:36buy0.01gbpjpy122.2070.000122.712 122.1170.000.000.00-1.15
75174202011.12.02 12:37buy0.01gbpchf1.438760.000001.44376 1.438380.000.000.00-0.41
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.26
 Floating P/L: 0.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 100.65 Floating P/L: 0.26 Margin: 34.61
Balance: 7 100.65 Equity: 7 100.91 Free Margin: 7 066.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 118.13 Gross Loss: 17.48 Total Net Profit: 2 100.65
Profit Factor: 121.17 Expected Payoff: 25.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 4.11 Maximal Drawdown: 5.86 (0.12%) Relative Drawdown: 0.12% (5.86)
 
Total Trades: 81 Short Positions (won %): 55 (78.18%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (80.77%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 64 (79.01%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (20.99%)
Largest profit trade: 340.98 loss trade: -4.00
Average profit trade: 33.10 loss trade: -1.03
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (1 185.60) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 185.60 (18) consecutive loss (count): -5.86 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2