|Account: 3476977
|Name: JohnCapa
|Currency: EUR
|2011 December 2, 17:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|251894072
|2011.12.02 14:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35069
|0.00000
|1.35040
|2011.12.02 14:43
|1.35040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|
|16315
|Bearish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
|251892290
|2011.12.02 14:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35120
|0.00000
|1.35040
|2011.12.02 14:35
|1.35040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|
|16315
|Bearish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
|251882816
|2011.12.02 14:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35150
|0.00000
|1.34887
|2011.12.02 14:47
|1.34887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|
|16315
|Bearish Bat @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
|251882804
|2011.12.02 14:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35159
|0.00000
|1.34893
|2011.12.02 14:40
|1.34893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|
|16315
|Bearish Bat @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
|251882765
|2011.12.02 14:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35185
|0.00000
|1.34898
|2011.12.02 14:40
|1.34891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.18
|
|16315
|Bearish Bat @ E[starte[tp/gap]
|251882746
|2011.12.02 14:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35185
|0.00000
|1.34902
|2011.12.02 14:40
|1.34891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.18
|
|16315
|Bearish Bat @ E[starte[tp/gap]
|251867509
|2011.12.02 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35381
|0.00000
|1.35033
|2011.12.02 14:33
|1.35033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.58
|
|16315
|Bearish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
|251866003
|2011.12.02 13:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35136
|0.00000
|1.34868
|2011.12.02 14:47
|1.34868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|
|16315
|Bearish Bat @ E[started/gap[tp]
|251865948
|2011.12.02 13:24
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35136
|0.00000
|1.34866
|2011.12.02 15:34
|1.34866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|16315
|Bearish Bat @ E[started/gap[tp]
|251815705
|2011.12.02 10:21
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34902
|0.00000
|1.34735
|2011.12.02 15:39
|1.34735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|
|16315
|Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
|251791028
|2011.12.02 09:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34843
|0.00000
|1.34702
|2011.12.02 09:20
|1.34702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.09
|
|16315
|Bearish Bat @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
|251775557
|2011.12.02 08:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34724
|0.00000
|1.34627
|2011.12.02 15:45
|1.34627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|
|16315
|Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
|251775508
|2011.12.02 08:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34725
|0.00000
|1.34629
|2011.12.02 15:45
|1.34629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.43
|
|16315
|Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
|251591458
|2011.12.01 14:18
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35111
|0.00000
|1.34744
|2011.12.01 15:35
|1.34744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.45
|
|16315
|Bearish Shark @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
|251514988
|2011.12.01 09:31
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34216
|0.00000
|1.34504
|2011.12.01 10:00
|1.34504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.28
|
|16315
|Bullish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
|251514941
|2011.12.01 09:29
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34228
|0.00000
|1.34505
|2011.12.01 10:00
|1.34505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.12
|
|16315
|Bullish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
|251446434
|2011.12.01 02:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34628
|0.00000
|1.34505
|2011.12.01 02:20
|1.34499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|
|16315
|Bearish Gartley @ EURU[tp/gap]
|251446410
|2011.12.01 05:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34638
|0.00000
|1.34510
|2011.12.01 07:14
|1.34510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|
|16315
|Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
|251446400
|2011.12.01 05:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34646
|0.00000
|1.34515
|2011.12.01 07:14
|1.34515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|
|16315
|Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
|251446025
|2011.12.01 05:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34660
|0.00000
|1.34526
|2011.12.01 07:07
|1.34526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|
|16315
|Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
|251446005
|2011.12.01 05:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34673
|0.00000
|1.34531
|2011.12.01 07:07
|1.34531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.11
|
|16315
|Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
|251445905
|2011.12.01 05:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34700
|0.00000
|1.34551
|2011.12.01 07:03
|1.34551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.21
|
|16315
|Bearish Bat @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
|251213074
|2011.11.30 11:32
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33483
|0.00000
|1.33383
|2011.11.30 11:34
|1.32866
|cancelled
|
|16315
|cancelled
|251213050
|2011.11.30 11:32
|balance
|Deposit
|300.00
|251269981
|2011.11.30 14:11
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.34329
|0.00000
|1.33702
|2011.12.02 17:15
|1.33677
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|14.63
|
|16315
|Bearish Shark @ EURUSD[tp/gap]
|251269325
|2011.11.30 14:13
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.34410
|0.00000
|1.33707
|2011.12.02 17:15
|1.33707
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|15.77
|
|16315
|Bearish Shark @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|79.42
|Closed P/L:
|78.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|251273890
|2011.11.30 14:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34379
|0.00000
|1.33624
|
|1.33748
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|9.44
|
|16315
|Bearish Shark @[started/gap]
|251273952
|2011.11.30 14:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34379
|0.00000
|1.33574
|
|1.33748
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|9.44
|
|16315
|Bearish Shark @[started/gap]
|251946737
|2011.12.02 17:06
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.34007
|0.00000
|1.34860
|
|1.33744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.90
|
|16315
|Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
|251946900
|2011.12.02 17:06
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.34006
|0.00000
|1.34859
|
|1.33744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.88
|
|16315
|Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
|251947150
|2011.12.02 17:06
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.34015
|0.00000
|1.34863
|
|1.33744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.08
|
|16315
|Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
|251947169
|2011.12.02 17:06
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.34027
|0.00000
|1.34868
|
|1.33744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.35
|
|16315
|Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
|251947213
|2011.12.02 17:06
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.34043
|0.00000
|1.34870
|
|1.33744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.71
|
|16315
|Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-12.04
|
|Floating P/L:
|-12.36
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|78.94
|Floating P/L:
|-12.36
|Margin:
|75.00
|Balance:
|378.94
|Equity:
|366.58
|Free Margin:
|291.58
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|78.94
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|78.94
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|3.29
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.53
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.29
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|24 (78.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|78.94 (24)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|24
|consecutive losses:
|0