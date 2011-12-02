Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 3476977 Name: JohnCapa Currency: EUR 2011 December 2, 17:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2518940722011.12.02 14:42sell0.01eurusd1.350690.000001.350402011.12.02 14:431.350400.000.000.000.21
 16315Bearish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
2518922902011.12.02 14:34sell0.01eurusd1.351200.000001.350402011.12.02 14:351.350400.000.000.000.59
 16315Bearish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
2518828162011.12.02 14:13sell0.01eurusd1.351500.000001.348872011.12.02 14:471.348870.000.000.001.95
 16315Bearish Bat @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
2518828042011.12.02 14:15sell0.01eurusd1.351590.000001.348932011.12.02 14:401.348930.000.000.001.97
 16315Bearish Bat @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
2518827652011.12.02 14:19sell0.01eurusd1.351850.000001.348982011.12.02 14:401.348910.000.000.002.18
 16315Bearish Bat @ E[starte[tp/gap]
2518827462011.12.02 14:19sell0.01eurusd1.351850.000001.349022011.12.02 14:401.348910.000.000.002.18
 16315Bearish Bat @ E[starte[tp/gap]
2518675092011.12.02 14:30sell0.01eurusd1.353810.000001.350332011.12.02 14:331.350330.000.000.002.58
 16315Bearish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
2518660032011.12.02 13:24sell0.01eurusd1.351360.000001.348682011.12.02 14:471.348680.000.000.001.99
 16315Bearish Bat @ E[started/gap[tp]
2518659482011.12.02 13:24sell0.01eurusd1.351360.000001.348662011.12.02 15:341.348660.000.000.002.00
 16315Bearish Bat @ E[started/gap[tp]
2518157052011.12.02 10:21sell0.02eurusd1.349020.000001.347352011.12.02 15:391.347350.000.000.002.48
 16315Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
2517910282011.12.02 09:02sell0.02eurusd1.348430.000001.347022011.12.02 09:201.347020.000.000.002.09
 16315Bearish Bat @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
2517755572011.12.02 08:27sell0.02eurusd1.347240.000001.346272011.12.02 15:451.346270.000.000.001.44
 16315Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
2517755082011.12.02 08:27sell0.02eurusd1.347250.000001.346292011.12.02 15:451.346290.000.000.001.43
 16315Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
2515914582011.12.01 14:18sell0.02eurusd1.351110.000001.347442011.12.01 15:351.347440.000.000.005.45
 16315Bearish Shark @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
2515149882011.12.01 09:31buy0.02eurusd1.342160.000001.345042011.12.01 10:001.345040.000.000.004.28
 16315Bullish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
2515149412011.12.01 09:29buy0.02eurusd1.342280.000001.345052011.12.01 10:001.345050.000.000.004.12
 16315Bullish Butterfly @ EURUSD-[tp]
2514464342011.12.01 02:16sell0.02eurusd1.346280.000001.345052011.12.01 02:201.344990.000.000.001.92
 16315Bearish Gartley @ EURU[tp/gap]
2514464102011.12.01 05:50sell0.02eurusd1.346380.000001.345102011.12.01 07:141.345100.000.000.001.90
 16315Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
2514464002011.12.01 05:50sell0.02eurusd1.346460.000001.345152011.12.01 07:141.345150.000.000.001.95
 16315Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
2514460252011.12.01 05:52sell0.02eurusd1.346600.000001.345262011.12.01 07:071.345260.000.000.001.99
 16315Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
2514460052011.12.01 05:53sell0.02eurusd1.346730.000001.345312011.12.01 07:071.345310.000.000.002.11
 16315Bearish Gartley @ EURUSD-M1[tp]
2514459052011.12.01 05:53sell0.02eurusd1.347000.000001.345512011.12.01 07:031.345510.000.000.002.21
 16315Bearish Bat @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
2512130742011.11.30 11:32sell limit0.01eurusd1.334830.000001.333832011.11.30 11:341.32866cancelled
 16315cancelled
2512130502011.11.30 11:32balanceDeposit300.00
2512699812011.11.30 14:11sell0.03eurusd1.343290.000001.337022011.12.02 17:151.336770.000.00-0.2414.63
 16315Bearish Shark @ EURUSD[tp/gap]
2512693252011.11.30 14:13sell0.03eurusd1.344100.000001.337072011.12.02 17:151.337070.000.00-0.2415.77
 16315Bearish Shark @ EURUSD-M15[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -0.48 79.42
Closed P/L: 78.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2512738902011.11.30 14:15sell0.02eurusd1.343790.000001.33624 1.337480.000.00-0.169.44
 16315Bearish Shark @[started/gap]
2512739522011.11.30 14:15sell0.02eurusd1.343790.000001.33574 1.337480.000.00-0.169.44
 16315Bearish Shark @[started/gap]
2519467372011.12.02 17:06buy0.03eurusd1.340070.000001.34860 1.337440.000.000.00-5.90
 16315Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
2519469002011.12.02 17:06buy0.03eurusd1.340060.000001.34859 1.337440.000.000.00-5.88
 16315Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
2519471502011.12.02 17:06buy0.03eurusd1.340150.000001.34863 1.337440.000.000.00-6.08
 16315Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
2519471692011.12.02 17:06buy0.03eurusd1.340270.000001.34868 1.337440.000.000.00-6.35
 16315Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
2519472132011.12.02 17:06buy0.03eurusd1.340430.000001.34870 1.337440.000.000.00-6.71
 16315Bullish Shark @ EURUSD-M15
  0.00 0.00 -0.32 -12.04
 Floating P/L: -12.36
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 78.94 Floating P/L: -12.36 Margin: 75.00
Balance: 378.94 Equity: 366.58 Free Margin: 291.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 78.94 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 78.94
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 22 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 15.53 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3.29 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 24 (78.94) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 78.94 (24) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 24 consecutive losses: 0