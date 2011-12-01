Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089507086 Name: 10point_adjustable Currency: USD 2011 December 16, 10:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
626787682011.12.01 10:58balanceDeposit500.00
627316382011.12.01 19:42buy0.01usdjpy77.6820.00077.7822011.12.01 19:5977.7820.000.000.001.29
627357062011.12.01 20:34buy0.01usdjpy77.7480.00077.8372011.12.02 01:3377.8370.000.000.001.14
627559262011.12.02 02:44buy0.01usdjpy77.8690.00077.9692011.12.02 11:2477.9690.000.000.001.28
628115672011.12.02 16:07buy0.01usdjpy78.0010.00078.1022011.12.12 17:0877.8690.000.00-0.01-1.70
628943442011.12.05 15:56buy0.01usdjpy77.8000.00078.1012011.12.12 17:0877.8680.000.00-0.010.87
631147402011.12.08 07:42buy0.01usdjpy77.5980.00078.0962011.12.12 17:0877.8680.000.000.003.47
631224952011.12.08 09:50buy0.01usdjpy77.4000.00078.0962011.12.12 17:0877.8630.000.000.005.95
631556942011.12.08 13:36buy0.01usdjpy77.1990.00078.0992011.12.12 17:0877.8630.000.000.008.53
633736562011.12.12 20:04buy0.01usdjpy77.9110.00078.0112011.12.13 21:5878.0110.000.000.001.28
634284252011.12.13 08:39buy0.01usdjpy77.7100.00078.0112011.12.13 21:5878.0110.000.000.003.86
635333252011.12.13 22:44sell0.01usdjpy77.9830.00077.8832011.12.15 10:5177.8830.000.00-0.021.28
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 27.25
Closed P/L: 27.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
637252382011.12.15 14:13sell0.01usdjpy77.7640.00077.664 77.9080.000.000.00-1.85
637336702011.12.15 15:59sell0.01usdjpy77.9710.00077.665 77.9080.000.000.000.81
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.04
 Floating P/L: -1.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 27.21 Floating P/L: -1.04 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 527.21 Equity: 526.17 Free Margin: 516.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 28.92 Gross Loss: 1.71 Total Net Profit: 27.21
Profit Factor: 16.91 Expected Payoff: 2.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.71 (0.33%) Relative Drawdown: 0.33% (1.71)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (90.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (9.09%)
Largest profit trade: 8.53 loss trade: -1.71
Average profit trade: 2.89 loss trade: -1.71
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (22.52) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 22.52 (7) consecutive loss (count): -1.71 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1