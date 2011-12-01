Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089507086
|Name: 10point_adjustable
|Currency: USD
|2011 December 16, 10:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62678768
|2011.12.01 10:58
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|62731638
|2011.12.01 19:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.682
|0.000
|77.782
|2011.12.01 19:59
|77.782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|62735706
|2011.12.01 20:34
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.748
|0.000
|77.837
|2011.12.02 01:33
|77.837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|62755926
|2011.12.02 02:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.869
|0.000
|77.969
|2011.12.02 11:24
|77.969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|62811567
|2011.12.02 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.001
|0.000
|78.102
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.869
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.70
|62894344
|2011.12.05 15:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.800
|0.000
|78.101
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.868
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.87
|63114740
|2011.12.08 07:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.598
|0.000
|78.096
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|63122495
|2011.12.08 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.400
|0.000
|78.096
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.95
|63155694
|2011.12.08 13:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.199
|0.000
|78.099
|2011.12.12 17:08
|77.863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|63373656
|2011.12.12 20:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.911
|0.000
|78.011
|2011.12.13 21:58
|78.011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|63428425
|2011.12.13 08:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.710
|0.000
|78.011
|2011.12.13 21:58
|78.011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.86
|63533325
|2011.12.13 22:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.983
|0.000
|77.883
|2011.12.15 10:51
|77.883
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.28
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|27.25
|Closed P/L:
|27.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|63725238
|2011.12.15 14:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.764
|0.000
|77.664
|
|77.908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|63733670
|2011.12.15 15:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.971
|0.000
|77.665
|
|77.908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|27.21
|Floating P/L:
|-1.04
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|527.21
|Equity:
|526.17
|Free Margin:
|516.17
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|28.92
|Gross Loss:
|1.71
|Total Net Profit:
|27.21
|Profit Factor:
|16.91
|Expected Payoff:
|2.47
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.71 (0.33%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.33% (1.71)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8.53
|loss trade:
|-1.71
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.89
|loss trade:
|-1.71
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (22.52)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|22.52 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.71 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1