Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3693460 Name: 10point_adjustable 200 Currency: USD 2011 December 16, 12:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1483021872011.12.11 10:12balanceDeposit200.00
1483055192011.12.12 00:18buy0.01usdjpy77.6370.00077.7372011.12.12 11:2277.7370.000.000.001.29
1484800502011.12.12 22:03buy0.01usdjpy77.9290.00078.0292011.12.14 03:2578.0290.000.00-0.011.28
1485682462011.12.13 10:11buy0.01usdjpy77.7290.00078.0292011.12.14 03:2578.0290.000.00-0.013.84
1487288802011.12.14 06:23sell0.01usdjpy77.9460.00077.8462011.12.15 14:4277.8460.000.00-0.041.28
  0.00 0.00 -0.06 7.69
Closed P/L: 7.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1490043222011.12.15 16:10sell0.01usdjpy77.7810.00077.681 77.9030.000.00-0.02-1.57
  0.00 0.00 -0.02 -1.57
 Floating P/L: -1.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7.63 Floating P/L: -1.59 Margin: 2.00
Balance: 207.63 Equity: 206.04 Free Margin: 204.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7.63 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 7.63
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.83 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.91 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (7.63) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7.63 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0