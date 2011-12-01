Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089507086 Name: 10point_adjustable Currency: USD 2011 December 2, 14:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
626787682011.12.01 10:58balanceDeposit500.00
627316382011.12.01 19:42buy0.01usdjpy77.6820.00077.7822011.12.01 19:5977.7820.000.000.001.29
627357062011.12.01 20:34buy0.01usdjpy77.7480.00077.8372011.12.02 01:3377.8370.000.000.001.14
627559262011.12.02 02:44buy0.01usdjpy77.8690.00077.9692011.12.02 11:2477.9690.000.000.001.28
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3.71
Closed P/L: 3.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3.71 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 503.71 Equity: 503.71 Free Margin: 503.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3.71 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3.71
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.29 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.24 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (3.71) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.71 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0