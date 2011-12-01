Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089507086
|Name: 10point_adjustable
|Currency: USD
|2011 December 2, 14:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62678768
|2011.12.01 10:58
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|62731638
|2011.12.01 19:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.682
|0.000
|77.782
|2011.12.01 19:59
|77.782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|62735706
|2011.12.01 20:34
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.748
|0.000
|77.837
|2011.12.02 01:33
|77.837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|62755926
|2011.12.02 02:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.869
|0.000
|77.969
|2011.12.02 11:24
|77.969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.71
|Closed P/L:
|3.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3.71
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|503.71
|Equity:
|503.71
|Free Margin:
|503.71
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3.71
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3.71
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|1.24
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.29
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.24
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (3.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.71 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0