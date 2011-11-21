Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089489688
|Name: 10point
|Currency: USD
|2011 December 9, 13:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|61835589
|2011.11.21 16:57
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|61907114
|2011.11.22 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.884
|0.000
|77.384
|2011.11.23 15:40
|77.384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.46
|62126908
|2011.11.24 13:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.033
|0.000
|76.536
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-9.54
|62164248
|2011.11.25 00:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.234
|0.000
|76.733
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-13.91
|62168210
|2011.11.25 01:45
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.437
|0.000
|76.936
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-13.04
|62209295
|2011.11.25 13:27
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.650
|0.000
|77.141
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.773
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-7.91
|62331030
|2011.11.28 14:06
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|77.854
|0.000
|77.354
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|62339589
|2011.11.28 15:27
|sell
|0.13
|usdjpy
|78.066
|0.000
|77.556
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.31
|62379740
|2011.11.29 01:13
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|78.267
|0.000
|77.771
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|133.93
|62471048
|2011.11.29 16:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.835
|0.000
|77.335
|2011.11.30 13:06
|77.527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.97
|62498610
|2011.11.30 00:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|78.038
|0.000
|77.538
|2011.11.30 13:06
|77.538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.90
|62615274
|2011.11.30 19:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.399
|0.000
|76.894
|2011.12.06 06:46
|77.786
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.98
|62625312
|2011.11.30 21:53
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.608
|0.000
|77.100
|2011.12.06 06:46
|77.783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-4.50
|62752810
|2011.12.02 01:32
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.815
|0.000
|77.310
|2011.12.06 06:46
|77.782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|62791532
|2011.12.02 13:30
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|78.003
|0.000
|77.526
|2011.12.06 06:46
|77.782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.21
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|176.30
|Closed P/L:
|176.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62999711
|2011.12.06 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.746
|0.000
|78.249
|
|77.622
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.60
|63120367
|2011.12.08 09:19
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.537
|0.000
|78.039
|
|77.622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.19
|63124151
|2011.12.08 10:15
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.327
|0.000
|77.836
|
|77.622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.40
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|11.99
|
|Floating P/L:
|11.98
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|176.18
|Floating P/L:
|11.98
|Margin:
|30.00
|Balance:
|2 176.18
|Equity:
|2 188.16
|Free Margin:
|2 158.16
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|230.17
|Gross Loss:
|53.99
|Total Net Profit:
|176.18
|Profit Factor:
|4.26
|Expected Payoff:
|12.58
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|44.49 (2.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.02% (44.49)
|
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|133.93
|loss trade:
|-13.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|28.77
|loss trade:
|-9.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (197.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-44.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|197.83 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-44.49 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3