Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089489688
|Name: 10point
|Currency: USD
|2011 December 2, 14:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|61835589
|2011.11.21 16:57
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|61907114
|2011.11.22 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.884
|0.000
|77.384
|2011.11.23 15:40
|77.384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.46
|62126908
|2011.11.24 13:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.033
|0.000
|76.536
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-9.54
|62164248
|2011.11.25 00:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.234
|0.000
|76.733
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-13.91
|62168210
|2011.11.25 01:45
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.437
|0.000
|76.936
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-13.04
|62209295
|2011.11.25 13:27
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.650
|0.000
|77.141
|2011.11.29 10:18
|77.773
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-7.91
|62331030
|2011.11.28 14:06
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|77.854
|0.000
|77.354
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|62339589
|2011.11.28 15:27
|sell
|0.13
|usdjpy
|78.066
|0.000
|77.556
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.31
|62379740
|2011.11.29 01:13
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|78.267
|0.000
|77.771
|2011.11.29 10:17
|77.771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|133.93
|62471048
|2011.11.29 16:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.835
|0.000
|77.335
|2011.11.30 13:06
|77.527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.97
|62498610
|2011.11.30 00:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|78.038
|0.000
|77.538
|2011.11.30 13:06
|77.538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.90
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|170.30
|Closed P/L:
|170.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62615274
|2011.11.30 19:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.399
|0.000
|76.894
|
|77.928
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-6.79
|62625312
|2011.11.30 21:53
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.608
|0.000
|77.100
|
|77.928
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-8.21
|62752810
|2011.12.02 01:32
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.815
|0.000
|77.310
|
|77.928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.35
|62791532
|2011.12.02 13:30
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|78.003
|0.000
|77.526
|
|77.928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-14.54
|
|Floating P/L:
|-14.56
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|170.20
|Floating P/L:
|-14.56
|Margin:
|55.00
|Balance:
|2 170.20
|Equity:
|2 155.64
|Free Margin:
|2 100.64
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|214.69
|Gross Loss:
|44.49
|Total Net Profit:
|170.20
|Profit Factor:
|4.83
|Expected Payoff:
|17.02
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|44.49 (2.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.02% (44.49)
|
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|133.93
|loss trade:
|-13.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.78
|loss trade:
|-11.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (197.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-44.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|197.83 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-44.49 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4