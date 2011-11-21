Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089489688 Name: 10point Currency: USD 2011 December 2, 14:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
618355892011.11.21 16:57balanceDeposit2 000.00
619071142011.11.22 12:15buy0.01usdjpy76.8840.00077.3842011.11.23 15:4077.3840.000.000.006.46
621269082011.11.24 13:26sell0.01usdjpy77.0330.00076.5362011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.02-9.54
621642482011.11.25 00:26sell0.02usdjpy77.2340.00076.7332011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.01-13.91
621682102011.11.25 01:45sell0.03usdjpy77.4370.00076.9362011.11.29 10:1877.7750.000.00-0.02-13.04
622092952011.11.25 13:27sell0.05usdjpy77.6500.00077.1412011.11.29 10:1877.7730.000.00-0.04-7.91
623310302011.11.28 14:06sell0.08usdjpy77.8540.00077.3542011.11.29 10:1777.7750.000.000.008.13
623395892011.11.28 15:27sell0.13usdjpy78.0660.00077.5562011.11.29 10:1777.7710.000.000.0049.31
623797402011.11.29 01:13sell0.21usdjpy78.2670.00077.7712011.11.29 10:1777.7710.000.000.00133.93
624710482011.11.29 16:26sell0.01usdjpy77.8350.00077.3352011.11.30 13:0677.5270.000.00-0.013.97
624986102011.11.30 00:08sell0.02usdjpy78.0380.00077.5382011.11.30 13:0677.5380.000.000.0012.90
  0.00 0.00 -0.10 170.30
Closed P/L: 170.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
626152742011.11.30 19:17sell0.01usdjpy77.3990.00076.894 77.9280.000.00-0.01-6.79
626253122011.11.30 21:53sell0.02usdjpy77.6080.00077.100 77.9280.000.00-0.01-8.21
627528102011.12.02 01:32sell0.03usdjpy77.8150.00077.310 77.9280.000.000.00-4.35
627915322011.12.02 13:30sell0.05usdjpy78.0030.00077.526 77.9280.000.000.004.81
  0.00 0.00 -0.02 -14.54
 Floating P/L: -14.56
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 170.20 Floating P/L: -14.56 Margin: 55.00
Balance: 2 170.20 Equity: 2 155.64 Free Margin: 2 100.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 214.69 Gross Loss: 44.49 Total Net Profit: 170.20
Profit Factor: 4.83 Expected Payoff: 17.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 44.49 (2.02%) Relative Drawdown: 2.02% (44.49)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 133.93 loss trade: -13.92
Average profit trade: 35.78 loss trade: -11.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (197.83) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-44.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 197.83 (4) consecutive loss (count): -44.49 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4