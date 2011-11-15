|A/C No: 3412692
|Name: howdy
|2011.11.19 01:18 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|247945427
|234567
|2011.11.15 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58182
|1.57771
|1.52371
|2011.11.16 08:41
|1.57771
|0.00
|-0.03
|4.11
|2
|247979631
|234567
|2011.11.15 19:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58383
|1.57770
|1.52370
|2011.11.16 08:41
|1.57770
|0.00
|-0.05
|12.26
|3
|248137066
|234567
|2011.11.16 10:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58025
|0.00000
|1.63025
|2011.11.17 10:33
|1.57666
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.59
|4
|248147790
|234567
|2011.11.16 10:34
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.57823
|0.00000
|1.62823
|2011.11.17 10:33
|1.57672
|0.00
|-0.09
|-3.02
|5
|248150850
|234567
|2011.11.16 10:42
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.57614
|0.00000
|1.62614
|2011.11.17 10:33
|1.57695
|0.00
|-0.13
|2.43
|6
|248423867
|234567
|2011.11.17 08:19
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.57403
|1.57695
|1.63095
|2011.11.17 10:33
|1.57695
|0.00
|0.00
|14.60
|0.00
|-0.34
|26.79
|Summary P/L:
|26.45
|Winning trades:
|(4) 33.19
|Losing trades:
|(2) -6.74
|Max summary P/L:
|26.45
|Largest winning trade:
|14.60
|Largest losing trade:
|-3.63
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (16.90)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-6.74)
|Max consecutive profit:
|16.90 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-6.74 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|6.74 (0.13%)
|Profit factor:
|4.92
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.46
|Risk factor:
|3.92
|1
|247761883
|234567
|2011.11.15 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.040
|76.810
|71.410
|2011.11.18 15:35
|76.810
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.99
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.99
|Summary P/L:
|2.93
|Winning trades:
|(1) 2.93
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|2.93
|Largest winning trade:
|2.93
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (2.93)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|2.93 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|247810302
|234567
|2011.11.15 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35757
|1.35491
|1.30091
|2011.11.15 13:04
|1.35491
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|2
|247990041
|234567
|2011.11.15 20:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35499
|0.00000
|1.40499
|2011.11.16 10:18
|1.35265
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.68
|3
|248091048
|234567
|2011.11.16 07:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34496
|1.35260
|1.40660
|2011.11.16 10:18
|1.35260
|0.00
|0.00
|15.28
|4
|248143324
|234567
|2011.11.16 10:18
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35263
|0.00000
|1.40263
|2011.11.16 17:11
|1.35180
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|5
|248167027
|234567
|2011.11.16 11:39
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.35060
|0.00000
|1.40060
|2011.11.16 17:11
|1.35185
|0.00
|0.00
|3.75
|6
|248174329
|234567
|2011.11.16 11:55
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.34858
|1.35177
|1.40577
|2011.11.16 17:11
|1.35177
|0.00
|0.00
|15.95
|7
|248180805
|234567
|2011.11.16 12:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.34657
|1.35180
|1.40580
|2011.11.16 17:11
|1.35180
|0.00
|0.00
|41.84
|0.00
|-0.02
|73.14
|Summary P/L:
|73.12
|Winning trades:
|(5) 79.48
|Losing trades:
|(2) -6.36
|Max summary P/L:
|73.12
|Largest winning trade:
|41.84
|Largest losing trade:
|-4.70
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (61.54)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-4.70)
|Max consecutive profit:
|61.54 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-4.70 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|4.70 (0.09%)
|Profit factor:
|12.50
|Avg. profit factor:
|5.00
|Risk factor:
|15.56
|1
|248253184
|234567
|2011.11.16 16:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|103.939
|0.000
|98.939
|2011.11.17 06:46
|104.047
|0.00
|-0.19
|-2.80
|2
|248262904
|234567
|2011.11.16 16:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy
|104.147
|0.000
|99.147
|2011.11.17 06:46
|104.048
|0.00
|-0.28
|3.85
|3
|248301976
|234567
|2011.11.16 19:44
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy
|104.350
|104.048
|98.648
|2011.11.17 06:46
|104.048
|0.00
|-0.47
|19.60
|0.00
|-0.94
|20.65
|Summary P/L:
|19.71
|Winning trades:
|(2) 22.70
|Losing trades:
|(1) -2.99
|Max summary P/L:
|19.71
|Largest winning trade:
|19.13
|Largest losing trade:
|-2.99
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (22.70)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-2.99)
|Max consecutive profit:
|22.70 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-2.99 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|2.99 (0.06%)
|Profit factor:
|7.59
|Avg. profit factor:
|3.80
|Risk factor:
|6.59
|1
|248177249
|234567
|2011.11.16 12:02
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|121.218
|0.000
|116.218
|2011.11.17 09:08
|121.245
|0.00
|-0.10
|-0.35
|2
|248263347
|234567
|2011.11.16 16:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|121.419
|0.000
|116.419
|2011.11.17 09:08
|121.247
|0.00
|-0.20
|4.47
|3
|248300578
|234567
|2011.11.16 19:38
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|121.619
|121.233
|115.833
|2011.11.17 09:08
|121.233
|0.00
|-0.30
|15.05
|4
|248498941
|234567
|2011.11.17 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|121.288
|121.526
|126.926
|2011.11.18 12:17
|121.526
|0.00
|0.00
|3.10
|0.00
|-0.60
|22.27
|Summary P/L:
|21.67
|Winning trades:
|(3) 22.12
|Losing trades:
|(1) -0.45
|Max summary P/L:
|21.67
|Largest winning trade:
|14.75
|Largest losing trade:
|-0.45
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (22.12)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-0.45)
|Max consecutive profit:
|22.12 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-0.45 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.45 (0.01%)
|Profit factor:
|49.16
|Avg. profit factor:
|16.39
|Risk factor:
|48.16