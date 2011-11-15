Alpari (UK) Ltd.
A/C No: 3412692Name: howdy2011.11.19 01:18 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
12479454272345672011.11.15 17:00sell0.01gbpusd1.581821.577711.523712011.11.16 08:411.577710.00-0.034.11
22479796312345672011.11.15 19:00sell0.02gbpusd1.583831.577701.523702011.11.16 08:411.577700.00-0.0512.26
32481370662345672011.11.16 10:01buy0.01gbpusd1.580250.000001.630252011.11.17 10:331.576660.00-0.04-3.59
42481477902345672011.11.16 10:34buy0.02gbpusd1.578230.000001.628232011.11.17 10:331.576720.00-0.09-3.02
52481508502345672011.11.16 10:42buy0.03gbpusd1.576140.000001.626142011.11.17 10:331.576950.00-0.132.43
62484238672345672011.11.17 08:19buy0.05gbpusd1.574031.576951.630952011.11.17 10:331.576950.000.0014.60
0.00-0.3426.79
 
Summary P/L:26.45
 
Winning trades:(4) 33.19
Losing trades:(2) -6.74
Max summary P/L:26.45
Largest winning trade:14.60
Largest losing trade:-3.63
Max consecutive winners:2 (16.90)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-6.74)
Max consecutive profit:16.90 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-6.74 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:6.74 (0.13%)
Profit factor:4.92
Avg. profit factor:2.46
Risk factor:3.92
 
12477618832345672011.11.15 07:30sell0.01usdjpy77.04076.81071.4102011.11.18 15:3576.8100.00-0.062.99
0.00-0.062.99
 
Summary P/L:2.93
 
Winning trades:(1) 2.93
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:2.93
Largest winning trade:2.93
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (2.93)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:2.93 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
12478103022345672011.11.15 10:00sell0.01eurusd1.357571.354911.300912011.11.15 13:041.354910.000.002.66
22479900412345672011.11.15 20:01buy0.02eurusd1.354990.000001.404992011.11.16 10:181.352650.00-0.02-4.68
32480910482345672011.11.16 07:27buy0.02eurusd1.344961.352601.406602011.11.16 10:181.352600.000.0015.28
42481433242345672011.11.16 10:18buy0.02eurusd1.352630.000001.402632011.11.16 17:111.351800.000.00-1.66
52481670272345672011.11.16 11:39buy0.03eurusd1.350600.000001.400602011.11.16 17:111.351850.000.003.75
62481743292345672011.11.16 11:55buy0.05eurusd1.348581.351771.405772011.11.16 17:111.351770.000.0015.95
72481808052345672011.11.16 12:10buy0.08eurusd1.346571.351801.405802011.11.16 17:111.351800.000.0041.84
0.00-0.0273.14
 
Summary P/L:73.12
 
Winning trades:(5) 79.48
Losing trades:(2) -6.36
Max summary P/L:73.12
Largest winning trade:41.84
Largest losing trade:-4.70
Max consecutive winners:3 (61.54)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-4.70)
Max consecutive profit:61.54 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-4.70 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:4.70 (0.09%)
Profit factor:12.50
Avg. profit factor:5.00
Risk factor:15.56
 
12482531842345672011.11.16 16:14sell0.02eurjpy103.9390.00098.9392011.11.17 06:46104.0470.00-0.19-2.80
22482629042345672011.11.16 16:45sell0.03eurjpy104.1470.00099.1472011.11.17 06:46104.0480.00-0.283.85
32483019762345672011.11.16 19:44sell0.05eurjpy104.350104.04898.6482011.11.17 06:46104.0480.00-0.4719.60
0.00-0.9420.65
 
Summary P/L:19.71
 
Winning trades:(2) 22.70
Losing trades:(1) -2.99
Max summary P/L:19.71
Largest winning trade:19.13
Largest losing trade:-2.99
Max consecutive winners:2 (22.70)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-2.99)
Max consecutive profit:22.70 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-2.99 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:2.99 (0.06%)
Profit factor:7.59
Avg. profit factor:3.80
Risk factor:6.59
 
12481772492345672011.11.16 12:02sell0.01gbpjpy121.2180.000116.2182011.11.17 09:08121.2450.00-0.10-0.35
22482633472345672011.11.16 16:45sell0.02gbpjpy121.4190.000116.4192011.11.17 09:08121.2470.00-0.204.47
32483005782345672011.11.16 19:38sell0.03gbpjpy121.619121.233115.8332011.11.17 09:08121.2330.00-0.3015.05
42484989412345672011.11.17 12:00buy0.01gbpjpy121.288121.526126.9262011.11.18 12:17121.5260.000.003.10
0.00-0.6022.27
 
Summary P/L:21.67
 
Winning trades:(3) 22.12
Losing trades:(1) -0.45
Max summary P/L:21.67
Largest winning trade:14.75
Largest losing trade:-0.45
Max consecutive winners:3 (22.12)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-0.45)
Max consecutive profit:22.12 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-0.45 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.45 (0.01%)
Profit factor:49.16
Avg. profit factor:16.39
Risk factor:48.16
 
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