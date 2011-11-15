|A/C No: 3412692
|Name: howdy
|2011.11.24 03:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|247945427
|234567
|2011.11.15 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58182
|1.57771
|1.52371
|2011.11.16 08:41
|1.57771
|0.00
|-0.03
|4.11
|2
|247979631
|234567
|2011.11.15 19:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58383
|1.57770
|1.52370
|2011.11.16 08:41
|1.57770
|0.00
|-0.05
|12.26
|3
|248137066
|234567
|2011.11.16 10:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58025
|0.00000
|1.63025
|2011.11.17 10:33
|1.57666
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.59
|4
|248147790
|234567
|2011.11.16 10:34
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.57823
|0.00000
|1.62823
|2011.11.17 10:33
|1.57672
|0.00
|-0.09
|-3.02
|5
|248150850
|234567
|2011.11.16 10:42
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.57614
|0.00000
|1.62614
|2011.11.17 10:33
|1.57695
|0.00
|-0.13
|2.43
|6
|248423867
|234567
|2011.11.17 08:19
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.57403
|1.57695
|1.63095
|2011.11.17 10:33
|1.57695
|0.00
|0.00
|14.60
|7
|249210509
|234567
|2011.11.21 13:46
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56436
|0.00000
|1.51436
|2011.11.22 10:33
|1.56596
|0.00
|-0.03
|-1.60
|8
|249279598
|234567
|2011.11.21 17:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56637
|0.00000
|1.51637
|2011.11.22 10:33
|1.56590
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.94
|9
|249467652
|234567
|2011.11.22 09:35
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.56837
|1.56586
|1.51186
|2011.11.22 10:33
|1.56586
|0.00
|0.00
|7.53
|10
|249737783
|234567
|2011.11.23 07:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56125
|0.00000
|1.51125
|2011.11.23 09:07
|1.55928
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|11
|249747361
|234567
|2011.11.23 07:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56325
|1.55924
|1.50524
|2011.11.23 09:07
|1.55924
|0.00
|0.00
|8.02
|12
|249770983
|234567
|2011.11.23 09:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.55923
|1.55211
|1.50011
|2011.11.23 18:15
|1.55211
|0.00
|0.00
|7.12
|0.00
|-0.42
|50.77
|Summary P/L:
|50.35
|Winning trades:
|(9) 58.72
|Losing trades:
|(3) -8.37
|Max summary P/L:
|50.35
|Largest winning trade:
|14.60
|Largest losing trade:
|-3.63
|Max consecutive winners:
|5 (25.53)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-6.74)
|Max consecutive profit:
|25.53 (5)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-6.74 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|6.74 (0.13%)
|Profit factor:
|7.02
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.34
|Risk factor:
|7.47
|1
|247761883
|234567
|2011.11.15 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.040
|76.810
|71.410
|2011.11.18 15:35
|76.810
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.99
|2
|249000367
|234567
|2011.11.18 19:43
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.904
|0.000
|81.904
|2011.11.21 06:05
|76.790
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|0.00
|-0.06
|1.51
|Summary P/L:
|1.45
|Winning trades:
|(1) 2.93
|Losing trades:
|(1) -1.48
|Max summary P/L:
|2.93
|Largest winning trade:
|2.93
|Largest losing trade:
|-1.48
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (2.93)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-1.48)
|Max consecutive profit:
|2.93 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-1.48 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|1.48 (0.03%)
|Profit factor:
|1.98
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.98
|Risk factor:
|0.98
|1
|247810302
|234567
|2011.11.15 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35757
|1.35491
|1.30091
|2011.11.15 13:04
|1.35491
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|2
|247990041
|234567
|2011.11.15 20:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35499
|0.00000
|1.40499
|2011.11.16 10:18
|1.35265
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.68
|3
|248091048
|234567
|2011.11.16 07:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34496
|1.35260
|1.40660
|2011.11.16 10:18
|1.35260
|0.00
|0.00
|15.28
|4
|248143324
|234567
|2011.11.16 10:18
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35263
|0.00000
|1.40263
|2011.11.16 17:11
|1.35180
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|5
|248167027
|234567
|2011.11.16 11:39
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.35060
|0.00000
|1.40060
|2011.11.16 17:11
|1.35185
|0.00
|0.00
|3.75
|6
|248174329
|234567
|2011.11.16 11:55
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.34858
|1.35177
|1.40577
|2011.11.16 17:11
|1.35177
|0.00
|0.00
|15.95
|7
|248180805
|234567
|2011.11.16 12:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.34657
|1.35180
|1.40580
|2011.11.16 17:11
|1.35180
|0.00
|0.00
|41.84
|8
|249305680
|234567
|2011.11.21 18:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35253
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.11.22 09:14
|1.35232
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.21
|9
|249317140
|234567
|2011.11.21 19:57
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35053
|0.00000
|1.40053
|2011.11.22 09:14
|1.35226
|0.00
|-0.02
|3.46
|10
|249424820
|234567
|2011.11.22 07:18
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.34848
|1.35226
|1.40626
|2011.11.22 09:14
|1.35226
|0.00
|0.00
|11.34
|11
|249565161
|234567
|2011.11.22 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34968
|1.34671
|1.29271
|2011.11.23 07:45
|1.34671
|0.00
|-0.02
|2.97
|12
|249628977
|234567
|2011.11.22 18:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35318
|1.34671
|1.29271
|2011.11.23 07:45
|1.34671
|0.00
|-0.05
|12.94
|13
|249745776
|234567
|2011.11.23 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34664
|1.33943
|1.28543
|2011.11.23 11:37
|1.33943
|0.00
|0.00
|7.21
|0.00
|-0.12
|110.85
|Summary P/L:
|110.73
|Winning trades:
|(10) 117.31
|Losing trades:
|(3) -6.58
|Max summary P/L:
|110.73
|Largest winning trade:
|41.84
|Largest losing trade:
|-4.70
|Max consecutive winners:
|5 (37.83)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-4.70)
|Max consecutive profit:
|61.54 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-4.70 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|4.70 (0.09%)
|Profit factor:
|17.83
|Avg. profit factor:
|5.35
|Risk factor:
|23.56
|1
|248253184
|234567
|2011.11.16 16:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|103.939
|0.000
|98.939
|2011.11.17 06:46
|104.047
|0.00
|-0.19
|-2.80
|2
|248262904
|234567
|2011.11.16 16:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy
|104.147
|0.000
|99.147
|2011.11.17 06:46
|104.048
|0.00
|-0.28
|3.85
|3
|248301976
|234567
|2011.11.16 19:44
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy
|104.350
|104.048
|98.648
|2011.11.17 06:46
|104.048
|0.00
|-0.47
|19.60
|4
|249156254
|234567
|2011.11.21 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|103.355
|0.000
|98.355
|2011.11.23 09:40
|103.689
|0.00
|-0.06
|-4.34
|5
|249229520
|234567
|2011.11.21 14:48
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|103.555
|0.000
|98.555
|2011.11.23 09:40
|103.690
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.50
|6
|249275766
|234567
|2011.11.21 17:12
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy
|103.887
|0.000
|98.887
|2011.11.23 09:40
|103.694
|0.00
|-0.18
|7.52
|7
|249291228
|234567
|2011.11.21 17:51
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy
|104.088
|103.704
|98.304
|2011.11.23 09:39
|103.702
|0.00
|-0.32
|25.06
|8
|249464497
|234567
|2011.11.22 09:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpy
|104.288
|103.702
|98.302
|2011.11.23 09:39
|103.702
|0.00
|-0.25
|60.88
|9
|249780306
|234567
|2011.11.23 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|103.672
|103.225
|97.825
|2011.11.24 06:27
|103.225
|0.00
|-0.10
|5.79
|0.00
|-1.97
|112.06
|Summary P/L:
|110.09
|Winning trades:
|(6) 121.10
|Losing trades:
|(3) -11.01
|Max summary P/L:
|110.09
|Largest winning trade:
|60.63
|Largest losing trade:
|-4.40
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (98.40)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-8.02)
|Max consecutive profit:
|98.40 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-8.02 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|8.02 (0.16%)
|Profit factor:
|11.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|5.50
|Risk factor:
|13.73
|1
|248177249
|234567
|2011.11.16 12:02
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|121.218
|0.000
|116.218
|2011.11.17 09:08
|121.245
|0.00
|-0.10
|-0.35
|2
|248263347
|234567
|2011.11.16 16:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|121.419
|0.000
|116.419
|2011.11.17 09:08
|121.247
|0.00
|-0.20
|4.47
|3
|248300578
|234567
|2011.11.16 19:38
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|121.619
|121.233
|115.833
|2011.11.17 09:08
|121.233
|0.00
|-0.30
|15.05
|4
|248498941
|234567
|2011.11.17 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|121.288
|121.526
|126.926
|2011.11.18 12:17
|121.526
|0.00
|0.00
|3.10
|5
|249140106
|234567
|2011.11.21 10:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|120.556
|120.257
|114.857
|2011.11.21 14:32
|120.257
|0.00
|0.00
|3.89
|6
|249223667
|234567
|2011.11.21 14:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|120.237
|0.000
|115.237
|2011.11.22 11:07
|120.396
|0.00
|-0.03
|-2.07
|7
|249277039
|234567
|2011.11.21 17:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|120.438
|0.000
|115.438
|2011.11.22 11:07
|120.397
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.07
|8
|249434318
|234567
|2011.11.22 08:06
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|120.638
|120.400
|115.000
|2011.11.22 11:07
|120.400
|0.00
|0.00
|9.28
|0.00
|-0.70
|34.44
|Summary P/L:
|33.74
|Winning trades:
|(6) 36.29
|Losing trades:
|(2) -2.55
|Max summary P/L:
|33.74
|Largest winning trade:
|14.75
|Largest losing trade:
|-2.10
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (26.01)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-2.10)
|Max consecutive profit:
|26.01 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-2.10 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|2.10 (0.04%)
|Profit factor:
|14.23
|Avg. profit factor:
|4.74
|Risk factor:
|16.07