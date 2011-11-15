Alpari (UK) Ltd.
A/C No: 3412692Name: howdy2011.11.24 03:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
12479454272345672011.11.15 17:00sell0.01gbpusd1.581821.577711.523712011.11.16 08:411.577710.00-0.034.11
22479796312345672011.11.15 19:00sell0.02gbpusd1.583831.577701.523702011.11.16 08:411.577700.00-0.0512.26
32481370662345672011.11.16 10:01buy0.01gbpusd1.580250.000001.630252011.11.17 10:331.576660.00-0.04-3.59
42481477902345672011.11.16 10:34buy0.02gbpusd1.578230.000001.628232011.11.17 10:331.576720.00-0.09-3.02
52481508502345672011.11.16 10:42buy0.03gbpusd1.576140.000001.626142011.11.17 10:331.576950.00-0.132.43
62484238672345672011.11.17 08:19buy0.05gbpusd1.574031.576951.630952011.11.17 10:331.576950.000.0014.60
72492105092345672011.11.21 13:46sell0.01gbpusd1.564360.000001.514362011.11.22 10:331.565960.00-0.03-1.60
82492795982345672011.11.21 17:16sell0.02gbpusd1.566370.000001.516372011.11.22 10:331.565900.00-0.050.94
92494676522345672011.11.22 09:35sell0.03gbpusd1.568371.565861.511862011.11.22 10:331.565860.000.007.53
102497377832345672011.11.23 07:01sell0.01gbpusd1.561250.000001.511252011.11.23 09:071.559280.000.001.97
112497473612345672011.11.23 07:51sell0.02gbpusd1.563251.559241.505242011.11.23 09:071.559240.000.008.02
122497709832345672011.11.23 09:07sell0.01gbpusd1.559231.552111.500112011.11.23 18:151.552110.000.007.12
0.00-0.4250.77
 
Summary P/L:50.35
 
Winning trades:(9) 58.72
Losing trades:(3) -8.37
Max summary P/L:50.35
Largest winning trade:14.60
Largest losing trade:-3.63
Max consecutive winners:5 (25.53)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-6.74)
Max consecutive profit:25.53 (5)
Max consecutive loss:-6.74 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:6.74 (0.13%)
Profit factor:7.02
Avg. profit factor:2.34
Risk factor:7.47
 
12477618832345672011.11.15 07:30sell0.01usdjpy77.04076.81071.4102011.11.18 15:3576.8100.00-0.062.99
22490003672345672011.11.18 19:43buy0.01usdjpy76.9040.00081.9042011.11.21 06:0576.7900.000.00-1.48
0.00-0.061.51
 
Summary P/L:1.45
 
Winning trades:(1) 2.93
Losing trades:(1) -1.48
Max summary P/L:2.93
Largest winning trade:2.93
Largest losing trade:-1.48
Max consecutive winners:1 (2.93)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-1.48)
Max consecutive profit:2.93 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-1.48 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:1.48 (0.03%)
Profit factor:1.98
Avg. profit factor:1.98
Risk factor:0.98
 
12478103022345672011.11.15 10:00sell0.01eurusd1.357571.354911.300912011.11.15 13:041.354910.000.002.66
22479900412345672011.11.15 20:01buy0.02eurusd1.354990.000001.404992011.11.16 10:181.352650.00-0.02-4.68
32480910482345672011.11.16 07:27buy0.02eurusd1.344961.352601.406602011.11.16 10:181.352600.000.0015.28
42481433242345672011.11.16 10:18buy0.02eurusd1.352630.000001.402632011.11.16 17:111.351800.000.00-1.66
52481670272345672011.11.16 11:39buy0.03eurusd1.350600.000001.400602011.11.16 17:111.351850.000.003.75
62481743292345672011.11.16 11:55buy0.05eurusd1.348581.351771.405772011.11.16 17:111.351770.000.0015.95
72481808052345672011.11.16 12:10buy0.08eurusd1.346571.351801.405802011.11.16 17:111.351800.000.0041.84
82493056802345672011.11.21 18:47buy0.01eurusd1.352530.000000.000002011.11.22 09:141.352320.00-0.01-0.21
92493171402345672011.11.21 19:57buy0.02eurusd1.350530.000001.400532011.11.22 09:141.352260.00-0.023.46
102494248202345672011.11.22 07:18buy0.03eurusd1.348481.352261.406262011.11.22 09:141.352260.000.0011.34
112495651612345672011.11.22 15:00sell0.01eurusd1.349681.346711.292712011.11.23 07:451.346710.00-0.022.97
122496289772345672011.11.22 18:16sell0.02eurusd1.353181.346711.292712011.11.23 07:451.346710.00-0.0512.94
132497457762345672011.11.23 07:45sell0.01eurusd1.346641.339431.285432011.11.23 11:371.339430.000.007.21
0.00-0.12110.85
 
Summary P/L:110.73
 
Winning trades:(10) 117.31
Losing trades:(3) -6.58
Max summary P/L:110.73
Largest winning trade:41.84
Largest losing trade:-4.70
Max consecutive winners:5 (37.83)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-4.70)
Max consecutive profit:61.54 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-4.70 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:4.70 (0.09%)
Profit factor:17.83
Avg. profit factor:5.35
Risk factor:23.56
 
12482531842345672011.11.16 16:14sell0.02eurjpy103.9390.00098.9392011.11.17 06:46104.0470.00-0.19-2.80
22482629042345672011.11.16 16:45sell0.03eurjpy104.1470.00099.1472011.11.17 06:46104.0480.00-0.283.85
32483019762345672011.11.16 19:44sell0.05eurjpy104.350104.04898.6482011.11.17 06:46104.0480.00-0.4719.60
42491562542345672011.11.21 11:00sell0.01eurjpy103.3550.00098.3552011.11.23 09:40103.6890.00-0.06-4.34
52492295202345672011.11.21 14:48sell0.02eurjpy103.5550.00098.5552011.11.23 09:40103.6900.00-0.12-3.50
62492757662345672011.11.21 17:12sell0.03eurjpy103.8870.00098.8872011.11.23 09:40103.6940.00-0.187.52
72492912282345672011.11.21 17:51sell0.05eurjpy104.088103.70498.3042011.11.23 09:39103.7020.00-0.3225.06
82494644972345672011.11.22 09:30sell0.08eurjpy104.288103.70298.3022011.11.23 09:39103.7020.00-0.2560.88
92497803062345672011.11.23 09:40sell0.01eurjpy103.672103.22597.8252011.11.24 06:27103.2250.00-0.105.79
0.00-1.97112.06
 
Summary P/L:110.09
 
Winning trades:(6) 121.10
Losing trades:(3) -11.01
Max summary P/L:110.09
Largest winning trade:60.63
Largest losing trade:-4.40
Max consecutive winners:4 (98.40)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-8.02)
Max consecutive profit:98.40 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-8.02 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:8.02 (0.16%)
Profit factor:11.00
Avg. profit factor:5.50
Risk factor:13.73
 
12481772492345672011.11.16 12:02sell0.01gbpjpy121.2180.000116.2182011.11.17 09:08121.2450.00-0.10-0.35
22482633472345672011.11.16 16:45sell0.02gbpjpy121.4190.000116.4192011.11.17 09:08121.2470.00-0.204.47
32483005782345672011.11.16 19:38sell0.03gbpjpy121.619121.233115.8332011.11.17 09:08121.2330.00-0.3015.05
42484989412345672011.11.17 12:00buy0.01gbpjpy121.288121.526126.9262011.11.18 12:17121.5260.000.003.10
52491401062345672011.11.21 10:01sell0.01gbpjpy120.556120.257114.8572011.11.21 14:32120.2570.000.003.89
62492236672345672011.11.21 14:32sell0.01gbpjpy120.2370.000115.2372011.11.22 11:07120.3960.00-0.03-2.07
72492770392345672011.11.21 17:13sell0.02gbpjpy120.4380.000115.4382011.11.22 11:07120.3970.00-0.071.07
82494343182345672011.11.22 08:06sell0.03gbpjpy120.638120.400115.0002011.11.22 11:07120.4000.000.009.28
0.00-0.7034.44
 
Summary P/L:33.74
 
Winning trades:(6) 36.29
Losing trades:(2) -2.55
Max summary P/L:33.74
Largest winning trade:14.75
Largest losing trade:-2.10
Max consecutive winners:4 (26.01)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-2.10)
Max consecutive profit:26.01 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-2.10 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:2.10 (0.04%)
Profit factor:14.23
Avg. profit factor:4.74
Risk factor:16.07
 
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