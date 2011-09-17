Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089377864
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2011 October 28, 04:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|56780907
|2011.09.17 14:07
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|57811511
|2011.09.29 23:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|119.711
|119.450
|118.611
|2011.09.30 06:22
|119.450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|58304291
|2011.10.06 20:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|118.464
|119.000
|119.564
|2011.10.07 08:11
|119.000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|6.99
|58497936
|2011.10.10 23:19
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|119.924
|119.691
|119.034
|2011.10.11 16:11
|119.691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.04
|58524693
|2011.10.11 08:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|120.122
|119.905
|119.034
|2011.10.11 10:50
|119.905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.66
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|19.10
|Closed P/L:
|19.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|19.11
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 019.11
|Equity:
|2 019.11
|Free Margin:
|2 019.11
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|19.11
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|19.11
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|4.78
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.78
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (19.11)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|19.11 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0