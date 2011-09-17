Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089377864 Name: mandarine_martingale Currency: USD 2011 October 28, 04:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
567809072011.09.17 14:07balanceDeposit2 000.00
578115112011.09.29 23:00sell0.01gbpjpy119.711119.450118.6112011.09.30 06:22119.4500.000.000.003.41
583042912011.10.06 20:01buy0.01gbpjpy118.464119.000119.5642011.10.07 08:11119.0000.000.000.016.99
584979362011.10.10 23:19sell0.01gbpjpy119.924119.691119.0342011.10.11 16:11119.6910.000.000.003.04
585246932011.10.11 08:30sell0.02gbpjpy120.122119.905119.0342011.10.11 10:50119.9050.000.000.005.66
  0.00 0.00 0.01 19.10
Closed P/L: 19.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 19.11 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 019.11 Equity: 2 019.11 Free Margin: 2 019.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 19.11 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 19.11
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 7.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.78 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (19.11) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 19.11 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0