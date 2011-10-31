Trendoks IMG

Account: 184245 Name: Ceyhun Kara Currency: USD 2011 October 31, 21:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36884122011.10.31 09:20sell0.96eurusd1.400490.000001.395302011.10.31 12:501.399470.000.000.0097.92
36887402011.10.31 10:50sell0.96eurusd1.401550.000000.000002011.10.31 10:591.399690.000.000.00178.56
36888842011.10.31 12:00sell0.96eurusd1.399650.000001.397712011.10.31 12:501.399490.000.000.0015.36
36891042011.10.31 13:40sell0.96eurusd1.399500.000001.394862011.10.31 16:031.398220.000.000.00122.88
36893442011.10.31 15:20sell0.96eurusd1.400450.000000.000002011.10.31 15:421.399420.000.000.0098.88
36900462011.10.31 20:16sell1.46eurusd1.393310.000001.390502011.10.31 20:261.392970.000.000.0049.64
36901112011.10.31 20:43buy0.88eurusd1.391920.000001.405702011.10.31 21:001.392400.000.000.0042.24
36901522011.10.31 21:03sell0.96eurusd1.391420.000001.356852011.10.31 21:161.389620.000.000.00172.80
36902222011.10.31 21:22sell0.96eurusd1.387320.000001.385202011.10.31 21:291.385600.000.000.00165.12
36903402011.10.31 21:45sell0.96eurusd1.384400.000001.382602011.10.31 21:461.383090.000.000.00125.76
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 069.16
Closed P/L: 1 069.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 069.16 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 275.09 Equity: 4 275.09 Free Margin: 4 275.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 069.16 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 069.16
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 106.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 178.56 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 106.92 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (1 069.16) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 069.16 (10) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 0