|Account: 184245
|Name: Ceyhun Kara
|Currency: USD
|2011 October 31, 21:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3688412
|2011.10.31 09:20
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.40049
|0.00000
|1.39530
|2011.10.31 12:50
|1.39947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.92
|3688740
|2011.10.31 10:50
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.40155
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.10.31 10:59
|1.39969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|178.56
|3688884
|2011.10.31 12:00
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.39965
|0.00000
|1.39771
|2011.10.31 12:50
|1.39949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.36
|3689104
|2011.10.31 13:40
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.39950
|0.00000
|1.39486
|2011.10.31 16:03
|1.39822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|122.88
|3689344
|2011.10.31 15:20
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.40045
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.10.31 15:42
|1.39942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.88
|3690046
|2011.10.31 20:16
|sell
|1.46
|eurusd
|1.39331
|0.00000
|1.39050
|2011.10.31 20:26
|1.39297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.64
|3690111
|2011.10.31 20:43
|buy
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.39192
|0.00000
|1.40570
|2011.10.31 21:00
|1.39240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.24
|3690152
|2011.10.31 21:03
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.39142
|0.00000
|1.35685
|2011.10.31 21:16
|1.38962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.80
|3690222
|2011.10.31 21:22
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.38732
|0.00000
|1.38520
|2011.10.31 21:29
|1.38560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|165.12
|3690340
|2011.10.31 21:45
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.38440
|0.00000
|1.38260
|2011.10.31 21:46
|1.38309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 069.16
|Closed P/L:
|1 069.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 069.16
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 275.09
|Equity:
|4 275.09
|Free Margin:
|4 275.09
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 069.16
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 069.16
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|106.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|178.56
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|106.92
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (1 069.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 069.16 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|0