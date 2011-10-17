|Account: 90985640
|Name: MrNoEndOf
|Currency: USD
|2011 October 17, 10:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|68034170
|2011.10.17 07:25
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03463
|1.02933
|1.03653
|2011.10.17 09:04
|1.03659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.60
|68035086
|2011.10.17 07:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.58208
|1.57673
|1.58414
|2011.10.17 08:09
|1.58420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.20
|68050179
|2011.10.17 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57924
|1.58459
|1.57868
|2011.10.17 09:41
|1.57867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|68053571
|2011.10.17 09:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.38460
|1.38979
|1.38297
|2011.10.17 10:02
|1.38297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.80
|Closed P/L:
|62.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 062.80
|Equity:
|5 062.80
|Free Margin:
|5 062.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|62.80
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|62.80
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|15.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|21.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.70
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (62.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|62.80 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0