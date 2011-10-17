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Account: 90985640 Name: MrNoEndOf Currency: USD 2011 October 17, 10:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
680341702011.10.17 07:25buy0.10audusd1.034631.029331.036532011.10.17 09:041.036590.000.000.0019.60
680350862011.10.17 07:31buy0.10gbpusd1.582081.576731.584142011.10.17 08:091.584200.000.000.0021.20
680501792011.10.17 09:25sell0.10gbpusd1.579241.584591.578682011.10.17 09:411.578670.000.000.005.70
680535712011.10.17 09:50sell0.10eurusd1.384601.389791.382972011.10.17 10:021.382970.000.000.0016.30
  0.00 0.00 0.00 62.80
Closed P/L: 62.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 62.80 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 062.80 Equity: 5 062.80 Free Margin: 5 062.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 62.80 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 62.80
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 15.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 21.20 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 15.70 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (62.80) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 62.80 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0