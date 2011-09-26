Smart Live Financial Services Limited

Account: 102564 Name: CeyhunDemo Currency: USD 2011 September 27, 20:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17891532011.09.26 21:18balanceDeposit100 000.00
17911332011.09.27 03:42buy1.30eurusd1.352191.340120.000002011.09.27 03:551.352620.000.000.0055.90
17911682011.09.27 03:42buy3.70eurusd1.352191.340120.000002011.09.27 03:551.352370.000.000.0066.60
17921932011.09.27 08:08buy1.30eurusd1.354141.342320.000002011.09.27 08:081.354530.000.000.0050.70
17921992011.09.27 08:08buy1.30eurusd1.354141.342320.000002011.09.27 08:091.354930.000.000.00102.70
17922032011.09.27 08:08buy1.30eurusd1.354141.342320.000002011.09.27 08:091.355420.000.000.00166.40
17922092011.09.27 08:08buy1.20eurusd1.354141.342320.000002011.09.27 08:131.354890.000.000.0090.00
17936272011.09.27 09:55sell1.30eurusd1.350281.361920.000002011.09.27 09:561.349890.000.000.0050.70
17936392011.09.27 09:55sell1.30eurusd1.350281.361920.000002011.09.27 09:561.349470.000.000.00105.30
17936552011.09.27 09:55sell2.60eurusd1.350281.361920.000002011.09.27 09:581.349940.000.000.0088.40
17954202011.09.27 12:22buy1.30eurusd1.351901.340400.000002011.09.27 12:571.352290.000.000.0050.70
17958282011.09.27 12:22buy1.30eurusd1.351901.340400.000002011.09.27 12:571.352720.000.000.00106.60
17958372011.09.27 12:22buy1.30eurusd1.351901.340400.000002011.09.27 12:581.353230.000.000.00172.90
17958552011.09.27 12:22buy1.30eurusd1.351901.340400.000002011.09.27 13:071.352170.000.000.0035.10
17979142011.09.27 15:09buy2.20usdcad1.020081.013000.000002011.09.27 15:331.020340.000.000.0056.06
17985812011.09.27 15:09buy2.10usdcad1.020081.013000.000002011.09.27 15:331.020790.000.000.00146.06
17985822011.09.27 15:09buy4.30usdcad1.020081.013000.000002011.09.27 15:341.020300.000.000.0092.72
17987112011.09.27 15:40sell2.20usdcad1.020721.027800.000002011.09.27 15:571.020450.000.000.0058.21
17987792011.09.27 15:44buy1.30eurusd1.361371.350150.000002011.09.27 15:451.361770.000.000.0052.00
17988032011.09.27 15:44buy4.00eurusd1.361371.350150.000002011.09.27 15:451.361520.000.000.0060.00
17988792011.09.27 15:49buy1.60gbpjpy119.825119.0920.0002011.09.27 15:52119.8510.000.000.0054.40
17989062011.09.27 15:50buy1.30eurusd1.362931.351710.000002011.09.27 15:521.363510.000.000.0075.40
17989072011.09.27 15:50buy1.30eurjpy104.211103.3490.0002011.09.27 15:52104.2460.000.000.0059.50
17989302011.09.27 15:51sell2.10usdchf0.894780.901330.000002011.09.27 15:520.894490.000.000.0068.08
17989512011.09.27 15:49buy1.60gbpjpy119.825119.0920.0002011.09.27 15:52119.8750.000.000.00104.61
17989582011.09.27 15:49buy1.60gbpjpy119.825119.0920.0002011.09.27 15:52119.8980.000.000.00152.74
17989642011.09.27 15:50buy1.30eurjpy104.211103.3490.0002011.09.27 15:52104.2710.000.000.00102.00
17989652011.09.27 15:51sell2.00usdchf0.894780.901330.000002011.09.27 15:520.894290.000.000.00109.58
17989672011.09.27 15:49buy1.50gbpjpy119.825119.0920.0002011.09.27 15:54119.8630.000.000.0074.52
17989722011.09.27 15:50buy1.30eurusd1.362931.351710.000002011.09.27 15:521.363750.000.000.00106.60
17989732011.09.27 15:50buy1.40eurjpy104.211103.3490.0002011.09.27 15:53104.3000.000.000.00162.97
17989752011.09.27 15:51sell2.10usdchf0.894780.901330.000002011.09.27 15:520.894110.000.000.00157.36
17989862011.09.27 15:50buy1.40eurusd1.362931.351710.000002011.09.27 15:531.364140.000.000.00169.40
17989872011.09.27 15:51sell2.00usdchf0.894780.901330.000002011.09.27 15:540.895110.000.000.00-73.73
17989892011.09.27 15:50buy1.30eurusd1.362931.351710.000002011.09.27 15:531.363540.000.000.0079.30
17989902011.09.27 15:50buy1.30eurjpy104.211103.3490.0002011.09.27 15:53104.2680.000.000.0096.91
17990182011.09.27 15:54sell2.10usdchf0.894680.901230.000002011.09.27 15:540.894320.000.000.0084.53
17990282011.09.27 15:54sell2.00usdchf0.894680.901230.000002011.09.27 15:540.894160.000.000.00116.31
17990342011.09.27 15:54sell2.10usdchf0.894680.901230.000002011.09.27 15:550.893890.000.000.00185.59
17990602011.09.27 15:54sell2.00usdchf0.894680.901230.000002011.09.27 15:550.894240.000.000.0098.41
17990852011.09.27 15:57buy1.30eurusd1.363241.352020.000002011.09.27 15:571.363610.000.000.0048.10
17991052011.09.27 15:57buy1.30eurusd1.363241.352020.000002011.09.27 15:581.364010.000.000.00100.10
17991072011.09.27 15:40sell2.10usdcad1.020721.027800.000002011.09.27 15:581.020230.000.000.00100.86
17991272011.09.27 15:57buy1.40eurusd1.363241.352020.000002011.09.27 15:581.364360.000.000.00156.80
17991342011.09.27 15:57buy1.30eurusd1.363241.352020.000002011.09.27 15:591.363980.000.000.0096.20
17991402011.09.27 15:40sell2.20usdcad1.020721.027800.000002011.09.27 16:001.019980.000.000.00159.61
17991792011.09.27 16:00buy1.30eurusd1.364541.352750.000002011.09.27 16:001.365090.000.000.0071.50
17992012011.09.27 15:40sell2.10usdcad1.020721.027800.000002011.09.27 16:021.020260.000.000.0094.68
17992042011.09.27 16:00buy1.30eurusd1.364541.352750.000002011.09.27 16:001.365320.000.000.00101.40
17992112011.09.27 16:00buy2.50eurusd1.364541.352750.000002011.09.27 16:011.364830.000.000.0072.50
18014862011.09.27 18:43buy1.30eurusd1.359571.347970.000002011.09.27 18:471.359970.000.000.0052.00
18015282011.09.27 18:43buy1.30eurusd1.359571.347970.000002011.09.27 18:481.360360.000.000.00102.70
18015442011.09.27 18:43buy1.30eurusd1.359571.347970.000002011.09.27 18:501.360760.000.000.00154.70
18015662011.09.27 18:43buy1.30eurusd1.359571.347970.000002011.09.27 18:511.360340.000.000.00100.10
  0.00 0.00 0.00 5 002.78
Closed P/L: 5 002.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18023852011.09.27 20:15sell7.30usdchf0.892610.899960.00000 0.893210.000.000.00-490.37
18024012011.09.27 20:16buy4.80eurjpy104.904103.9390.000 104.8800.000.000.00-150.03
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -640.40
 Floating P/L: -640.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 002.78 Floating P/L: -640.40 Margin: 6 928.70
Balance: 105 002.78 Equity: 104 362.38 Free Margin: 97 433.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 076.51 Gross Loss: 73.73 Total Net Profit: 5 002.78
Profit Factor: 68.85 Expected Payoff: 94.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 73.73 (0.07%) Relative Drawdown: 0.07% (73.73)
 
Total Trades: 53 Short Positions (won %): 15 (93.33%) Long Positions (won %): 38 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 52 (98.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (1.89%)
Largest profit trade: 185.59 loss trade: -73.73
Average profit trade: 97.63 loss trade: -73.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 33 (3 122.21) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-73.73)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 122.21 (33) consecutive loss (count): -73.73 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 26 consecutive losses: 1