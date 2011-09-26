Smart Live Financial Services Limited
|Account: 102564
|Name: CeyhunDemo
|Currency: USD
|2011 September 27, 20:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1789153
|2011.09.26 21:18
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|1791133
|2011.09.27 03:42
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35219
|1.34012
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 03:55
|1.35262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.90
|1791168
|2011.09.27 03:42
|buy
|3.70
|eurusd
|1.35219
|1.34012
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 03:55
|1.35237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.60
|1792193
|2011.09.27 08:08
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35414
|1.34232
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 08:08
|1.35453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.70
|1792199
|2011.09.27 08:08
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35414
|1.34232
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 08:09
|1.35493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.70
|1792203
|2011.09.27 08:08
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35414
|1.34232
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 08:09
|1.35542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.40
|1792209
|2011.09.27 08:08
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.35414
|1.34232
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 08:13
|1.35489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1793627
|2011.09.27 09:55
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35028
|1.36192
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 09:56
|1.34989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.70
|1793639
|2011.09.27 09:55
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35028
|1.36192
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 09:56
|1.34947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.30
|1793655
|2011.09.27 09:55
|sell
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.35028
|1.36192
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 09:58
|1.34994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.40
|1795420
|2011.09.27 12:22
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35190
|1.34040
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 12:57
|1.35229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.70
|1795828
|2011.09.27 12:22
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35190
|1.34040
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 12:57
|1.35272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.60
|1795837
|2011.09.27 12:22
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35190
|1.34040
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 12:58
|1.35323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.90
|1795855
|2011.09.27 12:22
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35190
|1.34040
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 13:07
|1.35217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.10
|1797914
|2011.09.27 15:09
|buy
|2.20
|usdcad
|1.02008
|1.01300
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:33
|1.02034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.06
|1798581
|2011.09.27 15:09
|buy
|2.10
|usdcad
|1.02008
|1.01300
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:33
|1.02079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.06
|1798582
|2011.09.27 15:09
|buy
|4.30
|usdcad
|1.02008
|1.01300
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:34
|1.02030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.72
|1798711
|2011.09.27 15:40
|sell
|2.20
|usdcad
|1.02072
|1.02780
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:57
|1.02045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.21
|1798779
|2011.09.27 15:44
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36137
|1.35015
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:45
|1.36177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|1798803
|2011.09.27 15:44
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.36137
|1.35015
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:45
|1.36152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1798879
|2011.09.27 15:49
|buy
|1.60
|gbpjpy
|119.825
|119.092
|0.000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|119.851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.40
|1798906
|2011.09.27 15:50
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36293
|1.35171
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|1.36351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.40
|1798907
|2011.09.27 15:50
|buy
|1.30
|eurjpy
|104.211
|103.349
|0.000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|104.246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.50
|1798930
|2011.09.27 15:51
|sell
|2.10
|usdchf
|0.89478
|0.90133
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|0.89449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.08
|1798951
|2011.09.27 15:49
|buy
|1.60
|gbpjpy
|119.825
|119.092
|0.000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|119.875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.61
|1798958
|2011.09.27 15:49
|buy
|1.60
|gbpjpy
|119.825
|119.092
|0.000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|119.898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.74
|1798964
|2011.09.27 15:50
|buy
|1.30
|eurjpy
|104.211
|103.349
|0.000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|104.271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|1798965
|2011.09.27 15:51
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|0.89478
|0.90133
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|0.89429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.58
|1798967
|2011.09.27 15:49
|buy
|1.50
|gbpjpy
|119.825
|119.092
|0.000
|2011.09.27 15:54
|119.863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.52
|1798972
|2011.09.27 15:50
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36293
|1.35171
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|1.36375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.60
|1798973
|2011.09.27 15:50
|buy
|1.40
|eurjpy
|104.211
|103.349
|0.000
|2011.09.27 15:53
|104.300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.97
|1798975
|2011.09.27 15:51
|sell
|2.10
|usdchf
|0.89478
|0.90133
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:52
|0.89411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|157.36
|1798986
|2011.09.27 15:50
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.36293
|1.35171
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:53
|1.36414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.40
|1798987
|2011.09.27 15:51
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|0.89478
|0.90133
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:54
|0.89511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.73
|1798989
|2011.09.27 15:50
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36293
|1.35171
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:53
|1.36354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.30
|1798990
|2011.09.27 15:50
|buy
|1.30
|eurjpy
|104.211
|103.349
|0.000
|2011.09.27 15:53
|104.268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.91
|1799018
|2011.09.27 15:54
|sell
|2.10
|usdchf
|0.89468
|0.90123
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:54
|0.89432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.53
|1799028
|2011.09.27 15:54
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|0.89468
|0.90123
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:54
|0.89416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.31
|1799034
|2011.09.27 15:54
|sell
|2.10
|usdchf
|0.89468
|0.90123
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:55
|0.89389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|185.59
|1799060
|2011.09.27 15:54
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|0.89468
|0.90123
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:55
|0.89424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.41
|1799085
|2011.09.27 15:57
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36324
|1.35202
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:57
|1.36361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.10
|1799105
|2011.09.27 15:57
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36324
|1.35202
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:58
|1.36401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.10
|1799107
|2011.09.27 15:40
|sell
|2.10
|usdcad
|1.02072
|1.02780
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:58
|1.02023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.86
|1799127
|2011.09.27 15:57
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.36324
|1.35202
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:58
|1.36436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|156.80
|1799134
|2011.09.27 15:57
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36324
|1.35202
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 15:59
|1.36398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.20
|1799140
|2011.09.27 15:40
|sell
|2.20
|usdcad
|1.02072
|1.02780
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 16:00
|1.01998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.61
|1799179
|2011.09.27 16:00
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36454
|1.35275
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 16:00
|1.36509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.50
|1799201
|2011.09.27 15:40
|sell
|2.10
|usdcad
|1.02072
|1.02780
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 16:02
|1.02026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.68
|1799204
|2011.09.27 16:00
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36454
|1.35275
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 16:00
|1.36532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.40
|1799211
|2011.09.27 16:00
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.36454
|1.35275
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 16:01
|1.36483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.50
|1801486
|2011.09.27 18:43
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35957
|1.34797
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 18:47
|1.35997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|1801528
|2011.09.27 18:43
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35957
|1.34797
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 18:48
|1.36036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.70
|1801544
|2011.09.27 18:43
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35957
|1.34797
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 18:50
|1.36076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|154.70
|1801566
|2011.09.27 18:43
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35957
|1.34797
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 18:51
|1.36034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.10
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 002.78
|Closed P/L:
|5 002.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1802385
|2011.09.27 20:15
|sell
|7.30
|usdchf
|0.89261
|0.89996
|0.00000
|
|0.89321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-490.37
|1802401
|2011.09.27 20:16
|buy
|4.80
|eurjpy
|104.904
|103.939
|0.000
|
|104.880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.03
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-640.40
|
|Floating P/L:
|-640.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5 002.78
|Floating P/L:
|-640.40
|Margin:
|6 928.70
|Balance:
|105 002.78
|Equity:
|104 362.38
|Free Margin:
|97 433.68
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 076.51
|Gross Loss:
|73.73
|Total Net Profit:
|5 002.78
|Profit Factor:
|68.85
|Expected Payoff:
|94.39
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|73.73 (0.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.07% (73.73)
|
|Total Trades:
|53
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (93.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|38 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|52 (98.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (1.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|185.59
|loss trade:
|-73.73
|Average
|profit trade:
|97.63
|loss trade:
|-73.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|33 (3 122.21)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-73.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 122.21 (33)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-73.73 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|26
|consecutive losses:
|1