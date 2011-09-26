Smart Live Financial Services Limited
|Account: 102564
|Name: CeyhunDemo
|Currency: USD
|2011 September 27, 15:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1789153
|2011.09.26 21:18
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|1791133
|2011.09.27 03:42
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35219
|1.34012
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 03:55
|1.35262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.90
|1791168
|2011.09.27 03:42
|buy
|3.70
|eurusd
|1.35219
|1.34012
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 03:55
|1.35237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.60
|1792193
|2011.09.27 08:08
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35414
|1.34232
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 08:08
|1.35453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.70
|1792199
|2011.09.27 08:08
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35414
|1.34232
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 08:09
|1.35493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.70
|1792203
|2011.09.27 08:08
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35414
|1.34232
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 08:09
|1.35542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.40
|1792209
|2011.09.27 08:08
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.35414
|1.34232
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 08:13
|1.35489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1793627
|2011.09.27 09:55
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35028
|1.36192
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 09:56
|1.34989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.70
|1793639
|2011.09.27 09:55
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35028
|1.36192
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 09:56
|1.34947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.30
|1793655
|2011.09.27 09:55
|sell
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.35028
|1.36192
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 09:58
|1.34994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.40
|1795420
|2011.09.27 12:22
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35190
|1.34040
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 12:57
|1.35229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.70
|1795828
|2011.09.27 12:22
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35190
|1.34040
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 12:57
|1.35272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.60
|1795837
|2011.09.27 12:22
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35190
|1.34040
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 12:58
|1.35323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.90
|1795855
|2011.09.27 12:22
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.35190
|1.34040
|0.00000
|2011.09.27 13:07
|1.35217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.10
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 142.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 142.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1797914
|2011.09.27 15:09
|buy
|8.60
|usdcad
|1.02008
|1.01300
|0.00000
|
|1.01977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-261.43
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-261.43
|
|Floating P/L:
|-261.43
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 142.00
|Floating P/L:
|-261.43
|Margin:
|4 300.00
|Balance:
|101 142.00
|Equity:
|100 880.57
|Free Margin:
|96 580.57
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 142.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 142.00
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|87.85
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|172.90
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|87.85
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (1 142.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 142.00 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|0