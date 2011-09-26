Smart Live Financial Services Limited

Account: 102564 Name: CeyhunDemo Currency: USD 2011 September 27, 15:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17891532011.09.26 21:18balanceDeposit100 000.00
17911332011.09.27 03:42buy1.30eurusd1.352191.340120.000002011.09.27 03:551.352620.000.000.0055.90
17911682011.09.27 03:42buy3.70eurusd1.352191.340120.000002011.09.27 03:551.352370.000.000.0066.60
17921932011.09.27 08:08buy1.30eurusd1.354141.342320.000002011.09.27 08:081.354530.000.000.0050.70
17921992011.09.27 08:08buy1.30eurusd1.354141.342320.000002011.09.27 08:091.354930.000.000.00102.70
17922032011.09.27 08:08buy1.30eurusd1.354141.342320.000002011.09.27 08:091.355420.000.000.00166.40
17922092011.09.27 08:08buy1.20eurusd1.354141.342320.000002011.09.27 08:131.354890.000.000.0090.00
17936272011.09.27 09:55sell1.30eurusd1.350281.361920.000002011.09.27 09:561.349890.000.000.0050.70
17936392011.09.27 09:55sell1.30eurusd1.350281.361920.000002011.09.27 09:561.349470.000.000.00105.30
17936552011.09.27 09:55sell2.60eurusd1.350281.361920.000002011.09.27 09:581.349940.000.000.0088.40
17954202011.09.27 12:22buy1.30eurusd1.351901.340400.000002011.09.27 12:571.352290.000.000.0050.70
17958282011.09.27 12:22buy1.30eurusd1.351901.340400.000002011.09.27 12:571.352720.000.000.00106.60
17958372011.09.27 12:22buy1.30eurusd1.351901.340400.000002011.09.27 12:581.353230.000.000.00172.90
17958552011.09.27 12:22buy1.30eurusd1.351901.340400.000002011.09.27 13:071.352170.000.000.0035.10
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 142.00
Closed P/L: 1 142.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17979142011.09.27 15:09buy8.60usdcad1.020081.013000.00000 1.019770.000.000.00-261.43
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -261.43
 Floating P/L: -261.43
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 142.00 Floating P/L: -261.43 Margin: 4 300.00
Balance: 101 142.00 Equity: 100 880.57 Free Margin: 96 580.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 142.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 142.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 87.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 172.90 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 87.85 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (1 142.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 142.00 (13) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 0