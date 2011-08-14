Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2835213 Name: Newdigital_martinhadge Currency: USD 2011 August 26, 13:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1917497852011.08.14 04:50balanceDeposit10 000.00
1918046072011.08.18 17:30buy0.01gbpusd1.647551.650761.658562011.08.18 20:351.650760.000.000.003.21
1918061672011.08.18 23:25buy0.05audusd1.033660.979751.044712011.08.19 03:011.036990.000.000.0016.65
1918058712011.08.18 22:29buy0.03audusd1.035730.979751.044712011.08.19 03:011.036990.000.000.003.78
1918055552011.08.18 20:45buy0.01audusd1.039750.979751.044712011.08.19 03:011.036990.000.000.11-2.76
1918057042011.08.18 21:33buy0.02audusd1.037720.979751.044712011.08.19 03:011.036990.000.000.00-1.46
1917854222011.08.17 06:49buy0.02usdjpy76.61476.99677.7132011.08.22 02:0576.9960.000.00-0.299.92
1918216962011.08.22 03:41buy0.02gbpusd1.648101.590371.655042011.08.22 16:591.647280.000.000.00-1.64
1918211882011.08.22 02:15buy0.01gbpusd1.650371.590371.655042011.08.22 16:591.647280.000.000.00-3.09
1918285762011.08.22 15:00buy0.05gbpusd1.644071.590371.655042011.08.22 16:591.647280.000.000.0016.05
1918284592011.08.22 14:54buy0.03gbpusd1.646041.590371.655042011.08.22 16:591.647280.000.000.003.72
1918326332011.08.22 20:47buy0.02gbpusd1.646341.648741.657372011.08.23 07:051.648740.000.00-0.064.80
1918323552011.08.22 19:15buy0.01gbpusd1.648391.654941.657372011.08.23 09:001.654940.000.00-0.036.55
1918548932011.08.24 10:30buy0.01audusd1.048540.988541.055522011.08.25 11:471.048170.000.000.32-0.37
1918608052011.08.25 01:09buy0.03audusd1.044520.988541.055522011.08.25 11:471.048200.000.000.0011.04
1918585382011.08.24 16:02buy0.02audusd1.046540.988541.055522011.08.25 11:471.048180.000.000.643.28
1917669452011.08.16 09:00buy0.01usdjpy76.81377.05777.7132011.08.25 13:4077.0570.000.00-0.333.17
1918675802011.08.25 14:30buy0.01usdjpy77.24977.48478.3472011.08.25 19:5577.4840.000.000.003.03
1918696802011.08.25 19:44buy0.05audusd1.042660.988461.053542011.08.25 23:421.045710.000.000.5315.25
1918653292011.08.25 11:47buy0.01audusd1.048460.988461.053542011.08.25 23:421.045710.000.000.11-2.75
1918678252011.08.25 14:47buy0.03audusd1.044550.988461.053542011.08.25 23:421.045710.000.000.323.48
1918674012011.08.25 14:24buy0.02audusd1.046470.988461.053542011.08.25 23:421.045710.000.000.21-1.52
  0.00 0.00 1.53 90.34
Closed P/L: 91.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 91.87 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 091.87 Equity: 10 091.87 Free Margin: 10 091.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 104.71 Gross Loss: 12.84 Total Net Profit: 91.87
Profit Factor: 8.15 Expected Payoff: 4.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.73 (0.05%) Relative Drawdown: 0.05% (4.73)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 16.65 loss trade: -3.09
Average profit trade: 7.48 loss trade: -1.83
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (32.69) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-4.73)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 32.69 (4) consecutive loss (count): -4.73 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2