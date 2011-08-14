|Account: 2835213
|Name: Newdigital_martinhadge
|Currency: USD
|2011 August 26, 13:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|191749785
|2011.08.14 04:50
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|191804607
|2011.08.18 17:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64755
|1.65076
|1.65856
|2011.08.18 20:35
|1.65076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|191806167
|2011.08.18 23:25
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|1.03366
|0.97975
|1.04471
|2011.08.19 03:01
|1.03699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.65
|191805871
|2011.08.18 22:29
|buy
|0.03
|audusd
|1.03573
|0.97975
|1.04471
|2011.08.19 03:01
|1.03699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|191805555
|2011.08.18 20:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03975
|0.97975
|1.04471
|2011.08.19 03:01
|1.03699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-2.76
|191805704
|2011.08.18 21:33
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|1.03772
|0.97975
|1.04471
|2011.08.19 03:01
|1.03699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|191785422
|2011.08.17 06:49
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.614
|76.996
|77.713
|2011.08.22 02:05
|76.996
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|9.92
|191821696
|2011.08.22 03:41
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64810
|1.59037
|1.65504
|2011.08.22 16:59
|1.64728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.64
|191821188
|2011.08.22 02:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65037
|1.59037
|1.65504
|2011.08.22 16:59
|1.64728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.09
|191828576
|2011.08.22 15:00
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.64407
|1.59037
|1.65504
|2011.08.22 16:59
|1.64728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.05
|191828459
|2011.08.22 14:54
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64604
|1.59037
|1.65504
|2011.08.22 16:59
|1.64728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|191832633
|2011.08.22 20:47
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64634
|1.64874
|1.65737
|2011.08.23 07:05
|1.64874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|4.80
|191832355
|2011.08.22 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64839
|1.65494
|1.65737
|2011.08.23 09:00
|1.65494
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|6.55
|191854893
|2011.08.24 10:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.04854
|0.98854
|1.05552
|2011.08.25 11:47
|1.04817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-0.37
|191860805
|2011.08.25 01:09
|buy
|0.03
|audusd
|1.04452
|0.98854
|1.05552
|2011.08.25 11:47
|1.04820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.04
|191858538
|2011.08.24 16:02
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|1.04654
|0.98854
|1.05552
|2011.08.25 11:47
|1.04818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|3.28
|191766945
|2011.08.16 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.813
|77.057
|77.713
|2011.08.25 13:40
|77.057
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|3.17
|191867580
|2011.08.25 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.249
|77.484
|78.347
|2011.08.25 19:55
|77.484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.03
|191869680
|2011.08.25 19:44
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|1.04266
|0.98846
|1.05354
|2011.08.25 23:42
|1.04571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|15.25
|191865329
|2011.08.25 11:47
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.04846
|0.98846
|1.05354
|2011.08.25 23:42
|1.04571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-2.75
|191867825
|2011.08.25 14:47
|buy
|0.03
|audusd
|1.04455
|0.98846
|1.05354
|2011.08.25 23:42
|1.04571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|3.48
|191867401
|2011.08.25 14:24
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|1.04647
|0.98846
|1.05354
|2011.08.25 23:42
|1.04571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-1.52
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.53
|90.34
|Closed P/L:
|91.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|91.87
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 091.87
|Equity:
|10 091.87
|Free Margin:
|10 091.87
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|104.71
|Gross Loss:
|12.84
|Total Net Profit:
|91.87
|Profit Factor:
|8.15
|Expected Payoff:
|4.37
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.73 (0.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.05% (4.73)
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.65
|loss trade:
|-3.09
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.48
|loss trade:
|-1.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (32.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-4.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|32.69 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.73 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2