|A/C No: 3127820
|Name: howdy
|2011.08.30 22:43 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|223101494
|41955
|2011.08.11 04:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61736
|0.00000
|1.62236
|2011.08.11 16:46
|1.62236
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2
|223181569
|41955
|2011.08.11 11:14
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61536
|0.00000
|1.62036
|2011.08.11 15:35
|1.62036
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3
|223182967
|41955
|2011.08.11 11:16
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.61313
|0.00000
|1.61813
|2011.08.11 15:15
|1.61813
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|4
|223789222
|41955
|2011.08.15 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62635
|0.00000
|1.62135
|2011.08.16 08:04
|1.63385
|0.00
|-0.03
|-7.50
|5
|223810260
|41955
|2011.08.15 09:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62836
|0.00000
|1.62336
|2011.08.16 08:04
|1.63363
|0.00
|-0.07
|-10.54
|6
|223968680
|41955
|2011.08.15 18:29
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63865
|0.00000
|1.63365
|2011.08.16 08:04
|1.63365
|0.00
|-0.10
|15.00
|7
|225378811
|41955
|2011.08.22 05:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64956
|0.00000
|1.65456
|2011.08.23 08:55
|1.65058
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.02
|8
|225421587
|41955
|2011.08.22 08:28
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64753
|0.00000
|1.65253
|2011.08.23 08:55
|1.65028
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.50
|9
|225607891
|41955
|2011.08.22 18:15
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64537
|0.00000
|1.65037
|2011.08.23 08:55
|1.65037
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.00
|10
|226113085
|41955
|2011.08.24 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.65211
|0.00000
|1.65711
|2011.08.26 07:41
|1.63258
|0.00
|-0.02
|-19.53
|11
|226131271
|41955
|2011.08.24 13:03
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.65010
|0.00000
|1.65510
|2011.08.26 07:41
|1.63262
|0.00
|-0.04
|-34.96
|12
|226226298
|41955
|2011.08.24 18:33
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63751
|0.00000
|1.64251
|2011.08.26 07:41
|1.63253
|0.00
|-0.07
|-14.94
|13
|226355358
|41955
|2011.08.25 11:26
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.63535
|0.00000
|1.64035
|2011.08.26 07:40
|1.63258
|0.00
|-0.05
|-13.85
|14
|226450687
|41955
|2011.08.25 16:43
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.63155
|0.00000
|1.63655
|2011.08.26 07:40
|1.63240
|0.00
|-0.08
|6.80
|15
|226454442
|41955
|2011.08.25 16:49
|buy
|0.13
|gbpusd
|1.62955
|0.00000
|1.63455
|2011.08.26 07:40
|1.63248
|0.00
|-0.13
|38.09
|16
|226458594
|41955
|2011.08.25 16:54
|buy
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.62736
|0.00000
|1.63236
|2011.08.26 07:40
|1.63236
|0.00
|-0.21
|105.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|115.09
|Summary P/L:
|114.25
|Winning trades:
|(10) 215.85
|Losing trades:
|(6) -101.60
|Max summary P/L:
|114.25
|Largest winning trade:
|104.79
|Largest losing trade:
|-35.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (36.38)
|Max consecutive losers:
|4 (-83.46)
|Max consecutive profit:
|149.47 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-83.46 (4)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|83.46 (1.65%)
|Profit factor:
|2.12
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.27
|Risk factor:
|1.37
|1
|223198228
|41955
|2011.08.11 12:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41710
|0.00000
|1.41210
|2011.08.11 14:27
|1.41210
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2
|223351759
|41955
|2011.08.11 19:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42057
|0.00000
|1.41557
|2011.08.12 04:26
|1.41971
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.86
|3
|223366767
|41955
|2011.08.11 20:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42258
|0.00000
|1.41758
|2011.08.12 04:26
|1.41971
|0.00
|-0.09
|5.74
|4
|223383069
|41955
|2011.08.11 21:25
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42462
|0.00000
|1.41962
|2011.08.12 02:15
|1.41962
|0.00
|-0.14
|15.00
|5
|224056317
|41955
|2011.08.16 08:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.43959
|0.00000
|1.43459
|2011.08.17 02:08
|1.43657
|0.00
|-0.05
|3.02
|6
|224237645
|41955
|2011.08.16 18:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.44163
|0.00000
|1.43663
|2011.08.17 02:08
|1.43663
|0.00
|-0.10
|10.00
|7
|225446518
|41955
|2011.08.22 09:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.43803
|0.00000
|1.44303
|2011.08.22 12:44
|1.44303
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|8
|225757619
|41955
|2011.08.23 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.44000
|0.00000
|1.44500
|2011.08.23 09:51
|1.44500
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|9
|226011138
|41955
|2011.08.24 04:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.44053
|0.00000
|1.43553
|2011.08.24 18:33
|1.44073
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|10
|226061310
|41955
|2011.08.24 08:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.44262
|0.00000
|1.43762
|2011.08.24 18:33
|1.44073
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|11
|226093862
|41955
|2011.08.24 10:23
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.44463
|0.00000
|1.43963
|2011.08.24 17:20
|1.43963
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12
|226107264
|41955
|2011.08.24 11:07
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.44669
|0.00000
|1.44169
|2011.08.24 16:50
|1.44169
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|13
|226226310
|41955
|2011.08.24 18:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.44063
|0.00000
|1.43563
|2011.08.25 11:15
|1.44173
|0.00
|-0.13
|-1.10
|14
|226236209
|41955
|2011.08.24 19:28
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.44271
|0.00000
|1.43771
|2011.08.25 11:15
|1.44170
|0.00
|-0.26
|2.02
|15
|226321555
|41955
|2011.08.25 09:09
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.44471
|0.00000
|1.43971
|2011.08.25 11:15
|1.44173
|0.00
|0.00
|8.94
|16
|226327052
|41955
|2011.08.25 09:22
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.44674
|0.00000
|1.44174
|2011.08.25 11:15
|1.44174
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|17
|227019501
|41955
|2011.08.29 19:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.44960
|0.00000
|1.44460
|2011.08.30 10:11
|1.44722
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.38
|18
|227074653
|41955
|2011.08.30 05:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.45219
|0.00000
|1.44719
|2011.08.30 10:11
|1.44719
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|140.44
|Summary P/L:
|139.58
|Winning trades:
|(16) 141.01
|Losing trades:
|(2) -1.43
|Max summary P/L:
|139.58
|Largest winning trade:
|25.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-1.23
|Max consecutive winners:
|8 (49.19)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-1.23)
|Max consecutive profit:
|49.19 (8)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-1.23 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|1.23 (0.02%)
|Profit factor:
|98.61
|Avg. profit factor:
|12.33
|Risk factor:
|113.48
|1
|223198293
|41955
|2011.08.11 12:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99351
|0.00000
|0.99851
|2011.08.12 18:51
|0.98951
|0.00
|-0.03
|-4.04
|2
|223351781
|41955
|2011.08.11 19:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98870
|0.00000
|0.99370
|2011.08.12 18:51
|0.98950
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.62
|3
|223376707
|41955
|2011.08.11 20:58
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.98664
|0.00000
|0.99164
|2011.08.12 16:09
|0.99164
|0.00
|-0.10
|15.13
|4
|223802320
|41955
|2011.08.15 09:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98957
|0.00000
|0.99457
|2011.08.16 09:31
|0.98523
|0.00
|-0.03
|-4.41
|5
|223968667
|41955
|2011.08.15 18:29
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98298
|0.00000
|0.98798
|2011.08.16 09:30
|0.98520
|0.00
|-0.07
|4.51
|6
|223991807
|41955
|2011.08.15 21:46
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.98019
|0.00000
|0.98519
|2011.08.16 09:30
|0.98519
|0.00
|-0.10
|15.23
|7
|224252867
|41955
|2011.08.16 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98502
|0.00000
|0.99002
|2011.08.18 06:38
|0.98318
|0.00
|-0.13
|-1.87
|8
|224261296
|41955
|2011.08.16 20:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98297
|0.00000
|0.98797
|2011.08.18 06:38
|0.98329
|0.00
|-0.27
|0.65
|9
|224487606
|41955
|2011.08.17 13:42
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.97816
|0.00000
|0.98316
|2011.08.18 06:37
|0.98316
|0.00
|-0.29
|15.26
|10
|225113502
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98896
|0.00000
|0.98396
|2011.08.19 16:25
|0.98396
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|11
|225118211
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99096
|0.00000
|0.98596
|2011.08.19 14:01
|0.98596
|0.00
|0.00
|10.14
|0.00
|-1.09
|57.30
|Summary P/L:
|56.21
|Winning trades:
|(8) 66.72
|Losing trades:
|(3) -10.51
|Max summary P/L:
|56.21
|Largest winning trade:
|15.13
|Largest losing trade:
|-4.44
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (30.57)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-4.44)
|Max consecutive profit:
|30.57 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-4.44 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|4.44 (0.09%)
|Profit factor:
|6.35
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.38
|Risk factor:
|12.66
|1
|225459037
|41955
|2011.08.22 10:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.87355
|0.00000
|0.87855
|2011.08.24 14:34
|0.87855
|0.00
|-0.02
|8.24
|2
|226555696
|41955
|2011.08.26 06:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.88340
|0.00000
|0.87840
|2011.08.30 17:57
|0.88674
|0.00
|-0.08
|-5.44
|3
|226578774
|41955
|2011.08.26 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.88540
|0.00000
|0.88040
|2011.08.30 17:57
|0.88672
|0.00
|-0.16
|-4.30
|4
|226868552
|41955
|2011.08.29 07:21
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.88747
|0.00000
|0.88247
|2011.08.30 11:24
|0.88247
|0.00
|-0.12
|24.48
|0.00
|-0.38
|22.98
|Summary P/L:
|22.60
|Winning trades:
|(2) 32.58
|Losing trades:
|(2) -9.98
|Max summary P/L:
|22.60
|Largest winning trade:
|24.36
|Largest losing trade:
|-5.52
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (24.36)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-9.98)
|Max consecutive profit:
|24.36 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-9.98 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|9.98 (0.20%)
|Profit factor:
|3.26
|Avg. profit factor:
|3.26
|Risk factor:
|2.26
|1
|223647294
|41955
|2011.08.12 18:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.09746
|0.00000
|1.09246
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10224
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.18
|2
|223650106
|41955
|2011.08.12 19:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.09956
|0.00000
|1.09456
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10217
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.75
|3
|223651875
|41955
|2011.08.12 19:39
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.10160
|0.00000
|1.09660
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10204
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|4
|223652479
|41955
|2011.08.12 19:44
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.10360
|0.00000
|1.09860
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10206
|0.00
|0.00
|9.95
|5
|223655058
|41955
|2011.08.12 20:07
|sell
|0.08
|eurchf
|1.10561
|0.00000
|1.10061
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10204
|0.00
|0.00
|36.90
|6
|223655394
|41955
|2011.08.12 20:09
|sell
|0.13
|eurchf
|1.10767
|0.00000
|1.10267
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10267
|0.00
|0.00
|83.95
|7
|225113439
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.13227
|0.00000
|1.12727
|2011.08.19 09:18
|1.12727
|0.00
|0.00
|6.34
|8
|225119740
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.12714
|0.00000
|1.12214
|2011.08.19 09:37
|1.12614
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|9
|225120551
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.12916
|0.00000
|1.12416
|2011.08.19 09:37
|1.12625
|0.00
|0.00
|7.39
|10
|225121313
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:22
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.13117
|0.00000
|1.12617
|2011.08.19 09:37
|1.12617
|0.00
|0.00
|19.03
|11
|225312165
|41955
|2011.08.19 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.13049
|0.00000
|1.12549
|2011.08.22 05:02
|1.12865
|0.00
|-0.08
|2.35
|12
|225325903
|41955
|2011.08.22 00:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.13335
|0.00000
|1.12835
|2011.08.22 05:02
|1.12835
|0.00
|0.00
|12.74
|13
|226290715
|41955
|2011.08.25 04:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.14490
|0.00000
|1.13990
|2011.08.25 10:59
|1.14374
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|14
|226310004
|41955
|2011.08.25 08:18
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.14690
|0.00000
|1.14190
|2011.08.25 10:59
|1.14379
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|15
|226314518
|41955
|2011.08.25 08:40
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.14891
|0.00000
|1.14391
|2011.08.25 10:59
|1.14391
|0.00
|0.00
|18.95
|16
|227105358
|41955
|2011.08.30 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.18294
|0.00000
|1.17794
|2011.08.30 09:29
|1.17988
|0.00
|0.00
|3.76
|17
|227106678
|41955
|2011.08.30 09:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.18503
|0.00000
|1.18003
|2011.08.30 09:29
|1.18003
|0.00
|0.00
|12.28
|0.00
|-0.08
|209.60
|Summary P/L:
|209.52
|Winning trades:
|(14) 224.15
|Losing trades:
|(3) -14.63
|Max summary P/L:
|209.52
|Largest winning trade:
|83.95
|Largest losing trade:
|-6.75
|Max consecutive winners:
|14 (224.15)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-14.63)
|Max consecutive profit:
|224.15 (14)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-14.63 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|14.63 (0.29%)
|Profit factor:
|15.32
|Avg. profit factor:
|3.28
|Risk factor:
|14.32
|1
|224045552
|41955
|2011.08.16 07:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|110.839
|0.000
|110.339
|2011.08.16 12:43
|110.339
|0.00
|0.00
|6.51
|2
|225468156
|41955
|2011.08.22 10:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|110.553
|0.000
|111.053
|2011.08.23 09:53
|110.817
|0.00
|0.01
|3.45
|3
|225625090
|41955
|2011.08.22 19:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|110.353
|0.000
|110.853
|2011.08.23 09:52
|110.853
|0.00
|0.02
|13.04
|0.00
|0.03
|23.00
|Summary P/L:
|23.03
|Winning trades:
|(3) 23.03
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|23.03
|Largest winning trade:
|13.06
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (23.03)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|23.03 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|223674593
|41955
|2011.08.15 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|125.242
|0.000
|124.742
|2011.08.16 08:45
|125.318
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.99
|2
|223710801
|41955
|2011.08.15 02:44
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|125.462
|0.000
|124.962
|2011.08.16 08:45
|125.315
|0.00
|-0.08
|3.83
|3
|223968659
|41955
|2011.08.15 18:29
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|125.816
|0.000
|125.316
|2011.08.16 08:44
|125.316
|0.00
|-0.11
|19.54
|4
|224069758
|41955
|2011.08.16 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|125.301
|0.000
|124.801
|2011.08.17 13:42
|125.971
|0.00
|-0.04
|-8.75
|5
|224071916
|41955
|2011.08.16 08:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|125.502
|0.000
|125.002
|2011.08.17 13:42
|125.971
|0.00
|-0.08
|-12.26
|6
|224106194
|41955
|2011.08.16 11:04
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|125.704
|0.000
|125.204
|2011.08.17 13:42
|125.973
|0.00
|-0.12
|-10.54
|7
|224205741
|41955
|2011.08.16 17:44
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|126.044
|0.000
|125.544
|2011.08.17 10:30
|125.544
|0.00
|-0.20
|32.63
|8
|224253488
|41955
|2011.08.16 19:32
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|126.254
|0.000
|125.754
|2011.08.17 09:05
|125.754
|0.00
|-0.32
|52.23
|9
|224683630
|41955
|2011.08.18 04:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|126.377
|0.000
|125.877
|2011.08.18 13:12
|126.270
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|10
|224703693
|41955
|2011.08.18 06:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|126.578
|0.000
|126.078
|2011.08.18 13:12
|126.279
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|11
|224769213
|41955
|2011.08.18 10:19
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|126.780
|0.000
|126.280
|2011.08.18 11:23
|126.280
|0.00
|0.00
|19.58
|12
|225335790
|41955
|2011.08.22 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|126.614
|0.000
|127.114
|2011.08.22 04:03
|126.742
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|13
|225350483
|41955
|2011.08.22 02:58
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|126.382
|0.000
|126.882
|2011.08.22 04:02
|126.754
|0.00
|0.00
|9.68
|14
|225352335
|41955
|2011.08.22 03:06
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|126.177
|0.000
|126.677
|2011.08.22 04:02
|126.677
|0.00
|0.00
|19.52
|15
|225702017
|41955
|2011.08.23 04:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|126.428
|0.000
|125.928
|2011.08.23 17:10
|126.264
|0.00
|0.00
|2.14
|16
|225754442
|41955
|2011.08.23 08:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|126.632
|0.000
|126.132
|2011.08.23 17:10
|126.267
|0.00
|0.00
|9.54
|17
|225783926
|41955
|2011.08.23 10:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|126.856
|0.000
|126.356
|2011.08.23 13:57
|126.356
|0.00
|0.00
|19.59
|18
|226301089
|41955
|2011.08.25 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|126.019
|0.000
|126.519
|2011.08.25 09:00
|126.519
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|0.00
|-0.99
|173.09
|Summary P/L:
|172.10
|Winning trades:
|(14) 204.92
|Losing trades:
|(4) -32.82
|Max summary P/L:
|172.10
|Largest winning trade:
|51.91
|Largest losing trade:
|-12.34
|Max consecutive winners:
|12 (181.74)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-31.79)
|Max consecutive profit:
|181.74 (12)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-31.79 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|31.79 (0.63%)
|Profit factor:
|6.24
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.78
|Risk factor:
|5.41
|1
|224080337
|41955
|2011.08.16 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.82947
|0.00000
|0.82447
|2011.08.16 19:02
|0.83191
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|2
|224086732
|41955
|2011.08.16 09:48
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.83148
|0.00000
|0.82648
|2011.08.16 19:02
|0.83204
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|3
|224205749
|41955
|2011.08.16 17:44
|sell
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.83707
|0.00000
|0.83207
|2011.08.16 19:02
|0.83207
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|4
|225373726
|41955
|2011.08.22 04:30
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.82124
|0.00000
|0.82624
|2011.08.22 10:50
|0.82178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|5
|225382837
|41955
|2011.08.22 05:19
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.81881
|0.00000
|0.82381
|2011.08.22 10:50
|0.82194
|0.00
|0.00
|6.26
|6
|225399644
|41955
|2011.08.22 07:04
|buy
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.81678
|0.00000
|0.82178
|2011.08.22 10:50
|0.82178
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.24
|Summary P/L:
|33.24
|Winning trades:
|(4) 36.80
|Losing trades:
|(2) -3.56
|Max summary P/L:
|33.24
|Largest winning trade:
|15.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-2.44
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (36.80)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-3.56)
|Max consecutive profit:
|36.80 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-3.56 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|3.56 (0.07%)
|Profit factor:
|10.34
|Avg. profit factor:
|5.17
|Risk factor:
|9.34