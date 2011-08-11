Alpari (UK) Ltd.
A/C No: 3127820Name: howdy2011.08.30 22:43 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1223101494419552011.08.11 04:31buy0.01gbpusd1.617360.000001.622362011.08.11 16:461.622360.000.005.00
2223181569419552011.08.11 11:14buy0.02gbpusd1.615360.000001.620362011.08.11 15:351.620360.000.0010.00
3223182967419552011.08.11 11:16buy0.03gbpusd1.613130.000001.618132011.08.11 15:151.618130.000.0015.00
4223789222419552011.08.15 09:00sell0.01gbpusd1.626350.000001.621352011.08.16 08:041.633850.00-0.03-7.50
5223810260419552011.08.15 09:51sell0.02gbpusd1.628360.000001.623362011.08.16 08:041.633630.00-0.07-10.54
6223968680419552011.08.15 18:29sell0.03gbpusd1.638650.000001.633652011.08.16 08:041.633650.00-0.1015.00
7225378811419552011.08.22 05:00buy0.01gbpusd1.649560.000001.654562011.08.23 08:551.650580.00-0.011.02
8225421587419552011.08.22 08:28buy0.02gbpusd1.647530.000001.652532011.08.23 08:551.650280.00-0.015.50
9225607891419552011.08.22 18:15buy0.03gbpusd1.645370.000001.650372011.08.23 08:551.650370.00-0.0215.00
10226113085419552011.08.24 11:30buy0.01gbpusd1.652110.000001.657112011.08.26 07:411.632580.00-0.02-19.53
11226131271419552011.08.24 13:03buy0.02gbpusd1.650100.000001.655102011.08.26 07:411.632620.00-0.04-34.96
12226226298419552011.08.24 18:33buy0.03gbpusd1.637510.000001.642512011.08.26 07:411.632530.00-0.07-14.94
13226355358419552011.08.25 11:26buy0.05gbpusd1.635350.000001.640352011.08.26 07:401.632580.00-0.05-13.85
14226450687419552011.08.25 16:43buy0.08gbpusd1.631550.000001.636552011.08.26 07:401.632400.00-0.086.80
15226454442419552011.08.25 16:49buy0.13gbpusd1.629550.000001.634552011.08.26 07:401.632480.00-0.1338.09
16226458594419552011.08.25 16:54buy0.21gbpusd1.627360.000001.632362011.08.26 07:401.632360.00-0.21105.00
0.00-0.84115.09
 
Summary P/L:114.25
 
Winning trades:(10) 215.85
Losing trades:(6) -101.60
Max summary P/L:114.25
Largest winning trade:104.79
Largest losing trade:-35.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (36.38)
Max consecutive losers:4 (-83.46)
Max consecutive profit:149.47 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-83.46 (4)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:83.46 (1.65%)
Profit factor:2.12
Avg. profit factor:1.27
Risk factor:1.37
 
1223198228419552011.08.11 12:01sell0.01eurusd1.417100.000001.412102011.08.11 14:271.412100.000.005.00
2223351759419552011.08.11 19:10sell0.01eurusd1.420570.000001.415572011.08.12 04:261.419710.00-0.050.86
3223366767419552011.08.11 20:13sell0.02eurusd1.422580.000001.417582011.08.12 04:261.419710.00-0.095.74
4223383069419552011.08.11 21:25sell0.03eurusd1.424620.000001.419622011.08.12 02:151.419620.00-0.1415.00
5224056317419552011.08.16 08:03sell0.01eurusd1.439590.000001.434592011.08.17 02:081.436570.00-0.053.02
6224237645419552011.08.16 18:41sell0.02eurusd1.441630.000001.436632011.08.17 02:081.436630.00-0.1010.00
7225446518419552011.08.22 09:30buy0.01eurusd1.438030.000001.443032011.08.22 12:441.443030.000.005.00
8225757619419552011.08.23 09:00buy0.01eurusd1.440000.000001.445002011.08.23 09:511.445000.000.005.00
9226011138419552011.08.24 04:08sell0.01eurusd1.440530.000001.435532011.08.24 18:331.440730.000.00-0.20
10226061310419552011.08.24 08:55sell0.02eurusd1.442620.000001.437622011.08.24 18:331.440730.000.003.78
11226093862419552011.08.24 10:23sell0.03eurusd1.444630.000001.439632011.08.24 17:201.439630.000.0015.00
12226107264419552011.08.24 11:07sell0.05eurusd1.446690.000001.441692011.08.24 16:501.441690.000.0025.00
13226226310419552011.08.24 18:33sell0.01eurusd1.440630.000001.435632011.08.25 11:151.441730.00-0.13-1.10
14226236209419552011.08.24 19:28sell0.02eurusd1.442710.000001.437712011.08.25 11:151.441700.00-0.262.02
15226321555419552011.08.25 09:09sell0.03eurusd1.444710.000001.439712011.08.25 11:151.441730.000.008.94
16226327052419552011.08.25 09:22sell0.05eurusd1.446740.000001.441742011.08.25 11:151.441740.000.0025.00
17227019501419552011.08.29 19:33sell0.01eurusd1.449600.000001.444602011.08.30 10:111.447220.00-0.042.38
18227074653419552011.08.30 05:33sell0.02eurusd1.452190.000001.447192011.08.30 10:111.447190.000.0010.00
0.00-0.86140.44
 
Summary P/L:139.58
 
Winning trades:(16) 141.01
Losing trades:(2) -1.43
Max summary P/L:139.58
Largest winning trade:25.00
Largest losing trade:-1.23
Max consecutive winners:8 (49.19)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-1.23)
Max consecutive profit:49.19 (8)
Max consecutive loss:-1.23 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:1.23 (0.02%)
Profit factor:98.61
Avg. profit factor:12.33
Risk factor:113.48
 
1223198293419552011.08.11 12:01buy0.01usdcad0.993510.000000.998512011.08.12 18:510.989510.00-0.03-4.04
2223351781419552011.08.11 19:10buy0.02usdcad0.988700.000000.993702011.08.12 18:510.989500.00-0.071.62
3223376707419552011.08.11 20:58buy0.03usdcad0.986640.000000.991642011.08.12 16:090.991640.00-0.1015.13
4223802320419552011.08.15 09:30buy0.01usdcad0.989570.000000.994572011.08.16 09:310.985230.00-0.03-4.41
5223968667419552011.08.15 18:29buy0.02usdcad0.982980.000000.987982011.08.16 09:300.985200.00-0.074.51
6223991807419552011.08.15 21:46buy0.03usdcad0.980190.000000.985192011.08.16 09:300.985190.00-0.1015.23
7224252867419552011.08.16 19:30buy0.01usdcad0.985020.000000.990022011.08.18 06:380.983180.00-0.13-1.87
8224261296419552011.08.16 20:01buy0.02usdcad0.982970.000000.987972011.08.18 06:380.983290.00-0.270.65
9224487606419552011.08.17 13:42buy0.03usdcad0.978160.000000.983162011.08.18 06:370.983160.00-0.2915.26
10225113502419552011.08.19 09:00sell0.01usdcad0.988960.000000.983962011.08.19 16:250.983960.000.005.08
11225118211419552011.08.19 09:14sell0.02usdcad0.990960.000000.985962011.08.19 14:010.985960.000.0010.14
0.00-1.0957.30
 
Summary P/L:56.21
 
Winning trades:(8) 66.72
Losing trades:(3) -10.51
Max summary P/L:56.21
Largest winning trade:15.13
Largest losing trade:-4.44
Max consecutive winners:4 (30.57)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-4.44)
Max consecutive profit:30.57 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-4.44 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:4.44 (0.09%)
Profit factor:6.35
Avg. profit factor:2.38
Risk factor:12.66
 
1225459037419552011.08.22 10:01buy0.01eurgbp0.873550.000000.878552011.08.24 14:340.878550.00-0.028.24
2226555696419552011.08.26 06:30sell0.01eurgbp0.883400.000000.878402011.08.30 17:570.886740.00-0.08-5.44
3226578774419552011.08.26 09:05sell0.02eurgbp0.885400.000000.880402011.08.30 17:570.886720.00-0.16-4.30
4226868552419552011.08.29 07:21sell0.03eurgbp0.887470.000000.882472011.08.30 11:240.882470.00-0.1224.48
0.00-0.3822.98
 
Summary P/L:22.60
 
Winning trades:(2) 32.58
Losing trades:(2) -9.98
Max summary P/L:22.60
Largest winning trade:24.36
Largest losing trade:-5.52
Max consecutive winners:1 (24.36)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-9.98)
Max consecutive profit:24.36 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-9.98 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:9.98 (0.20%)
Profit factor:3.26
Avg. profit factor:3.26
Risk factor:2.26
 
1223647294419552011.08.12 18:51sell0.01eurchf1.097460.000001.092462011.08.12 20:391.102240.000.00-6.18
2223650106419552011.08.12 19:22sell0.02eurchf1.099560.000001.094562011.08.12 20:391.102170.000.00-6.75
3223651875419552011.08.12 19:39sell0.03eurchf1.101600.000001.096602011.08.12 20:391.102040.000.00-1.70
4223652479419552011.08.12 19:44sell0.05eurchf1.103600.000001.098602011.08.12 20:391.102060.000.009.95
5223655058419552011.08.12 20:07sell0.08eurchf1.105610.000001.100612011.08.12 20:391.102040.000.0036.90
6223655394419552011.08.12 20:09sell0.13eurchf1.107670.000001.102672011.08.12 20:391.102670.000.0083.95
7225113439419552011.08.19 09:00sell0.01eurchf1.132270.000001.127272011.08.19 09:181.127270.000.006.34
8225119740419552011.08.19 09:18sell0.01eurchf1.127140.000001.122142011.08.19 09:371.126140.000.001.27
9225120551419552011.08.19 09:20sell0.02eurchf1.129160.000001.124162011.08.19 09:371.126250.000.007.39
10225121313419552011.08.19 09:22sell0.03eurchf1.131170.000001.126172011.08.19 09:371.126170.000.0019.03
11225312165419552011.08.19 22:30sell0.01eurchf1.130490.000001.125492011.08.22 05:021.128650.00-0.082.35
12225325903419552011.08.22 00:27sell0.02eurchf1.133350.000001.128352011.08.22 05:021.128350.000.0012.74
13226290715419552011.08.25 04:21sell0.01eurchf1.144900.000001.139902011.08.25 10:591.143740.000.001.46
14226310004419552011.08.25 08:18sell0.02eurchf1.146900.000001.141902011.08.25 10:591.143790.000.007.86
15226314518419552011.08.25 08:40sell0.03eurchf1.148910.000001.143912011.08.25 10:591.143910.000.0018.95
16227105358419552011.08.30 09:00sell0.01eurchf1.182940.000001.177942011.08.30 09:291.179880.000.003.76
17227106678419552011.08.30 09:03sell0.02eurchf1.185030.000001.180032011.08.30 09:291.180030.000.0012.28
0.00-0.08209.60
 
Summary P/L:209.52
 
Winning trades:(14) 224.15
Losing trades:(3) -14.63
Max summary P/L:209.52
Largest winning trade:83.95
Largest losing trade:-6.75
Max consecutive winners:14 (224.15)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-14.63)
Max consecutive profit:224.15 (14)
Max consecutive loss:-14.63 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:14.63 (0.29%)
Profit factor:15.32
Avg. profit factor:3.28
Risk factor:14.32
 
1224045552419552011.08.16 07:00sell0.01eurjpy110.8390.000110.3392011.08.16 12:43110.3390.000.006.51
2225468156419552011.08.22 10:30buy0.01eurjpy110.5530.000111.0532011.08.23 09:53110.8170.000.013.45
3225625090419552011.08.22 19:35buy0.02eurjpy110.3530.000110.8532011.08.23 09:52110.8530.000.0213.04
0.000.0323.00
 
Summary P/L:23.03
 
Winning trades:(3) 23.03
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:23.03
Largest winning trade:13.06
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (23.03)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:23.03 (3)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
1223674593419552011.08.15 00:00sell0.01gbpjpy125.2420.000124.7422011.08.16 08:45125.3180.00-0.04-0.99
2223710801419552011.08.15 02:44sell0.02gbpjpy125.4620.000124.9622011.08.16 08:45125.3150.00-0.083.83
3223968659419552011.08.15 18:29sell0.03gbpjpy125.8160.000125.3162011.08.16 08:44125.3160.00-0.1119.54
4224069758419552011.08.16 08:45sell0.01gbpjpy125.3010.000124.8012011.08.17 13:42125.9710.00-0.04-8.75
5224071916419552011.08.16 08:56sell0.02gbpjpy125.5020.000125.0022011.08.17 13:42125.9710.00-0.08-12.26
6224106194419552011.08.16 11:04sell0.03gbpjpy125.7040.000125.2042011.08.17 13:42125.9730.00-0.12-10.54
7224205741419552011.08.16 17:44sell0.05gbpjpy126.0440.000125.5442011.08.17 10:30125.5440.00-0.2032.63
8224253488419552011.08.16 19:32sell0.08gbpjpy126.2540.000125.7542011.08.17 09:05125.7540.00-0.3252.23
9224683630419552011.08.18 04:30sell0.01gbpjpy126.3770.000125.8772011.08.18 13:12126.2700.000.001.40
10224703693419552011.08.18 06:55sell0.02gbpjpy126.5780.000126.0782011.08.18 13:12126.2790.000.007.80
11224769213419552011.08.18 10:19sell0.03gbpjpy126.7800.000126.2802011.08.18 11:23126.2800.000.0019.58
12225335790419552011.08.22 01:30buy0.01gbpjpy126.6140.000127.1142011.08.22 04:03126.7420.000.001.67
13225350483419552011.08.22 02:58buy0.02gbpjpy126.3820.000126.8822011.08.22 04:02126.7540.000.009.68
14225352335419552011.08.22 03:06buy0.03gbpjpy126.1770.000126.6772011.08.22 04:02126.6770.000.0019.52
15225702017419552011.08.23 04:00sell0.01gbpjpy126.4280.000125.9282011.08.23 17:10126.2640.000.002.14
16225754442419552011.08.23 08:51sell0.02gbpjpy126.6320.000126.1322011.08.23 17:10126.2670.000.009.54
17225783926419552011.08.23 10:00sell0.03gbpjpy126.8560.000126.3562011.08.23 13:57126.3560.000.0019.59
18226301089419552011.08.25 07:00buy0.01gbpjpy126.0190.000126.5192011.08.25 09:00126.5190.000.006.48
0.00-0.99173.09
 
Summary P/L:172.10
 
Winning trades:(14) 204.92
Losing trades:(4) -32.82
Max summary P/L:172.10
Largest winning trade:51.91
Largest losing trade:-12.34
Max consecutive winners:12 (181.74)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-31.79)
Max consecutive profit:181.74 (12)
Max consecutive loss:-31.79 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:31.79 (0.63%)
Profit factor:6.24
Avg. profit factor:1.78
Risk factor:5.41
 
1224080337419552011.08.16 09:30sell0.01nzdusd0.829470.000000.824472011.08.16 19:020.831910.000.00-2.44
2224086732419552011.08.16 09:48sell0.02nzdusd0.831480.000000.826482011.08.16 19:020.832040.000.00-1.12
3224205749419552011.08.16 17:44sell0.03nzdusd0.837070.000000.832072011.08.16 19:020.832070.000.0015.00
4225373726419552011.08.22 04:30buy0.01nzdusd0.821240.000000.826242011.08.22 10:500.821780.000.000.54
5225382837419552011.08.22 05:19buy0.02nzdusd0.818810.000000.823812011.08.22 10:500.821940.000.006.26
6225399644419552011.08.22 07:04buy0.03nzdusd0.816780.000000.821782011.08.22 10:500.821780.000.0015.00
0.000.0033.24
 
Summary P/L:33.24
 
Winning trades:(4) 36.80
Losing trades:(2) -3.56
Max summary P/L:33.24
Largest winning trade:15.00
Largest losing trade:-2.44
Max consecutive winners:4 (36.80)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-3.56)
Max consecutive profit:36.80 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-3.56 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:3.56 (0.07%)
Profit factor:10.34
Avg. profit factor:5.17
Risk factor:9.34
 
* * *