Smart Live Financial Services Limited
|Account: 97268
|Name: Kavas
|Currency: USD
|2011 September 14, 15:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1695428
|2011.09.14 14:47
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.37364
|1.38355
|0.00000
|2011.09.14 14:52
|1.37297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.50
|
|28122008
|to #1695435
|1695346
|2011.09.14 14:47
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.37364
|1.38355
|0.00000
|2011.09.14 14:52
|1.37331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.50
|
|28122008
|to #1695428
|1694527
|2011.09.14 13:07
|buy
|4.50
|eurusd
|1.37331
|1.36332
|0.00000
|2011.09.14 13:09
|1.37346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.50
|
|28122008
|from #1694510
|1694510
|2011.09.14 13:07
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.37331
|1.36332
|0.00000
|2011.09.14 13:08
|1.37364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.50
|
|28122008
|to #1694527
|1694188
|2011.09.14 12:39
|buy
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.37162
|1.36146
|0.00000
|2011.09.14 12:43
|1.37189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.30
|
|28122008
|from #1694176
|1694176
|2011.09.14 12:39
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.37162
|1.36146
|0.00000
|2011.09.14 12:40
|1.37208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|
|28122008
|to #1694188
|1694155
|2011.09.14 12:39
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.37162
|1.36146
|0.00000
|2011.09.14 12:39
|1.37197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.50
|
|28122008
|to #1694176
|1687771
|2011.09.13 21:05
|sell
|3.50
|eurusd
|1.36959
|1.38235
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 21:09
|1.36940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.50
|
|28122008
|from #1687710
|1687710
|2011.09.13 21:05
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.36959
|1.38235
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 21:09
|1.36915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.80
|
|28122008
|to #1687771
|1687657
|2011.09.13 21:01
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.37104
|1.38380
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 21:02
|1.37025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.90
|
|28122008
|from #1687649
|1687649
|2011.09.13 21:01
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.37104
|1.38380
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 21:01
|1.36973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|157.20
|
|28122008
|to #1687657
|1687642
|2011.09.13 21:01
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.37104
|1.38380
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 21:01
|1.37016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.60
|
|28122008
|to #1687649
|1687635
|2011.09.13 21:01
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.37104
|1.38380
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 21:01
|1.37054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|28122008
|to #1687642
|1686058
|2011.09.13 19:12
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.37228
|1.35975
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 19:19
|1.37269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.40
|
|28122008
|from #1686049
|1686049
|2011.09.13 19:12
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.37228
|1.35975
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 19:16
|1.37315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.40
|
|28122008
|to #1686058
|1686012
|2011.09.13 19:12
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.37228
|1.35975
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 19:16
|1.37270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|
|28122008
|to #1686049
|1680589
|2011.09.13 13:54
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.36541
|1.35254
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 14:01
|1.36603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.20
|
|28122008
|from #1680548
|1680548
|2011.09.13 13:54
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.36541
|1.35254
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 14:00
|1.36676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.00
|
|28122008
|to #1680589
|1680514
|2011.09.13 13:54
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.36541
|1.35254
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 13:59
|1.36631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.00
|
|28122008
|to #1680548
|1680401
|2011.09.13 13:54
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.36541
|1.35254
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 13:58
|1.36585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.80
|
|28122008
|to #1680514
|1679821
|2011.09.13 13:16
|buy
|2.30
|eurusd
|1.36730
|1.35443
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 13:30
|1.36762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.60
|
|28122008
|from #1679809
|1679809
|2011.09.13 13:16
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.36730
|1.35443
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 13:27
|1.36816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.20
|
|28122008
|to #1679821
|1679613
|2011.09.13 13:16
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.36730
|1.35443
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 13:27
|1.36774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.80
|
|28122008
|to #1679809
|1678214
|2011.09.13 11:21
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.36053
|1.34706
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 11:37
|1.36140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.70
|
|28122008
|from #1678203
|1678203
|2011.09.13 11:21
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.36053
|1.34706
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 11:34
|1.36193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|
|28122008
|to #1678214
|1678180
|2011.09.13 11:21
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.36053
|1.34706
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 11:34
|1.36144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.10
|
|28122008
|to #1678203
|1677962
|2011.09.13 11:21
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.36053
|1.34706
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 11:33
|1.36099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.60
|
|28122008
|to #1678180
|1673309
|2011.09.13 04:24
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.36739
|1.35245
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 04:48
|1.36763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|
|28122008
|from #1673231
|1673231
|2011.09.13 04:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.36739
|1.35245
|0.00000
|2011.09.13 04:37
|1.36796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|
|28122008
|to #1673309
|1669060
|2011.09.12 20:06
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.35625
|1.37021
|0.00000
|2011.09.12 20:14
|1.35603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.40
|
|28122008
|from #1668974
|1668974
|2011.09.12 20:06
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.35625
|1.37021
|0.00000
|2011.09.12 20:14
|1.35578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.70
|
|28122008
|to #1669060
|1666570
|2011.09.12 15:54
|sell
|3.70
|eurusd
|1.36692
|1.37894
|0.00000
|2011.09.12 16:09
|1.36677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.50
|
|28122008
|from #1666243
|1666243
|2011.09.12 15:54
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36692
|1.37894
|0.00000
|2011.09.12 16:08
|1.36648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.20
|
|28122008
|to #1666570
|1663665
|2011.09.12 13:13
|sell
|3.70
|eurusd
|1.36249
|1.37441
|0.00000
|2011.09.12 13:17
|1.36234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.50
|
|28122008
|from #1663641
|1663641
|2011.09.12 13:13
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.36249
|1.37441
|0.00000
|2011.09.12 13:14
|1.36206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.90
|
|28122008
|to #1663665
|1663143
|2011.09.12 12:37
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 759.20
|Closed P/L:
|2 759.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1695435
|2011.09.14 14:47
|sell
|3.10
|eurusd
|1.37364
|1.38355
|0.00000
|
|1.36956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 264.80
|
|28122008
|from #1695428
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 264.80
|
|Floating P/L:
|1 264.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 759.20
|Floating P/L:
|1 264.80
|Margin:
|1 064.57
|Balance:
|102 759.20
|Equity:
|104 024.00
|Free Margin:
|102 959.43
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 759.20
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 759.20
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|78.83
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|168.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|78.83
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|35 (2 759.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 759.20 (35)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|35
|consecutive losses:
|0