Smart Live Financial Services Limited

Account: 97268 Name: Kavas Currency: USD 2011 September 14, 15:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16954282011.09.14 14:47sell1.50eurusd1.373641.383550.000002011.09.14 14:521.372970.000.000.00100.50
 28122008to #1695435
16953462011.09.14 14:47sell1.50eurusd1.373641.383550.000002011.09.14 14:521.373310.000.000.0049.50
 28122008to #1695428
16945272011.09.14 13:07buy4.50eurusd1.373311.363320.000002011.09.14 13:091.373460.000.000.0067.50
 28122008from #1694510
16945102011.09.14 13:07buy1.50eurusd1.373311.363320.000002011.09.14 13:081.373640.000.000.0049.50
 28122008to #1694527
16941882011.09.14 12:39buy2.90eurusd1.371621.361460.000002011.09.14 12:431.371890.000.000.0078.30
 28122008from #1694176
16941762011.09.14 12:39buy1.50eurusd1.371621.361460.000002011.09.14 12:401.372080.000.000.0069.00
 28122008to #1694188
16941552011.09.14 12:39buy1.50eurusd1.371621.361460.000002011.09.14 12:391.371970.000.000.0052.50
 28122008to #1694176
16877712011.09.13 21:05sell3.50eurusd1.369591.382350.000002011.09.13 21:091.369400.000.000.0066.50
 28122008from #1687710
16877102011.09.13 21:05sell1.20eurusd1.369591.382350.000002011.09.13 21:091.369150.000.000.0052.80
 28122008to #1687771
16876572011.09.13 21:01sell1.10eurusd1.371041.383800.000002011.09.13 21:021.370250.000.000.0086.90
 28122008from #1687649
16876492011.09.13 21:01sell1.20eurusd1.371041.383800.000002011.09.13 21:011.369730.000.000.00157.20
 28122008to #1687657
16876422011.09.13 21:01sell1.20eurusd1.371041.383800.000002011.09.13 21:011.370160.000.000.00105.60
 28122008to #1687649
16876352011.09.13 21:01sell1.20eurusd1.371041.383800.000002011.09.13 21:011.370540.000.000.0060.00
 28122008to #1687642
16860582011.09.13 19:12buy2.40eurusd1.372281.359750.000002011.09.13 19:191.372690.000.000.0098.40
 28122008from #1686049
16860492011.09.13 19:12buy1.20eurusd1.372281.359750.000002011.09.13 19:161.373150.000.000.00104.40
 28122008to #1686058
16860122011.09.13 19:12buy1.20eurusd1.372281.359750.000002011.09.13 19:161.372700.000.000.0050.40
 28122008to #1686049
16805892011.09.13 13:54buy1.10eurusd1.365411.352540.000002011.09.13 14:011.366030.000.000.0068.20
 28122008from #1680548
16805482011.09.13 13:54buy1.20eurusd1.365411.352540.000002011.09.13 14:001.366760.000.000.00162.00
 28122008to #1680589
16805142011.09.13 13:54buy1.20eurusd1.365411.352540.000002011.09.13 13:591.366310.000.000.00108.00
 28122008to #1680548
16804012011.09.13 13:54buy1.20eurusd1.365411.352540.000002011.09.13 13:581.365850.000.000.0052.80
 28122008to #1680514
16798212011.09.13 13:16buy2.30eurusd1.367301.354430.000002011.09.13 13:301.367620.000.000.0073.60
 28122008from #1679809
16798092011.09.13 13:16buy1.20eurusd1.367301.354430.000002011.09.13 13:271.368160.000.000.00103.20
 28122008to #1679821
16796132011.09.13 13:16buy1.20eurusd1.367301.354430.000002011.09.13 13:271.367740.000.000.0052.80
 28122008to #1679809
16782142011.09.13 11:21buy1.10eurusd1.360531.347060.000002011.09.13 11:371.361400.000.000.0095.70
 28122008from #1678203
16782032011.09.13 11:21buy1.20eurusd1.360531.347060.000002011.09.13 11:341.361930.000.000.00168.00
 28122008to #1678214
16781802011.09.13 11:21buy1.10eurusd1.360531.347060.000002011.09.13 11:341.361440.000.000.00100.10
 28122008to #1678203
16779622011.09.13 11:21buy1.10eurusd1.360531.347060.000002011.09.13 11:331.360990.000.000.0050.60
 28122008to #1678180
16733092011.09.13 04:24buy3.00eurusd1.367391.352450.000002011.09.13 04:481.367630.000.000.0072.00
 28122008from #1673231
16732312011.09.13 04:24buy1.00eurusd1.367391.352450.000002011.09.13 04:371.367960.000.000.0057.00
 28122008to #1673309
16690602011.09.12 20:06sell3.20eurusd1.356251.370210.000002011.09.12 20:141.356030.000.000.0070.40
 28122008from #1668974
16689742011.09.12 20:06sell1.10eurusd1.356251.370210.000002011.09.12 20:141.355780.000.000.0051.70
 28122008to #1669060
16665702011.09.12 15:54sell3.70eurusd1.366921.378940.000002011.09.12 16:091.366770.000.000.0055.50
 28122008from #1666243
16662432011.09.12 15:54sell1.30eurusd1.366921.378940.000002011.09.12 16:081.366480.000.000.0057.20
 28122008to #1666570
16636652011.09.12 13:13sell3.70eurusd1.362491.374410.000002011.09.12 13:171.362340.000.000.0055.50
 28122008from #1663641
16636412011.09.12 13:13sell1.30eurusd1.362491.374410.000002011.09.12 13:141.362060.000.000.0055.90
 28122008to #1663665
16631432011.09.12 12:37balanceDeposit100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 759.20
Closed P/L: 2 759.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16954352011.09.14 14:47sell3.10eurusd1.373641.383550.00000 1.369560.000.000.001 264.80
 28122008from #1695428
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 264.80
 Floating P/L: 1 264.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 759.20 Floating P/L: 1 264.80 Margin: 1 064.57
Balance: 102 759.20 Equity: 104 024.00 Free Margin: 102 959.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 759.20 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 759.20
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 78.83  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 14 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 168.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 78.83 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 35 (2 759.20) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 759.20 (35) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 35 consecutive losses: 0