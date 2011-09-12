Smart Live Financial Services Limited

Account: 97268 Name: Kavas Currency: USD 2011 September 13, 21:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16631432011.09.12 12:37balanceDeposit100 000.00
16636412011.09.12 13:13sell1.30eurusd1.362491.374410.000002011.09.12 13:141.362060.000.000.0055.90
 28122008to #1663665
16636652011.09.12 13:13sell3.70eurusd1.362491.374410.000002011.09.12 13:171.362340.000.000.0055.50
 28122008from #1663641
16662432011.09.12 15:54sell1.30eurusd1.366921.378940.000002011.09.12 16:081.366480.000.000.0057.20
 28122008to #1666570
16665702011.09.12 15:54sell3.70eurusd1.366921.378940.000002011.09.12 16:091.366770.000.000.0055.50
 28122008from #1666243
16689742011.09.12 20:06sell1.10eurusd1.356251.370210.000002011.09.12 20:141.355780.000.000.0051.70
 28122008to #1669060
16690602011.09.12 20:06sell3.20eurusd1.356251.370210.000002011.09.12 20:141.356030.000.000.0070.40
 28122008from #1668974
16732312011.09.13 04:24buy1.00eurusd1.367391.352450.000002011.09.13 04:371.367960.000.000.0057.00
 28122008to #1673309
16733092011.09.13 04:24buy3.00eurusd1.367391.352450.000002011.09.13 04:481.367630.000.000.0072.00
 28122008from #1673231
16779622011.09.13 11:21buy1.10eurusd1.360531.347060.000002011.09.13 11:331.360990.000.000.0050.60
 28122008to #1678180
16781802011.09.13 11:21buy1.10eurusd1.360531.347060.000002011.09.13 11:341.361440.000.000.00100.10
 28122008to #1678203
16782032011.09.13 11:21buy1.20eurusd1.360531.347060.000002011.09.13 11:341.361930.000.000.00168.00
 28122008to #1678214
16782142011.09.13 11:21buy1.10eurusd1.360531.347060.000002011.09.13 11:371.361400.000.000.0095.70
 28122008from #1678203
16796132011.09.13 13:16buy1.20eurusd1.367301.354430.000002011.09.13 13:271.367740.000.000.0052.80
 28122008to #1679809
16798092011.09.13 13:16buy1.20eurusd1.367301.354430.000002011.09.13 13:271.368160.000.000.00103.20
 28122008to #1679821
16798212011.09.13 13:16buy2.30eurusd1.367301.354430.000002011.09.13 13:301.367620.000.000.0073.60
 28122008from #1679809
16804012011.09.13 13:54buy1.20eurusd1.365411.352540.000002011.09.13 13:581.365850.000.000.0052.80
 28122008to #1680514
16805142011.09.13 13:54buy1.20eurusd1.365411.352540.000002011.09.13 13:591.366310.000.000.00108.00
 28122008to #1680548
16805482011.09.13 13:54buy1.20eurusd1.365411.352540.000002011.09.13 14:001.366760.000.000.00162.00
 28122008to #1680589
16805892011.09.13 13:54buy1.10eurusd1.365411.352540.000002011.09.13 14:011.366030.000.000.0068.20
 28122008from #1680548
16860122011.09.13 19:12buy1.20eurusd1.372281.359750.000002011.09.13 19:161.372700.000.000.0050.40
 28122008to #1686049
16860492011.09.13 19:12buy1.20eurusd1.372281.359750.000002011.09.13 19:161.373150.000.000.00104.40
 28122008to #1686058
16860582011.09.13 19:12buy2.40eurusd1.372281.359750.000002011.09.13 19:191.372690.000.000.0098.40
 28122008from #1686049
16876352011.09.13 21:01sell1.20eurusd1.371041.383800.000002011.09.13 21:011.370540.000.000.0060.00
 28122008to #1687642
16876422011.09.13 21:01sell1.20eurusd1.371041.383800.000002011.09.13 21:011.370160.000.000.00105.60
 28122008to #1687649
16876492011.09.13 21:01sell1.20eurusd1.371041.383800.000002011.09.13 21:011.369730.000.000.00157.20
 28122008to #1687657
16876572011.09.13 21:01sell1.10eurusd1.371041.383800.000002011.09.13 21:021.370250.000.000.0086.90
 28122008from #1687649
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 173.10
Closed P/L: 2 173.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 173.10 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 102 173.10 Equity: 102 173.10 Free Margin: 102 173.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 173.10 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 173.10
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 83.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 168.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 83.58 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 26 (2 173.10) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 173.10 (26) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 26 consecutive losses: 0