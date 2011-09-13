Alpari (UK) Ltd.
A/C No: 3127820Name: howdy2011.09.14 03:33 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1230116673419552011.09.13 09:18sell0.04gbpusd1.582931.578291.524292011.09.13 10:241.578290.000.0018.56
2230349089419552011.09.13 18:24sell0.04gbpusd1.581040.000001.531042011.09.13 21:331.579580.000.005.84
3230362320419552011.09.13 19:06sell0.07gbpusd1.583101.579561.525562011.09.13 21:331.579560.000.0024.78
4230397927419552011.09.13 21:33sell0.04gbpusd1.579561.574701.520702011.09.14 08:271.574700.00-0.1019.44
0.00-0.1068.62
 
Summary P/L:68.52
 
Winning trades:(4) 68.52
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:68.52
Largest winning trade:24.78
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (68.52)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:68.52 (4)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
1230025183419552011.09.13 02:01sell0.04eurusd1.364050.000001.314052011.09.13 09:171.362020.000.008.12
2230044175419552011.09.13 03:27sell0.07eurusd1.366141.361941.307942011.09.13 09:171.361940.000.0029.40
3230056519419552011.09.13 04:38sell0.11eurusd1.368151.361881.307882011.09.13 09:171.361880.000.0068.97
4230132905419552011.09.13 10:00sell0.04eurusd1.358420.000001.308422011.09.13 21:281.369460.000.00-44.16
5230349097419552011.09.13 18:24sell0.07eurusd1.368780.000001.318782011.09.13 21:281.369440.000.00-4.62
6230353825419552011.09.13 18:40sell0.11eurusd1.370780.000001.320782011.09.13 21:281.369440.000.0014.74
7230361030419552011.09.13 19:04sell0.18eurusd1.373111.369431.315432011.09.13 21:281.369430.000.0066.24
8230396255419552011.09.13 21:28buy0.04eurusd1.369510.000001.419512011.09.14 10:031.364930.000.02-18.32
9230418434419552011.09.14 00:25buy0.07eurusd1.367500.000001.417502011.09.14 10:031.364950.000.00-17.85
10230468549419552011.09.14 04:37buy0.11eurusd1.365500.000001.415502011.09.14 10:031.364950.000.00-6.05
11230487338419552011.09.14 05:22buy0.18eurusd1.363500.000001.413502011.09.14 10:031.364990.000.0026.82
12230510707419552011.09.14 06:19buy0.29eurusd1.361470.000001.411472011.09.14 10:031.364900.000.0099.47
13230568901419552011.09.14 08:20buy0.47eurusd1.359381.364921.418922011.09.14 10:031.364920.000.00260.38
0.000.02483.14
 
Summary P/L:483.16
 
Winning trades:(8) 574.14
Losing trades:(5) -90.98
Max summary P/L:483.16
Largest winning trade:260.38
Largest losing trade:-44.16
Max consecutive winners:3 (386.67)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-42.20)
Max consecutive profit:386.67 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-48.78 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:48.78 (0.96%)
Profit factor:6.31
Avg. profit factor:3.94
Risk factor:9.90
 
1230349101419552011.09.13 18:24buy0.18usdcad0.990290.000001.040292011.09.14 09:240.991650.00-0.5724.69
2230373264419552011.09.13 19:55buy0.29usdcad0.988280.000001.038282011.09.14 09:240.991660.00-0.9398.84
3230382306419552011.09.13 20:38buy0.47usdcad0.986190.991741.045742011.09.14 09:240.991740.00-1.50263.02
0.00-3.00386.55
 
Summary P/L:383.55
 
Winning trades:(3) 383.55
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:383.55
Largest winning trade:261.52
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (383.55)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:383.55 (3)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
1230025250419552011.09.13 02:01sell0.04eurjpy105.277104.67799.2772011.09.13 10:04104.6770.000.0031.17
2230135187419552011.09.13 10:04sell0.04eurjpy104.6570.00099.6572011.09.14 06:31104.9370.00-0.17-14.55
3230349092419552011.09.13 18:24sell0.07eurjpy105.1890.000100.1892011.09.14 06:31104.9320.00-0.3123.38
4230358898419552011.09.13 19:00sell0.11eurjpy105.389104.91899.5182011.09.14 06:31104.9180.00-0.4867.32
0.00-0.96107.32
 
Summary P/L:106.36
 
Winning trades:(3) 121.08
Losing trades:(1) -14.72
Max summary P/L:106.36
Largest winning trade:66.84
Largest losing trade:-14.72
Max consecutive winners:2 (89.91)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-14.72)
Max consecutive profit:89.91 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-14.72 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:14.72 (0.29%)
Profit factor:8.23
Avg. profit factor:2.74
Risk factor:7.23
 
1230049669419552011.09.13 03:56sell0.04gbpjpy122.349121.603116.2032011.09.13 10:26121.6030.000.0038.76
2230349104419552011.09.13 18:24sell0.04gbpjpy121.501120.965115.5652011.09.14 09:32120.9650.00-0.1327.89
0.00-0.1366.65
 
Summary P/L:66.52
 
Winning trades:(2) 66.52
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:66.52
Largest winning trade:38.76
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (66.52)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:66.52 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
1230016185419552011.09.13 00:30buy0.04nzdusd0.825770.000000.875772011.09.13 21:000.824900.000.00-3.48
2230018333419552011.09.13 00:55buy0.07nzdusd0.823770.000000.873772011.09.13 21:000.825070.000.009.10
3230024370419552011.09.13 01:57buy0.11nzdusd0.821770.000000.871772011.09.13 20:590.825010.000.0035.64
4230140032419552011.09.13 10:12buy0.18nzdusd0.819700.825110.879112011.09.13 20:590.825110.000.0097.38
5230387994419552011.09.13 21:00buy0.04nzdusd0.825170.000000.875172011.09.14 10:110.819070.000.17-24.40
6230407679419552011.09.13 22:51buy0.07nzdusd0.823110.000000.873112011.09.14 10:110.819070.000.29-28.28
7230474733419552011.09.14 04:51buy0.11nzdusd0.821020.000000.871022011.09.14 10:110.819070.000.00-21.45
8230480853419552011.09.14 05:08buy0.18nzdusd0.818950.000000.868952011.09.14 10:110.819070.000.002.16
9230505553419552011.09.14 06:09buy0.29nzdusd0.816730.000000.866732011.09.14 10:110.819070.000.0067.86
10230542110419552011.09.14 07:31buy0.47nzdusd0.814710.819070.873072011.09.14 10:110.819070.000.00204.92
0.000.46339.45
 
Summary P/L:339.91
 
Winning trades:(6) 417.06
Losing trades:(4) -77.15
Max summary P/L:339.91
Largest winning trade:204.92
Largest losing trade:-27.99
Max consecutive winners:3 (274.94)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-73.67)
Max consecutive profit:274.94 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-73.67 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:73.67 (1.43%)
Profit factor:5.41
Avg. profit factor:3.60
Risk factor:4.61
 
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