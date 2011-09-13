|A/C No: 3127820
|Name: howdy
|2011.09.14 03:33 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|230116673
|41955
|2011.09.13 09:18
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.58293
|1.57829
|1.52429
|2011.09.13 10:24
|1.57829
|0.00
|0.00
|18.56
|2
|230349089
|41955
|2011.09.13 18:24
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.58104
|0.00000
|1.53104
|2011.09.13 21:33
|1.57958
|0.00
|0.00
|5.84
|3
|230362320
|41955
|2011.09.13 19:06
|sell
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.58310
|1.57956
|1.52556
|2011.09.13 21:33
|1.57956
|0.00
|0.00
|24.78
|4
|230397927
|41955
|2011.09.13 21:33
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.57956
|1.57470
|1.52070
|2011.09.14 08:27
|1.57470
|0.00
|-0.10
|19.44
|0.00
|-0.10
|68.62
|Summary P/L:
|68.52
|Winning trades:
|(4) 68.52
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|68.52
|Largest winning trade:
|24.78
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (68.52)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|68.52 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|230025183
|41955
|2011.09.13 02:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.36405
|0.00000
|1.31405
|2011.09.13 09:17
|1.36202
|0.00
|0.00
|8.12
|2
|230044175
|41955
|2011.09.13 03:27
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.36614
|1.36194
|1.30794
|2011.09.13 09:17
|1.36194
|0.00
|0.00
|29.40
|3
|230056519
|41955
|2011.09.13 04:38
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.36815
|1.36188
|1.30788
|2011.09.13 09:17
|1.36188
|0.00
|0.00
|68.97
|4
|230132905
|41955
|2011.09.13 10:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.35842
|0.00000
|1.30842
|2011.09.13 21:28
|1.36946
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.16
|5
|230349097
|41955
|2011.09.13 18:24
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.36878
|0.00000
|1.31878
|2011.09.13 21:28
|1.36944
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.62
|6
|230353825
|41955
|2011.09.13 18:40
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.37078
|0.00000
|1.32078
|2011.09.13 21:28
|1.36944
|0.00
|0.00
|14.74
|7
|230361030
|41955
|2011.09.13 19:04
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.37311
|1.36943
|1.31543
|2011.09.13 21:28
|1.36943
|0.00
|0.00
|66.24
|8
|230396255
|41955
|2011.09.13 21:28
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.36951
|0.00000
|1.41951
|2011.09.14 10:03
|1.36493
|0.00
|0.02
|-18.32
|9
|230418434
|41955
|2011.09.14 00:25
|buy
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.36750
|0.00000
|1.41750
|2011.09.14 10:03
|1.36495
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.85
|10
|230468549
|41955
|2011.09.14 04:37
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.36550
|0.00000
|1.41550
|2011.09.14 10:03
|1.36495
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|11
|230487338
|41955
|2011.09.14 05:22
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.36350
|0.00000
|1.41350
|2011.09.14 10:03
|1.36499
|0.00
|0.00
|26.82
|12
|230510707
|41955
|2011.09.14 06:19
|buy
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.36147
|0.00000
|1.41147
|2011.09.14 10:03
|1.36490
|0.00
|0.00
|99.47
|13
|230568901
|41955
|2011.09.14 08:20
|buy
|0.47
|eurusd
|1.35938
|1.36492
|1.41892
|2011.09.14 10:03
|1.36492
|0.00
|0.00
|260.38
|0.00
|0.02
|483.14
|Summary P/L:
|483.16
|Winning trades:
|(8) 574.14
|Losing trades:
|(5) -90.98
|Max summary P/L:
|483.16
|Largest winning trade:
|260.38
|Largest losing trade:
|-44.16
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (386.67)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-42.20)
|Max consecutive profit:
|386.67 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-48.78 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|48.78 (0.96%)
|Profit factor:
|6.31
|Avg. profit factor:
|3.94
|Risk factor:
|9.90
|1
|230349101
|41955
|2011.09.13 18:24
|buy
|0.18
|usdcad
|0.99029
|0.00000
|1.04029
|2011.09.14 09:24
|0.99165
|0.00
|-0.57
|24.69
|2
|230373264
|41955
|2011.09.13 19:55
|buy
|0.29
|usdcad
|0.98828
|0.00000
|1.03828
|2011.09.14 09:24
|0.99166
|0.00
|-0.93
|98.84
|3
|230382306
|41955
|2011.09.13 20:38
|buy
|0.47
|usdcad
|0.98619
|0.99174
|1.04574
|2011.09.14 09:24
|0.99174
|0.00
|-1.50
|263.02
|0.00
|-3.00
|386.55
|Summary P/L:
|383.55
|Winning trades:
|(3) 383.55
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|383.55
|Largest winning trade:
|261.52
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (383.55)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|383.55 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|230025250
|41955
|2011.09.13 02:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpy
|105.277
|104.677
|99.277
|2011.09.13 10:04
|104.677
|0.00
|0.00
|31.17
|2
|230135187
|41955
|2011.09.13 10:04
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpy
|104.657
|0.000
|99.657
|2011.09.14 06:31
|104.937
|0.00
|-0.17
|-14.55
|3
|230349092
|41955
|2011.09.13 18:24
|sell
|0.07
|eurjpy
|105.189
|0.000
|100.189
|2011.09.14 06:31
|104.932
|0.00
|-0.31
|23.38
|4
|230358898
|41955
|2011.09.13 19:00
|sell
|0.11
|eurjpy
|105.389
|104.918
|99.518
|2011.09.14 06:31
|104.918
|0.00
|-0.48
|67.32
|0.00
|-0.96
|107.32
|Summary P/L:
|106.36
|Winning trades:
|(3) 121.08
|Losing trades:
|(1) -14.72
|Max summary P/L:
|106.36
|Largest winning trade:
|66.84
|Largest losing trade:
|-14.72
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (89.91)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-14.72)
|Max consecutive profit:
|89.91 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-14.72 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|14.72 (0.29%)
|Profit factor:
|8.23
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.74
|Risk factor:
|7.23
|1
|230049669
|41955
|2011.09.13 03:56
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|122.349
|121.603
|116.203
|2011.09.13 10:26
|121.603
|0.00
|0.00
|38.76
|2
|230349104
|41955
|2011.09.13 18:24
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|121.501
|120.965
|115.565
|2011.09.14 09:32
|120.965
|0.00
|-0.13
|27.89
|0.00
|-0.13
|66.65
|Summary P/L:
|66.52
|Winning trades:
|(2) 66.52
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|66.52
|Largest winning trade:
|38.76
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (66.52)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|66.52 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|230016185
|41955
|2011.09.13 00:30
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusd
|0.82577
|0.00000
|0.87577
|2011.09.13 21:00
|0.82490
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.48
|2
|230018333
|41955
|2011.09.13 00:55
|buy
|0.07
|nzdusd
|0.82377
|0.00000
|0.87377
|2011.09.13 21:00
|0.82507
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|3
|230024370
|41955
|2011.09.13 01:57
|buy
|0.11
|nzdusd
|0.82177
|0.00000
|0.87177
|2011.09.13 20:59
|0.82501
|0.00
|0.00
|35.64
|4
|230140032
|41955
|2011.09.13 10:12
|buy
|0.18
|nzdusd
|0.81970
|0.82511
|0.87911
|2011.09.13 20:59
|0.82511
|0.00
|0.00
|97.38
|5
|230387994
|41955
|2011.09.13 21:00
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusd
|0.82517
|0.00000
|0.87517
|2011.09.14 10:11
|0.81907
|0.00
|0.17
|-24.40
|6
|230407679
|41955
|2011.09.13 22:51
|buy
|0.07
|nzdusd
|0.82311
|0.00000
|0.87311
|2011.09.14 10:11
|0.81907
|0.00
|0.29
|-28.28
|7
|230474733
|41955
|2011.09.14 04:51
|buy
|0.11
|nzdusd
|0.82102
|0.00000
|0.87102
|2011.09.14 10:11
|0.81907
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.45
|8
|230480853
|41955
|2011.09.14 05:08
|buy
|0.18
|nzdusd
|0.81895
|0.00000
|0.86895
|2011.09.14 10:11
|0.81907
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|9
|230505553
|41955
|2011.09.14 06:09
|buy
|0.29
|nzdusd
|0.81673
|0.00000
|0.86673
|2011.09.14 10:11
|0.81907
|0.00
|0.00
|67.86
|10
|230542110
|41955
|2011.09.14 07:31
|buy
|0.47
|nzdusd
|0.81471
|0.81907
|0.87307
|2011.09.14 10:11
|0.81907
|0.00
|0.00
|204.92
|0.00
|0.46
|339.45
|Summary P/L:
|339.91
|Winning trades:
|(6) 417.06
|Losing trades:
|(4) -77.15
|Max summary P/L:
|339.91
|Largest winning trade:
|204.92
|Largest losing trade:
|-27.99
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (274.94)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-73.67)
|Max consecutive profit:
|274.94 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-73.67 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|73.67 (1.43%)
|Profit factor:
|5.41
|Avg. profit factor:
|3.60
|Risk factor:
|4.61