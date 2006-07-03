Strategy Tester Report
Firebird63GNik

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2006.07.03 00:00 - 2006.07.17 00:00 (2006.07.01 - 2006.07.17)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersMA_length=10; MA_timeframe=15; MAtype=0; Percent=0.05; TradeOnFriday=1; slip=100; Lots=1; TakeProfit=25; Stoploss=200; Fast_Period=23; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=84; Slow_Price=1; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=30; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=500; GMT=2; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=24; writelog=0;
Bars in test31605Ticks modelled88863Modelling quality22.80%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit8878.40Gross profit8878.40Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff246.62
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades36Short positions (won %)18 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)18 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)36 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade250.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade246.62loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)36 (8878.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)8878.40 (36)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins36consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.07.03 03:40buy11.001.84501.82501.8475
22006.07.03 08:35t/p11.001.84751.82501.8475250.0010250.00
32006.07.03 08:49sell21.001.84811.86811.8456
42006.07.03 09:02t/p21.001.84561.86811.8456250.0010500.00
52006.07.03 09:47buy31.001.84491.82491.8474
62006.07.03 18:06buy41.001.84071.82071.8432
72006.07.04 02:38t/p41.001.84321.82071.8432246.2010746.20
82006.07.04 15:10t/p31.001.84741.82491.8474246.2010992.40
92006.07.04 15:14sell51.001.84691.86691.8444
102006.07.04 23:37t/p51.001.84441.86691.8444250.0011242.40
112006.07.04 23:44buy61.001.84471.82471.8472
122006.07.05 07:19t/p61.001.84721.82471.8472246.2011488.60
132006.07.05 07:20sell71.001.84671.86671.8442
142006.07.05 08:57t/p71.001.84421.86671.8442250.0011738.60
152006.07.05 09:05buy81.001.84401.82401.8465
162006.07.05 12:55t/p81.001.84651.82401.8465250.0011988.60
172006.07.05 13:05sell91.001.84571.86571.8432
182006.07.05 14:15t/p91.001.84321.86571.8432250.0012238.60
192006.07.05 15:35buy101.001.83781.81781.8403
202006.07.05 16:18buy111.001.83401.81401.8365
212006.07.06 08:20t/p111.001.83651.81401.8365238.6012477.20
222006.07.06 16:10t/p101.001.84031.81781.8403238.6012715.80
232006.07.06 16:16sell121.001.83931.85931.8368
242006.07.06 16:59t/p121.001.83681.85931.8368250.0012965.80
252006.07.06 18:37buy131.001.83691.81691.8394
262006.07.07 11:15t/p131.001.83941.81691.8394246.2013212.00
272006.07.07 11:27sell141.001.83961.85961.8371
282006.07.07 15:40sell151.001.85171.87171.8492
292006.07.07 17:47t/p151.001.84921.87171.8492250.0013462.00
302006.07.07 19:31sell161.001.85251.87251.8500
312006.07.10 00:13t/p161.001.85001.87251.8500248.2013710.20
322006.07.10 03:57sell171.001.85061.87061.8481
332006.07.10 11:21t/p171.001.84811.87061.8481250.0013960.20
342006.07.10 15:38t/p141.001.83711.85961.8371248.2014208.40
352006.07.10 15:44buy181.001.83821.81821.8407
362006.07.10 16:59t/p181.001.84071.81821.8407250.0014458.40
372006.07.10 17:14sell191.001.84071.86071.8382
382006.07.11 11:47t/p191.001.83821.86071.8382248.2014706.60
392006.07.11 11:51buy201.001.83861.81861.8411
402006.07.11 14:19t/p201.001.84111.81861.8411250.0014956.60
412006.07.11 14:34sell211.001.84141.86141.8389
422006.07.11 15:14t/p211.001.83891.86141.8389250.0015206.60
432006.07.11 15:38sell221.001.84181.86181.8393
442006.07.11 20:31sell231.001.84511.86511.8426
452006.07.12 10:40t/p231.001.84261.86511.8426248.2015454.80
462006.07.12 12:15sell241.001.84611.86611.8436
472006.07.12 12:28t/p241.001.84361.86611.8436250.0015704.80
482006.07.12 13:27t/p221.001.83931.86181.8393248.2015953.00
492006.07.12 13:56buy251.001.84011.82011.8426
502006.07.12 14:41buy261.001.83711.81711.8396
512006.07.12 16:25buy271.001.83231.81231.8348
522006.07.12 17:59t/p271.001.83481.81231.8348250.0016203.00
532006.07.13 08:50buy281.001.83391.81391.8364
542006.07.13 09:03t/p281.001.83641.81391.8364250.0016453.00
552006.07.13 09:47t/p261.001.83961.81711.8396238.6016691.60
562006.07.13 14:43t/p251.001.84261.82011.8426238.6016930.20
572006.07.13 14:51sell291.001.84281.86281.8403
582006.07.13 17:18t/p291.001.84031.86281.8403250.0017180.20
592006.07.13 17:51buy301.001.84031.82031.8428
602006.07.13 19:41t/p301.001.84281.82031.8428250.0017430.20
612006.07.13 19:47sell311.001.84261.86261.8401
622006.07.14 03:35t/p311.001.84011.86261.8401248.2017678.40
632006.07.14 03:40buy321.001.84021.82021.8427
642006.07.14 05:15t/p321.001.84271.82021.8427250.0017928.40
652006.07.14 09:00buy331.001.83791.81791.8404
662006.07.14 09:58t/p331.001.84041.81791.8404250.0018178.40
672006.07.14 10:11sell341.001.83971.85971.8372
682006.07.14 14:39sell351.001.84311.86311.8406
692006.07.14 14:57t/p351.001.84061.86311.8406250.0018428.40
702006.07.14 15:16t/p341.001.83721.85971.8372250.0018678.40
712006.07.14 15:57buy361.001.83641.81641.8389
722006.07.14 22:59close at stop361.001.83841.81641.8389200.0018878.40