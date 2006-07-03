|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2006.07.03 00:00 - 2006.07.17 00:00 (2006.07.01 - 2006.07.17)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|MA_length=10; MA_timeframe=15; MAtype=0; Percent=0.05; TradeOnFriday=1; slip=100; Lots=1; TakeProfit=25; Stoploss=200; Fast_Period=23; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=84; Slow_Price=1; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=30; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=500; GMT=2; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=24; writelog=0;
|Bars in test
|31605
|Ticks modelled
|88863
|Modelling quality
|22.80%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|8878.40
|Gross profit
|8878.40
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|246.62
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|36
|Short positions (won %)
|18 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|18 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|36 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|250.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|246.62
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|36 (8878.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|8878.40 (36)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|36
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.07.03 03:40
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.8450
|1.8250
|1.8475
|2
|2006.07.03 08:35
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.8475
|1.8250
|1.8475
|250.00
|10250.00
|3
|2006.07.03 08:49
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.8481
|1.8681
|1.8456
|4
|2006.07.03 09:02
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.8456
|1.8681
|1.8456
|250.00
|10500.00
|5
|2006.07.03 09:47
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.8449
|1.8249
|1.8474
|6
|2006.07.03 18:06
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.8407
|1.8207
|1.8432
|7
|2006.07.04 02:38
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.8432
|1.8207
|1.8432
|246.20
|10746.20
|8
|2006.07.04 15:10
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.8474
|1.8249
|1.8474
|246.20
|10992.40
|9
|2006.07.04 15:14
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.8469
|1.8669
|1.8444
|10
|2006.07.04 23:37
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.8444
|1.8669
|1.8444
|250.00
|11242.40
|11
|2006.07.04 23:44
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.8447
|1.8247
|1.8472
|12
|2006.07.05 07:19
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.8472
|1.8247
|1.8472
|246.20
|11488.60
|13
|2006.07.05 07:20
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.8467
|1.8667
|1.8442
|14
|2006.07.05 08:57
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.8442
|1.8667
|1.8442
|250.00
|11738.60
|15
|2006.07.05 09:05
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.8440
|1.8240
|1.8465
|16
|2006.07.05 12:55
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.8465
|1.8240
|1.8465
|250.00
|11988.60
|17
|2006.07.05 13:05
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.8457
|1.8657
|1.8432
|18
|2006.07.05 14:15
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.8432
|1.8657
|1.8432
|250.00
|12238.60
|19
|2006.07.05 15:35
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.8378
|1.8178
|1.8403
|20
|2006.07.05 16:18
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.8340
|1.8140
|1.8365
|21
|2006.07.06 08:20
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.8365
|1.8140
|1.8365
|238.60
|12477.20
|22
|2006.07.06 16:10
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.8403
|1.8178
|1.8403
|238.60
|12715.80
|23
|2006.07.06 16:16
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.8393
|1.8593
|1.8368
|24
|2006.07.06 16:59
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.8368
|1.8593
|1.8368
|250.00
|12965.80
|25
|2006.07.06 18:37
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.8369
|1.8169
|1.8394
|26
|2006.07.07 11:15
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.8394
|1.8169
|1.8394
|246.20
|13212.00
|27
|2006.07.07 11:27
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.8396
|1.8596
|1.8371
|28
|2006.07.07 15:40
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.8517
|1.8717
|1.8492
|29
|2006.07.07 17:47
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.8492
|1.8717
|1.8492
|250.00
|13462.00
|30
|2006.07.07 19:31
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.8525
|1.8725
|1.8500
|31
|2006.07.10 00:13
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.8500
|1.8725
|1.8500
|248.20
|13710.20
|32
|2006.07.10 03:57
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.8506
|1.8706
|1.8481
|33
|2006.07.10 11:21
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.8481
|1.8706
|1.8481
|250.00
|13960.20
|34
|2006.07.10 15:38
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.8371
|1.8596
|1.8371
|248.20
|14208.40
|35
|2006.07.10 15:44
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.8382
|1.8182
|1.8407
|36
|2006.07.10 16:59
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.8407
|1.8182
|1.8407
|250.00
|14458.40
|37
|2006.07.10 17:14
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.8407
|1.8607
|1.8382
|38
|2006.07.11 11:47
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.8382
|1.8607
|1.8382
|248.20
|14706.60
|39
|2006.07.11 11:51
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.8386
|1.8186
|1.8411
|40
|2006.07.11 14:19
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.8411
|1.8186
|1.8411
|250.00
|14956.60
|41
|2006.07.11 14:34
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.8414
|1.8614
|1.8389
|42
|2006.07.11 15:14
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.8389
|1.8614
|1.8389
|250.00
|15206.60
|43
|2006.07.11 15:38
|sell
|22
|1.00
|1.8418
|1.8618
|1.8393
|44
|2006.07.11 20:31
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.8451
|1.8651
|1.8426
|45
|2006.07.12 10:40
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.8426
|1.8651
|1.8426
|248.20
|15454.80
|46
|2006.07.12 12:15
|sell
|24
|1.00
|1.8461
|1.8661
|1.8436
|47
|2006.07.12 12:28
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.8436
|1.8661
|1.8436
|250.00
|15704.80
|48
|2006.07.12 13:27
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.8393
|1.8618
|1.8393
|248.20
|15953.00
|49
|2006.07.12 13:56
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.8401
|1.8201
|1.8426
|50
|2006.07.12 14:41
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.8371
|1.8171
|1.8396
|51
|2006.07.12 16:25
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.8323
|1.8123
|1.8348
|52
|2006.07.12 17:59
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|1.8348
|1.8123
|1.8348
|250.00
|16203.00
|53
|2006.07.13 08:50
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.8339
|1.8139
|1.8364
|54
|2006.07.13 09:03
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|1.8364
|1.8139
|1.8364
|250.00
|16453.00
|55
|2006.07.13 09:47
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|1.8396
|1.8171
|1.8396
|238.60
|16691.60
|56
|2006.07.13 14:43
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.8426
|1.8201
|1.8426
|238.60
|16930.20
|57
|2006.07.13 14:51
|sell
|29
|1.00
|1.8428
|1.8628
|1.8403
|58
|2006.07.13 17:18
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.8403
|1.8628
|1.8403
|250.00
|17180.20
|59
|2006.07.13 17:51
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.8403
|1.8203
|1.8428
|60
|2006.07.13 19:41
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|1.8428
|1.8203
|1.8428
|250.00
|17430.20
|61
|2006.07.13 19:47
|sell
|31
|1.00
|1.8426
|1.8626
|1.8401
|62
|2006.07.14 03:35
|t/p
|31
|1.00
|1.8401
|1.8626
|1.8401
|248.20
|17678.40
|63
|2006.07.14 03:40
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.8402
|1.8202
|1.8427
|64
|2006.07.14 05:15
|t/p
|32
|1.00
|1.8427
|1.8202
|1.8427
|250.00
|17928.40
|65
|2006.07.14 09:00
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.8379
|1.8179
|1.8404
|66
|2006.07.14 09:58
|t/p
|33
|1.00
|1.8404
|1.8179
|1.8404
|250.00
|18178.40
|67
|2006.07.14 10:11
|sell
|34
|1.00
|1.8397
|1.8597
|1.8372
|68
|2006.07.14 14:39
|sell
|35
|1.00
|1.8431
|1.8631
|1.8406
|69
|2006.07.14 14:57
|t/p
|35
|1.00
|1.8406
|1.8631
|1.8406
|250.00
|18428.40
|70
|2006.07.14 15:16
|t/p
|34
|1.00
|1.8372
|1.8597
|1.8372
|250.00
|18678.40
|71
|2006.07.14 15:57
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.8364
|1.8164
|1.8389
|72
|2006.07.14 22:59
|close at stop
|36
|1.00
|1.8384
|1.8164
|1.8389
|200.00
|18878.40