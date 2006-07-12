North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 198915 Name: jiaoc8876bnmbnm Currency: USD 2006 July 14, 00:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38137812006.07.12 00:01sell9.00usdjpy114.22114.64114.042006.07.12 11:10114.640.000.000.00-3 297.28
38141932006.07.12 00:34sell9.00usdchf1.22671.23091.22492006.07.12 14:241.23090.000.000.00-3 070.92
38109862006.07.11 21:01sell3.00gbpusd1.84361.84781.84182006.07.12 09:361.84780.000.003.00-1 260.00
38325212006.07.12 16:00buy3.00gbpusd1.83701.83281.83882006.07.12 17:041.83280.000.000.00-1 260.00
38412452006.07.12 22:39sell3.00gbpusd1.83391.83811.83212006.07.13 10:141.83810.000.009.00-1 260.00
38602062006.07.13 16:00sell3.00gbpusd1.84211.84631.84032006.07.13 17:111.84630.000.000.00-1 260.00
38641382006.07.13 17:52buy2.00gbpusd1.84231.83811.84412006.07.13 18:191.83810.000.000.00-840.00
38458732006.07.13 05:01buy2.00usdchf1.23231.22811.23412006.07.13 10:461.22810.000.000.00-683.98
38325372006.07.12 16:00sell2.00usdchf1.23201.23621.23022006.07.12 17:041.23620.000.000.00-679.44
38109352006.07.11 20:59buy3.00usdchf1.22751.22331.22932006.07.12 00:291.22650.000.009.79-244.60
38325562006.07.12 16:01buy2.00eurusd1.27121.26701.27302006.07.12 19:011.27010.000.000.00-220.00
38639782006.07.13 17:47buy3.00eurusd1.26931.26511.27112006.07.13 20:301.26870.000.000.00-180.00
38378782006.07.12 19:08buy2.00usdchf1.23431.23011.23612006.07.13 02:561.23420.000.0019.46-16.20
38668972006.07.13 19:12buy2.00gbpusd1.84151.83731.84332006.07.13 20:291.84180.000.000.0060.00
38606542006.07.13 16:15buy2.00usdjpy115.18114.76115.362006.07.13 17:48115.250.000.000.00121.48
38452002006.07.13 04:16sell2.00eurusd1.27111.27531.26932006.07.13 09:381.27020.000.000.00180.00
38109362006.07.11 21:00sell3.00eurusd1.27581.28001.27402006.07.12 11:111.27510.000.006.00210.00
38603842006.07.13 16:05sell2.00eurusd1.27011.27431.26832006.07.13 17:471.26900.000.000.00220.00
38118972006.07.11 21:44buy3.00usdjpy114.12113.70114.302006.07.11 23:40114.210.000.000.00236.41
38349202006.07.12 17:07sell2.00usdchf1.23611.24031.23432006.07.12 19:051.23430.000.000.00291.66
38325342006.07.12 16:00sell2.00usdjpy115.32115.74115.142006.07.13 10:44115.140.000.00-41.57312.66
38377372006.07.12 19:02sell2.00eurusd1.27031.27451.26852006.07.12 20:251.26860.000.000.00340.00
38353202006.07.12 17:13buy2.00gbpusd1.83231.82811.83412006.07.12 18:361.83410.000.000.00360.00
38377272006.07.12 19:02sell2.00gbpusd1.83411.83831.83232006.07.12 20:311.83230.000.000.00360.00
38628072006.07.13 17:17sell2.00gbpusd1.84511.84931.84332006.07.13 17:441.84330.000.000.00360.00
38653842006.07.13 18:21buy2.00gbpusd1.83951.83531.84132006.07.13 19:121.84130.000.000.00360.00
38444052006.07.13 03:01sell3.00usdchf1.23411.23831.23232006.07.13 05:011.23230.000.000.00438.20
38401372006.07.12 21:14buy3.00gbpusd1.83251.82831.83432006.07.12 22:391.83400.000.000.00450.00
38302112006.07.12 15:31sell3.00gbpusd1.83441.83861.83262006.07.12 17:041.83260.000.000.00540.00
  0.00 0.00 5.68 -9 432.01
Closed P/L: -9 426.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38640352006.07.13 17:48sell2.00usdjpy115.25115.67115.07 115.400.000.00-13.87-259.97
38692652006.07.13 21:15sell2.00gbpusd1.84221.84641.8404 1.84400.000.002.00-360.00
38694252006.07.13 21:26sell2.00eurusd1.26901.27321.2672 1.26930.000.004.00-60.00
  0.00 0.00 -7.87 -679.97
 Floating P/L: -687.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -9 426.33 Floating P/L: -687.84 Margin: 1 644.48
Balance: 40 042.72 Equity: 39 354.88 Free Margin: 37 710.40