North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 198915
|Name: jiaoc8876bnmbnm
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 14, 00:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3813781
|2006.07.12 00:01
|sell
|9.00
|usdjpy
|114.22
|114.64
|114.04
|2006.07.12 11:10
|114.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 297.28
|3814193
|2006.07.12 00:34
|sell
|9.00
|usdchf
|1.2267
|1.2309
|1.2249
|2006.07.12 14:24
|1.2309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 070.92
|3810986
|2006.07.11 21:01
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.8436
|1.8478
|1.8418
|2006.07.12 09:36
|1.8478
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|-1 260.00
|3832521
|2006.07.12 16:00
|buy
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.8370
|1.8328
|1.8388
|2006.07.12 17:04
|1.8328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 260.00
|3841245
|2006.07.12 22:39
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.8339
|1.8381
|1.8321
|2006.07.13 10:14
|1.8381
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|-1 260.00
|3860206
|2006.07.13 16:00
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.8421
|1.8463
|1.8403
|2006.07.13 17:11
|1.8463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 260.00
|3864138
|2006.07.13 17:52
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8423
|1.8381
|1.8441
|2006.07.13 18:19
|1.8381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-840.00
|3845873
|2006.07.13 05:01
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2323
|1.2281
|1.2341
|2006.07.13 10:46
|1.2281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-683.98
|3832537
|2006.07.12 16:00
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2320
|1.2362
|1.2302
|2006.07.12 17:04
|1.2362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-679.44
|3810935
|2006.07.11 20:59
|buy
|3.00
|usdchf
|1.2275
|1.2233
|1.2293
|2006.07.12 00:29
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|9.79
|-244.60
|3832556
|2006.07.12 16:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2712
|1.2670
|1.2730
|2006.07.12 19:01
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|3863978
|2006.07.13 17:47
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.2693
|1.2651
|1.2711
|2006.07.13 20:30
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|3837878
|2006.07.12 19:08
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2343
|1.2301
|1.2361
|2006.07.13 02:56
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|19.46
|-16.20
|3866897
|2006.07.13 19:12
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8415
|1.8373
|1.8433
|2006.07.13 20:29
|1.8418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3860654
|2006.07.13 16:15
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|115.18
|114.76
|115.36
|2006.07.13 17:48
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.48
|3845200
|2006.07.13 04:16
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2711
|1.2753
|1.2693
|2006.07.13 09:38
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|3810936
|2006.07.11 21:00
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.2800
|1.2740
|2006.07.12 11:11
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|210.00
|3860384
|2006.07.13 16:05
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2701
|1.2743
|1.2683
|2006.07.13 17:47
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|3811897
|2006.07.11 21:44
|buy
|3.00
|usdjpy
|114.12
|113.70
|114.30
|2006.07.11 23:40
|114.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|236.41
|3834920
|2006.07.12 17:07
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2403
|1.2343
|2006.07.12 19:05
|1.2343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|291.66
|3832534
|2006.07.12 16:00
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|115.32
|115.74
|115.14
|2006.07.13 10:44
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.57
|312.66
|3837737
|2006.07.12 19:02
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2703
|1.2745
|1.2685
|2006.07.12 20:25
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|3835320
|2006.07.12 17:13
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8323
|1.8281
|1.8341
|2006.07.12 18:36
|1.8341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|3837727
|2006.07.12 19:02
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8341
|1.8383
|1.8323
|2006.07.12 20:31
|1.8323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|3862807
|2006.07.13 17:17
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8451
|1.8493
|1.8433
|2006.07.13 17:44
|1.8433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|3865384
|2006.07.13 18:21
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8395
|1.8353
|1.8413
|2006.07.13 19:12
|1.8413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|3844405
|2006.07.13 03:01
|sell
|3.00
|usdchf
|1.2341
|1.2383
|1.2323
|2006.07.13 05:01
|1.2323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|438.20
|3840137
|2006.07.12 21:14
|buy
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.8325
|1.8283
|1.8343
|2006.07.12 22:39
|1.8340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|3830211
|2006.07.12 15:31
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.8344
|1.8386
|1.8326
|2006.07.12 17:04
|1.8326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|5.68
|-9 432.01
|Closed P/L:
|-9 426.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3864035
|2006.07.13 17:48
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|115.25
|115.67
|115.07
|
|115.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.87
|-259.97
|3869265
|2006.07.13 21:15
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8422
|1.8464
|1.8404
|
|1.8440
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|-360.00
|3869425
|2006.07.13 21:26
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2690
|1.2732
|1.2672
|
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|-60.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.87
|-679.97
|
|Floating P/L:
|-687.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-9 426.33
|Floating P/L:
|-687.84
|Margin:
|1 644.48
|Balance:
|40 042.72
|Equity:
|39 354.88
|Free Margin:
|37 710.40