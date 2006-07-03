Gimex Group

Account: 30916 Name: Meriakre GG Currency: USD 2006 July 6, 08:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12934212006.07.03 07:57balanceDeposit2 000.00
12939472006.07.03 09:46sell1.00eurusd1.27741.28101.27002006.07.03 12:351.27950.000.000.00-210.00
13094732006.07.05 13:04sell0.01usdcad1.10671.10951.10502006.07.05 14:461.10950.000.000.00-2.52
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -212.52
Closed P/L: -212.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -212.52 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 787.48 Equity: 1 787.48 Free Margin: 1 787.48