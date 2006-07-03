Gimex Group
|Account: 30916
|Name: Meriakre GG
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 6, 08:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1293421
|2006.07.03 07:57
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|1293947
|2006.07.03 09:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2774
|1.2810
|1.2700
|2006.07.03 12:35
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|1309473
|2006.07.05 13:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1067
|1.1095
|1.1050
|2006.07.05 14:46
|1.1095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.52
|Closed P/L:
|-212.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-212.52
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 787.48
|Equity:
|1 787.48
|Free Margin:
|1 787.48