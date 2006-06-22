Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1104774
|Name: FXed
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 26, 20:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5388018
|2006.06.22 00:52
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|5454504
|2006.06.22 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2583
|1.2383
|1.2603
|2006.06.26 00:57
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|-72.00
|5463008
|2006.06.22 13:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.84
|117.86
|115.66
|2006.06.26 00:57
|116.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|-46.40
|5464657
|2006.06.22 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6872
|0.7074
|0.6854
|2006.06.26 00:57
|0.6876
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|-7.28
|5469263
|2006.06.22 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2565
|1.2366
|1.2586
|2006.06.22 15:41
|1.2586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|5474503
|2006.06.22 15:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.67
|146.86
|145.46
|2006.06.23 12:15
|145.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|180.36
|5478698
|2006.06.22 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2578
|1.2778
|1.2558
|2006.06.23 08:14
|1.2558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|20.00
|5486488
|2006.06.22 16:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6877
|0.7077
|0.6857
|2006.06.26 00:57
|0.6876
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|1.82
|5568346
|2006.06.23 12:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2503
|1.2303
|1.2523
|2006.06.23 13:47
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5576729
|2006.06.23 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.42
|118.42
|116.22
|2006.06.23 13:00
|116.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.21
|5594303
|2006.06.23 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2515
|1.2715
|1.2495
|2006.06.26 00:57
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|2.00
|5604593
|2006.06.23 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.27
|118.27
|116.07
|2006.06.26 00:57
|116.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|-9.45
|5632214
|2006.06.26 00:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1219
|1.1339
|1.1199
|2006.06.26 07:45
|1.1199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|178.59
|5681937
|2006.06.26 12:13
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1194
|1.1074
|1.1214
|2006.06.26 12:38
|1.1214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|178.35
|5681938
|2006.06.26 12:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2564
|1.2764
|1.2544
|2006.06.26 14:01
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5682006
|2006.06.26 12:14
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7319
|0.7439
|0.7299
|2006.06.26 15:04
|0.7299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5693953
|2006.06.26 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2551
|1.2431
|1.2571
|2006.06.26 17:04
|1.2571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5710779
|2006.06.26 17:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1242
|1.1362
|1.1222
|2006.06.26 19:08
|1.1225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.45
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.89
|1 055.65
|Closed P/L:
|1 045.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5638952
|2006.06.26 03:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6879
|0.7079
|0.6859
|
|0.6901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.12
|5705511
|2006.06.26 17:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8228
|1.8108
|1.8248
|
|1.8237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|5689653
|2006.06.26 14:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1202
|1.1322
|1.1182
|
|1.1221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.33
|5713643
|2006.06.26 18:57
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2657
|2.2777
|2.2637
|
|2.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-112.62
|5714394
|2006.06.26 19:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2431
|1.2551
|1.2411
|
|1.2431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5714445
|2006.06.26 19:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2576
|1.2456
|1.2596
|
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|5715016
|2006.06.26 19:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.36
|117.56
|116.16
|
|116.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.01
|5715210
|2006.06.26 19:42
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7317
|0.7197
|0.7337
|
|0.7319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.06
|
|Floating P/L:
|-76.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 045.76
|Floating P/L:
|-76.06
|Margin:
|7 100.00
|Balance:
|101 045.76
|Equity:
|100 969.70
|Free Margin:
|93 869.70