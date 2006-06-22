Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1104774 Name: FXed Currency: USD 2006 June 26, 20:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
53880182006.06.22 00:52balanceDeposit100 000.00
54545042006.06.22 13:04buy0.10eurusd1.25831.23831.26032006.06.26 00:571.25110.000.00-1.30-72.00
54630082006.06.22 13:46sell0.10usdjpy115.84117.86115.662006.06.26 00:57116.380.000.00-2.50-46.40
54646572006.06.22 14:03sell0.10eurgbp0.68720.70740.68542006.06.26 00:570.68760.000.001.20-7.28
54692632006.06.22 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.25651.23661.25862006.06.22 15:411.25860.000.000.0021.00
54745032006.06.22 15:24sell1.00eurjpy145.67146.86145.462006.06.23 12:15145.460.000.00-8.50180.36
54786982006.06.22 16:01sell0.10eurusd1.25781.27781.25582006.06.23 08:141.25580.000.000.6320.00
54864882006.06.22 16:42sell0.10eurgbp0.68770.70770.68572006.06.26 00:570.68760.000.001.201.82
55683462006.06.23 12:12buy0.10eurusd1.25031.23031.25232006.06.23 13:471.25230.000.000.0020.00
55767292006.06.23 12:35sell0.10usdjpy116.42118.42116.222006.06.23 13:00116.220.000.000.0017.21
55943032006.06.23 13:50sell0.10eurusd1.25151.27151.24952006.06.26 00:571.25130.000.000.632.00
56045932006.06.23 15:20sell0.10usdjpy116.27118.27116.072006.06.26 00:57116.380.000.00-1.25-9.45
56322142006.06.26 00:59sell1.00usdcad1.12191.13391.11992006.06.26 07:451.11990.000.000.00178.59
56819372006.06.26 12:13buy1.00usdcad1.11941.10741.12142006.06.26 12:381.12140.000.000.00178.35
56819382006.06.26 12:13sell0.10eurusd1.25641.27641.25442006.06.26 14:011.25440.000.000.0020.00
56820062006.06.26 12:14sell1.00audusd0.73190.74390.72992006.06.26 15:040.72990.000.000.00200.00
56939532006.06.26 15:00buy1.00eurusd1.25511.24311.25712006.06.26 17:041.25710.000.000.00200.00
57107792006.06.26 17:59sell1.00usdcad1.12421.13621.12222006.06.26 19:081.12250.000.000.00151.45
  0.00 0.00 -9.89 1 055.65
Closed P/L: 1 045.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56389522006.06.26 03:08sell0.10eurgbp0.68790.70790.6859 0.69010.000.000.00-40.12
57055112006.06.26 17:19buy1.00gbpusd1.82281.81081.8248 1.82370.000.000.0090.00
56896532006.06.26 14:07sell1.00usdcad1.12021.13221.1182 1.12210.000.000.00-169.33
57136432006.06.26 18:57sell1.00gbpchf2.26572.27772.2637 2.26710.000.000.00-112.62
57143942006.06.26 19:10sell1.00usdchf1.24311.25511.2411 1.24310.000.000.000.00
57144452006.06.26 19:10buy1.00eurusd1.25761.24561.2596 1.25810.000.000.0050.00
57150162006.06.26 19:36sell1.00usdjpy116.36117.56116.16 116.260.000.000.0086.01
57152102006.06.26 19:42buy1.00audusd0.73170.71970.7337 0.73190.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -76.06
 Floating P/L: -76.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 045.76 Floating P/L: -76.06 Margin: 7 100.00
Balance: 101 045.76 Equity: 100 969.70 Free Margin: 93 869.70