Alpari Ltd

Account: 177612 Name: Εβγενθι Currency: USD 2006 July 14, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61970122006.07.10 02:01buy0.50usdchf1.22351.20351.22552006.07.10 11:291.22550.000.000.0081.60
62008662006.07.10 08:00sell0.50eurusd1.27891.29891.27692006.07.10 13:031.27690.000.000.00100.00
62024832006.07.10 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.84901.86901.84702006.07.10 11:241.84700.000.000.0070.00
62047792006.07.10 10:30buy0.50usdjpy113.53111.53113.732006.07.10 11:34113.730.000.000.0087.93
62073592006.07.10 12:05buy0.50gbpusd1.84411.82411.84612006.07.11 20:411.84610.000.00-1.7570.00
62089362006.07.10 13:10buy0.50eurusd1.27541.25541.27742006.07.11 21:211.27740.000.00-4.90100.00
62104212006.07.10 14:28sell0.50usdchf1.22971.24971.22772006.07.11 10:281.22770.000.00-5.7781.45
62110602006.07.10 14:44buy0.50eurusd1.27351.25351.27552006.07.10 18:021.27550.000.000.00100.00
62113912006.07.10 14:53buy0.50eurusd1.27301.25301.27502006.07.10 17:551.27500.000.000.00100.00
62226122006.07.11 07:30sell0.50usdjpy114.08116.08113.882006.07.14 05:46116.080.000.00-37.33-861.33
62293042006.07.11 11:30sell0.50usdchf1.23031.25031.22832006.07.11 15:261.22830.000.000.0081.41
62336922006.07.11 15:14buy0.50eurusd1.27161.25161.27362006.07.11 15:201.27360.000.000.00100.00
62584082006.07.12 13:19sell0.50usdchf1.23011.25011.22812006.07.13 15:291.22810.000.00-17.2581.43
62616882006.07.12 14:31buy0.50gbpusd1.83571.81521.83722006.07.12 14:371.83720.000.000.0052.50
62617842006.07.12 14:32buy0.50eurusd1.26931.24931.27132006.07.12 14:371.27130.000.000.00100.00
62618242006.07.12 14:32buy0.50gbpusd1.83371.81371.83572006.07.12 14:331.83570.000.000.0070.00
62631462006.07.12 14:44buy0.50gbpusd1.83501.81501.83702006.07.12 14:591.83700.000.000.0070.00
62662922006.07.12 15:51sell0.50usdchf1.23501.25501.23302006.07.13 03:331.23300.000.00-17.2581.10
62672582006.07.12 16:08buy0.50eurusd1.26811.24811.27012006.07.12 17:371.27010.000.000.00100.00
63001622006.07.14 03:23sell0.50usdjpy115.83117.83115.632006.07.14 06:29115.630.000.000.0086.48
63043302006.07.14 08:23buy0.50eurusd1.26591.24591.26792006.07.14 10:451.26790.000.000.00100.00
63043582006.07.14 08:24buy0.50eurusd1.26541.24541.26742006.07.14 09:571.26740.000.000.00100.00
63059692006.07.14 09:03sell0.50usdchf1.23451.25451.23252006.07.14 09:571.23250.000.000.0081.14
63151062006.07.14 15:55buy0.50eurusd1.26321.24321.26522006.07.14 20:441.26520.000.000.00100.00
  0.00 0.00 -84.25 1 133.71
Closed P/L: 1 049.46
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
62086612006.07.10 13:04buy0.50eurusd1.27591.25591.2779 1.26520.000.00-34.30-535.00
63149262006.07.14 15:53buy0.50eurusd1.26371.24371.2657 1.26520.000.00-4.9075.00
62073712006.07.10 12:05sell0.50usdchf1.22571.24571.2237 1.23460.000.00-40.33-360.44
62920282006.07.13 16:46sell0.50usdchf1.23041.25041.2284 1.23460.000.00-11.52-170.10
63129222006.07.14 15:02sell0.50usdchf1.23411.25451.2325 1.23460.000.00-5.75-20.25
62981042006.07.13 22:41sell0.50usdjpy115.42117.42115.22 116.140.000.00-14.86-309.97
  0.00 0.00 -111.66 -1 320.76
 Floating P/L: -1 432.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 049.46 Floating P/L: -1 432.42 Margin: 3 269.80
Balance: 6 234.14 Equity: 4 801.72 Free Margin: 1 531.92