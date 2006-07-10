Alpari Ltd
|Account: 177612
|Name: Εβγενθι
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 14, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6197012
|2006.07.10 02:01
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2235
|1.2035
|1.2255
|2006.07.10 11:29
|1.2255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.60
|6200866
|2006.07.10 08:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2789
|1.2989
|1.2769
|2006.07.10 13:03
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6202483
|2006.07.10 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8490
|1.8690
|1.8470
|2006.07.10 11:24
|1.8470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|6204779
|2006.07.10 10:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|113.53
|111.53
|113.73
|2006.07.10 11:34
|113.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.93
|6207359
|2006.07.10 12:05
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8441
|1.8241
|1.8461
|2006.07.11 20:41
|1.8461
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|70.00
|6208936
|2006.07.10 13:10
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2754
|1.2554
|1.2774
|2006.07.11 21:21
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.90
|100.00
|6210421
|2006.07.10 14:28
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2297
|1.2497
|1.2277
|2006.07.11 10:28
|1.2277
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.77
|81.45
|6211060
|2006.07.10 14:44
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2735
|1.2535
|1.2755
|2006.07.10 18:02
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6211391
|2006.07.10 14:53
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2730
|1.2530
|1.2750
|2006.07.10 17:55
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6222612
|2006.07.11 07:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|114.08
|116.08
|113.88
|2006.07.14 05:46
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.33
|-861.33
|6229304
|2006.07.11 11:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2303
|1.2503
|1.2283
|2006.07.11 15:26
|1.2283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.41
|6233692
|2006.07.11 15:14
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2716
|1.2516
|1.2736
|2006.07.11 15:20
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6258408
|2006.07.12 13:19
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2301
|1.2501
|1.2281
|2006.07.13 15:29
|1.2281
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.25
|81.43
|6261688
|2006.07.12 14:31
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8357
|1.8152
|1.8372
|2006.07.12 14:37
|1.8372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.50
|6261784
|2006.07.12 14:32
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2693
|1.2493
|1.2713
|2006.07.12 14:37
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6261824
|2006.07.12 14:32
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8337
|1.8137
|1.8357
|2006.07.12 14:33
|1.8357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|6263146
|2006.07.12 14:44
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8350
|1.8150
|1.8370
|2006.07.12 14:59
|1.8370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|6266292
|2006.07.12 15:51
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2350
|1.2550
|1.2330
|2006.07.13 03:33
|1.2330
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.25
|81.10
|6267258
|2006.07.12 16:08
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2681
|1.2481
|1.2701
|2006.07.12 17:37
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6300162
|2006.07.14 03:23
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.83
|117.83
|115.63
|2006.07.14 06:29
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.48
|6304330
|2006.07.14 08:23
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2659
|1.2459
|1.2679
|2006.07.14 10:45
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6304358
|2006.07.14 08:24
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2654
|1.2454
|1.2674
|2006.07.14 09:57
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6305969
|2006.07.14 09:03
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2345
|1.2545
|1.2325
|2006.07.14 09:57
|1.2325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.14
|6315106
|2006.07.14 15:55
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2632
|1.2432
|1.2652
|2006.07.14 20:44
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.25
|1 133.71
|Closed P/L:
|1 049.46
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6208661
|2006.07.10 13:04
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2759
|1.2559
|1.2779
|
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.30
|-535.00
|6314926
|2006.07.14 15:53
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2637
|1.2437
|1.2657
|
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.90
|75.00
|6207371
|2006.07.10 12:05
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2257
|1.2457
|1.2237
|
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.33
|-360.44
|6292028
|2006.07.13 16:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2304
|1.2504
|1.2284
|
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.52
|-170.10
|6312922
|2006.07.14 15:02
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2341
|1.2545
|1.2325
|
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.75
|-20.25
|6298104
|2006.07.13 22:41
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.42
|117.42
|115.22
|
|116.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.86
|-309.97
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.66
|-1 320.76
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 432.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 049.46
|Floating P/L:
|-1 432.42
|Margin:
|3 269.80
|Balance:
|6 234.14
|Equity:
|4 801.72
|Free Margin:
|1 531.92