Trading the V- Fundamentals Part 2
From
"Day Treading the Currency Market" by Kathy Lien
Waiting
for the Real Deal
The lack
of volume in the FX market has forced day traders to develop different
strategies that rely less on the level of demand and more on the micro
structure of the market. One of the most common characteristics that day
traders try to exploit is the market's 24-hour nature. Although the market is
open for trading throughout the day, the extent of market activity during each
trading session can vary significantly.
Traditionally, trading tends to be
quietest during the Asian session... (blah blah blah... UK is biggest
trading center, accounts with rest of Europe for 42% of FX trading, NY account
for only 19%...) This makes the London open exceptionally important because
it gives the majority of traders(...) an opportunity to take advantage of
events or announcements that may have occurred late in the day of the US or in
Asian sessions. This becomes even more critical on days when the (FOMC or Fed
reserve) meet to discuss and announce monetary policy because the announcement
comes at (14:15 EST) which is past the London close.
The Pound trades the most actively
against the USD during the European and London trading hours.(...) This
provides a GREAT OPPORTUNITY [italics mine] for day
traders TO CAPTURE THE INITIAL INTERDAY REAL MOVE THAT GENERALLY OCCURS
WITHIN THE FIRST FEW HOURS OF THE ...LONDON SESSION. This strategy
exploits the common perception that UK traders are notorious stop-hunters. THIS
MEANS THE INITIAL MOVEMENT AT THE LONDON OPEN MAY NOT BE THE REAL ONE! Since
the European and London dealers are the primary market-makers for the GBP/USD , they have a tremendous insight into the actual extent
of supply and demand for the pair. The trading strategy of "waiting for
the real deal" first sets-up when the interbank
dealing desks survey their books at the onset of trading and use their client
data to trigger close stops on both sides of the market to gain the pip
differential. Once the stops are taken out and the books are cleared, the real
directional move of the GBP USD will begin to occur, at which point we look for
the rules to be met before (... entering a position).This strategy works best
following the US open (?) or after a major economic release. With this strategy
you are looking to wait for price to settle down and to trade the real market direction
afterward.{UNLESS YOU ARE AN ADVANCED TRADER
LIKE JD, WHO CAN TRADE IT UP, DOWN, AND SIDEWAYS -ed.}
STRATEGY RULES :
LONG:
1. Early European trading in the
GBP/USD begins around 1 AM EST.Look for the pair to
make a new range low of at least 25 pips above the opening price (the range is
defined as the price action between Frankfurt & London power-hour of 1-2 AM
New York time.
2. The pair then reverses and
penetrates the high.
3. Place an entry order to buy 10 pips
above the high of the range.
4. Place a stop no more than 20 pips away from
your entry.
5. If the position moves lower by
double the amount that you risked, cover half and trail a stop on the remaining
position.
SHORT:
1. GBP/USD opens in Europe and trades
more than 25 pips above the high of the Frankfurt & London power-hour.
2. The pair then reverses and
penetrates the low.
3. Place an entry order to sell 10 pips
below the low of the range.
4. Place a protective stop no more
than 20 pips away from your entry.
5. If the position moves lower by
double the amount that you risked, cover half and trail a stop on the rest.
(Kathy
then proceeds to give illustrated examples but there are many that look quite
the same on this thread. I'm sure there's a bookstore nearby if you wish to see
her examples. They are on pages 111-113.)
Cheers,
Taters