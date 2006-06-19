|Account: 204292
|Name: pivot
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 23, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3330693
|2006.06.19 09:19
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|3341935
|2006.06.19 15:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2574
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.19 19:01
|1.2579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|123456
|PM
|3369652
|2006.06.20 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2544
|1.2557
|0.0000
|2006.06.20 20:29
|1.2614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|123456
|PM
|3438090
|2006.06.23 01:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2573
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.23 09:15
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|123456
|PM
|3381231
|2006.06.20 23:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8425
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.21 04:41
|1.8454
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|29.00
|123458
|PM
|3383751
|2006.06.21 04:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8458
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.21 13:43
|1.8421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.00
|123458
|PM
|3397212
|2006.06.21 15:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8423
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.22 10:51
|1.8422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.00
|123458
|PM
|3363596
|2006.06.20 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.20 13:57
|115.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.80
|123458
|PM
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.80
|Closed P/L:
|174.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3449067
|2006.06.23 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|-24.82
|123456
|PM
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|-24.82
|Floating P/L:
|-25.46
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|174.80
|Floating P/L:
|-25.46
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|3 174.80
|Equity:
|3 149.34
|Free Margin:
|3 129.34
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|174.80
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|174.80
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|24.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|70.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.97
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (174.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|174.80 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0