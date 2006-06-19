North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 204292 Name: pivot Currency: USD 2006 June 23, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33306932006.06.19 09:19balanceDeposit3 000.00
33419352006.06.19 15:34buy0.10eurusd1.25740.00000.00002006.06.19 19:011.25790.000.000.005.00
 123456PM
33696522006.06.20 15:13buy0.10eurusd1.25441.25570.00002006.06.20 20:291.26140.000.000.0070.00
 123456PM
34380902006.06.23 01:01buy0.10eurusd1.25730.00000.00002006.06.23 09:151.25780.000.000.005.00
 123456PM
33812312006.06.20 23:04buy0.10gbpusd1.84250.00000.00002006.06.21 04:411.84540.000.00-0.3029.00
 123458PM
33837512006.06.21 04:45sell0.10gbpusd1.84580.00000.00002006.06.21 13:431.84210.000.000.0037.00
 123458PM
33972122006.06.21 15:06sell0.10gbpusd1.84230.00000.00002006.06.22 10:511.84220.000.000.301.00
 123458PM
33635962006.06.20 12:01buy0.10usdjpy114.770.000.002006.06.20 13:57115.090.000.000.0027.80
 123458PM
  0.00 0.00 0.00 174.80
Closed P/L: 174.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34490672006.06.23 12:32sell0.10usdchf1.24570.00000.0000 1.24880.000.00-0.64-24.82
 123456PM
  0.00 0.00 -0.64 -24.82
 Floating P/L: -25.46
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 174.80 Floating P/L: -25.46 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 3 174.80 Equity: 3 149.34 Free Margin: 3 129.34
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 174.80 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 174.80
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 24.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 70.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 24.97 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (174.80) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 174.80 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0