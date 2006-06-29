FXDirectDealer

Account: 417469 Name: Rafael Arango Currency: USD 2006 July 14, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13034642006.06.29 15:08balanceDeposit5 000.00
13373612006.07.03 00:14sell1.00usdchf1.22370.00000.00002006.07.03 17:081.22480.000.000.00-89.81
13376112006.07.03 01:05sell1.00usdjpy114.340.000.002006.07.05 18:08115.630.000.00-30.92-1 115.63
13387172006.07.03 03:34sell1.00eurusd1.27891.27880.00002006.07.05 06:031.27880.000.0019.6810.00
13392072006.07.03 04:18sell1.00gbpusd1.84531.84440.00002006.07.04 03:461.84440.000.004.7990.00
13506952006.07.03 17:45buy1.00usdchf1.22331.22400.00002006.07.04 18:181.22590.000.0010.05212.09
13567252006.07.04 09:44sell1.00gbpusd1.84511.84510.00002006.07.04 11:381.84510.000.000.000.00
13585142006.07.04 14:00sell1.00gbpusd1.84531.84520.00002006.07.05 01:271.84520.000.004.8010.00
13611852006.07.04 18:40buy1.00usdchf1.22591.22770.00002006.07.05 11:021.22930.000.0010.05276.58
13654842006.07.05 04:15buy1.00gbpusd1.84321.84670.00002006.07.05 09:021.84840.000.000.00520.00
13663242006.07.05 06:12buy1.00eurusd1.27891.28170.00002006.07.05 09:021.28330.000.000.00440.00
13682552006.07.05 09:04sell1.00eurusd1.28331.27980.00002006.07.05 10:061.27840.000.000.00490.00
13683252006.07.05 09:09sell1.00gbpusd1.84771.84600.00002006.07.05 10:081.84440.000.000.00330.00
13700962006.07.05 10:18buy1.00gbpusd1.84231.84230.00002006.07.05 10:441.84230.000.000.000.00
13706062006.07.05 10:45buy1.00gbpusd1.84231.84230.00002006.07.05 12:001.84230.000.000.000.00
13710912006.07.05 11:07sell1.00usdchf1.22871.22780.00002006.07.05 14:001.22620.000.000.00203.88
13717742006.07.05 12:02buy1.00eurusd1.27551.27750.00002006.07.05 15:151.27750.000.000.00200.00
13720092006.07.05 12:10buy1.00gbpusd1.84181.84400.00002006.07.05 13:531.84540.000.000.00360.00
13736212006.07.05 14:15sell1.00gbpusd1.84641.84130.00002006.07.05 15:391.84010.000.000.00630.00
13739122006.07.05 14:55sell1.00usdchf1.22501.22430.00002006.07.07 15:391.22050.000.00-47.40368.70
13746592006.07.05 15:24buy1.00eurusd1.27671.27670.00002006.07.06 15:491.27670.000.00-37.490.00
13759662006.07.05 16:09buy1.00gbpusd1.83851.83890.00002006.07.06 17:261.83950.000.00-28.62100.00
13793342006.07.05 18:34sell1.00usdjpy115.72115.680.002006.07.06 03:36115.600.000.00-46.38103.81
13986212006.07.07 00:03buy1.00usdjpy115.11115.110.002006.07.07 02:09115.220.000.000.0095.47
13986792006.07.07 00:16buy1.00gbpusd1.83630.00000.00002006.07.07 02:131.83730.000.000.00100.00
13989682006.07.07 01:33buy1.00eurusd1.27781.27920.00002006.07.07 15:381.28490.000.000.00710.00
13997132006.07.07 04:42buy1.00usdjpy115.160.000.002006.07.12 14:56115.190.000.0040.8626.04
13998212006.07.07 05:16sell1.00gbpusd1.83771.83750.00002006.07.07 10:211.83750.000.000.0020.00
14019042006.07.07 11:01sell1.00gbpusd1.83800.00000.00002006.07.10 19:031.84320.000.004.81-520.00
14085072006.07.07 16:00sell1.00eurusd1.28201.28090.00002006.07.10 04:551.28040.000.009.85160.00
14124692006.07.07 19:07buy1.00usdchf1.22201.22300.00002006.07.10 06:141.22300.000.0010.0581.77
14185782006.07.10 06:19sell1.00eurusd1.27991.27740.00002006.07.10 14:181.27580.000.000.00410.00
14203092006.07.10 09:10buy1.00usdchf1.22441.22710.00002006.07.10 14:101.22850.000.000.00333.74
14275982006.07.10 14:18sell1.00usdchf1.22800.00000.00002006.07.11 21:041.22750.000.00-11.8540.73
14284192006.07.10 15:07buy1.00eurusd1.27550.00000.00002006.07.11 21:041.27580.000.00-12.5030.00
14368672006.07.11 00:29buy1.00gbpusd1.84200.00000.00002006.07.11 03:041.84270.000.000.0070.00
14395402006.07.11 05:53buy1.00gbpusd1.84390.00000.00002006.07.11 21:041.84420.000.000.0030.00
14564632006.07.11 21:52sell1.00gbpusd1.84631.84630.00002006.07.12 01:051.84490.000.004.80140.00
14564702006.07.11 21:54buy1.00usdchf1.22630.00000.00002006.07.12 01:041.22680.000.0010.0540.76
14567532006.07.11 22:25sell1.00eurusd1.27760.00000.00002006.07.12 01:041.27700.000.009.8360.00
14580702006.07.12 01:15sell1.00eurusd1.27651.27590.00002006.07.12 12:491.27450.000.000.00200.00
14585702006.07.12 02:16sell1.00gbpusd1.84461.84410.00002006.07.12 11:521.84410.000.000.0050.00
14586302006.07.12 02:21buy1.00usdchf1.22681.22800.00002006.07.12 13:111.22800.000.000.0097.72
14647342006.07.12 12:22sell1.00gbpusd1.84401.84090.00002006.07.12 14:471.84000.000.000.00400.00
14659172006.07.12 13:19buy1.00eurusd1.27420.00000.00002006.07.14 17:321.26410.000.00-49.89-1 010.00
14660652006.07.12 13:24buy1.00usdchf1.22861.23000.00002006.07.12 14:521.23080.000.000.00178.75
14681382006.07.12 15:01sell1.00usdchf1.23071.23040.00002006.07.13 11:161.23040.000.00-35.5524.38
14704482006.07.12 15:40buy1.00gbpusd1.83631.83640.00002006.07.13 10:211.83640.000.00-28.6210.00
14748612006.07.12 18:08sell1.00usdjpy115.51115.470.002006.07.13 04:51115.330.000.00-46.38156.07
14986052006.07.14 00:49buy1.00usdchf1.22981.22980.00002006.07.14 07:081.22980.000.000.000.00
15005992006.07.14 04:27sell1.00gbpusd1.84061.84060.00002006.07.14 04:421.84060.000.000.000.00
15012052006.07.14 04:45sell1.00gbpusd1.84041.83820.00002006.07.14 09:511.83820.000.000.00220.00
15037572006.07.14 07:45buy1.00usdchf1.23041.23250.00002006.07.14 10:201.23380.000.000.00275.57
15071502006.07.14 10:14buy1.00gbpusd1.83801.83880.00002006.07.14 11:151.83880.000.000.0080.00
15076162006.07.14 10:37sell1.00usdchf1.23271.23260.00002006.07.14 12:381.23260.000.000.008.11
15086872006.07.14 11:27sell1.00gbpusd1.83901.83890.00002006.07.14 16:471.83890.000.000.0010.00
15100882006.07.14 13:16sell1.00usdchf1.23191.23190.00002006.07.14 15:501.23190.000.000.000.00
15164222006.07.14 17:03buy1.00gbpusd1.83481.83570.00002006.07.14 20:111.83720.000.000.00240.00
  0.00 0.00 -235.98 5 908.73
Closed P/L: 5 672.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14993852006.07.14 03:17sell1.00usdjpy115.450.000.00 116.260.000.00-15.46-696.71
15136822006.07.14 16:04sell1.00usdchf1.23450.00000.0000 1.23480.000.00-11.85-24.30
15177042006.07.14 17:55buy1.00eurusd1.26381.26380.0000 1.26460.000.00-12.4280.00
15206142006.07.14 22:45buy1.00gbpusd1.83770.00000.0000 1.83750.000.00-9.56-20.00
  0.00 0.00 -49.29 -661.01
 Floating P/L: -710.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 672.75 Floating P/L: -710.30 Margin: 2 550.75
Balance: 10 672.75 Equity: 9 962.45 Free Margin: 7 411.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 551.47 Gross Loss: 2 878.72 Total Net Profit: 5 672.75
Profit Factor: 2.97 Expected Payoff: 99.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 89.81 Maximal Drawdown: 1 146.55 (13.13%) Relative Drawdown: 13.13% (1 146.55)
 
Total Trades: 57 Short Positions (won %): 29 (86.21%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (89.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 50 (87.72%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (12.28%)
Largest profit trade: 710.00 loss trade: -1 146.55
Average profit trade: 171.03 loss trade: -411.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (3 821.92) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-29.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 821.92 (16) consecutive loss (count): -1 146.55 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1