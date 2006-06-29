|Account: 417469
|Name: Rafael Arango
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 14, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1303464
|2006.06.29 15:08
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1337361
|2006.07.03 00:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2237
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.03 17:08
|1.2248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.81
|1337611
|2006.07.03 01:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.34
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.05 18:08
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.92
|-1 115.63
|1338717
|2006.07.03 03:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2789
|1.2788
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 06:03
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|19.68
|10.00
|1339207
|2006.07.03 04:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8453
|1.8444
|0.0000
|2006.07.04 03:46
|1.8444
|0.00
|0.00
|4.79
|90.00
|1350695
|2006.07.03 17:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2233
|1.2240
|0.0000
|2006.07.04 18:18
|1.2259
|0.00
|0.00
|10.05
|212.09
|1356725
|2006.07.04 09:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8451
|1.8451
|0.0000
|2006.07.04 11:38
|1.8451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1358514
|2006.07.04 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8453
|1.8452
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 01:27
|1.8452
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|10.00
|1361185
|2006.07.04 18:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2259
|1.2277
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 11:02
|1.2293
|0.00
|0.00
|10.05
|276.58
|1365484
|2006.07.05 04:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8432
|1.8467
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 09:02
|1.8484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|1366324
|2006.07.05 06:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2789
|1.2817
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 09:02
|1.2833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.00
|1368255
|2006.07.05 09:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2833
|1.2798
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 10:06
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|490.00
|1368325
|2006.07.05 09:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8477
|1.8460
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 10:08
|1.8444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|1370096
|2006.07.05 10:18
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8423
|1.8423
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 10:44
|1.8423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1370606
|2006.07.05 10:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8423
|1.8423
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 12:00
|1.8423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1371091
|2006.07.05 11:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2287
|1.2278
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 14:00
|1.2262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|203.88
|1371774
|2006.07.05 12:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2755
|1.2775
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 15:15
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|1372009
|2006.07.05 12:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8418
|1.8440
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 13:53
|1.8454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|1373621
|2006.07.05 14:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8464
|1.8413
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 15:39
|1.8401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|630.00
|1373912
|2006.07.05 14:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2250
|1.2243
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 15:39
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.40
|368.70
|1374659
|2006.07.05 15:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2767
|1.2767
|0.0000
|2006.07.06 15:49
|1.2767
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.49
|0.00
|1375966
|2006.07.05 16:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8385
|1.8389
|0.0000
|2006.07.06 17:26
|1.8395
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.62
|100.00
|1379334
|2006.07.05 18:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.72
|115.68
|0.00
|2006.07.06 03:36
|115.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.38
|103.81
|1398621
|2006.07.07 00:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.11
|115.11
|0.00
|2006.07.07 02:09
|115.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.47
|1398679
|2006.07.07 00:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8363
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 02:13
|1.8373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|1398968
|2006.07.07 01:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2778
|1.2792
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 15:38
|1.2849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|710.00
|1399713
|2006.07.07 04:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.12 14:56
|115.19
|0.00
|0.00
|40.86
|26.04
|1399821
|2006.07.07 05:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8377
|1.8375
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 10:21
|1.8375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1401904
|2006.07.07 11:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8380
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 19:03
|1.8432
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|-520.00
|1408507
|2006.07.07 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2809
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 04:55
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|9.85
|160.00
|1412469
|2006.07.07 19:07
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2220
|1.2230
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 06:14
|1.2230
|0.00
|0.00
|10.05
|81.77
|1418578
|2006.07.10 06:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2799
|1.2774
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 14:18
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|410.00
|1420309
|2006.07.10 09:10
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2244
|1.2271
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 14:10
|1.2285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|333.74
|1427598
|2006.07.10 14:18
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2280
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.11 21:04
|1.2275
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.85
|40.73
|1428419
|2006.07.10 15:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.11 21:04
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.50
|30.00
|1436867
|2006.07.11 00:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8420
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.11 03:04
|1.8427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1439540
|2006.07.11 05:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8439
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.11 21:04
|1.8442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1456463
|2006.07.11 21:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8463
|1.8463
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 01:05
|1.8449
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|140.00
|1456470
|2006.07.11 21:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2263
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 01:04
|1.2268
|0.00
|0.00
|10.05
|40.76
|1456753
|2006.07.11 22:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2776
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 01:04
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|9.83
|60.00
|1458070
|2006.07.12 01:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2765
|1.2759
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 12:49
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|1458570
|2006.07.12 02:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8446
|1.8441
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 11:52
|1.8441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1458630
|2006.07.12 02:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2268
|1.2280
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 13:11
|1.2280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.72
|1464734
|2006.07.12 12:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8440
|1.8409
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 14:47
|1.8400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|1465917
|2006.07.12 13:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 17:32
|1.2641
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.89
|-1 010.00
|1466065
|2006.07.12 13:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2286
|1.2300
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 14:52
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|178.75
|1468138
|2006.07.12 15:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2307
|1.2304
|0.0000
|2006.07.13 11:16
|1.2304
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.55
|24.38
|1470448
|2006.07.12 15:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8363
|1.8364
|0.0000
|2006.07.13 10:21
|1.8364
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.62
|10.00
|1474861
|2006.07.12 18:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.51
|115.47
|0.00
|2006.07.13 04:51
|115.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.38
|156.07
|1498605
|2006.07.14 00:49
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2298
|1.2298
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 07:08
|1.2298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1500599
|2006.07.14 04:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8406
|1.8406
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 04:42
|1.8406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1501205
|2006.07.14 04:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8404
|1.8382
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:51
|1.8382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|1503757
|2006.07.14 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2304
|1.2325
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 10:20
|1.2338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|275.57
|1507150
|2006.07.14 10:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8380
|1.8388
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 11:15
|1.8388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|1507616
|2006.07.14 10:37
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2327
|1.2326
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 12:38
|1.2326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.11
|1508687
|2006.07.14 11:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8390
|1.8389
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 16:47
|1.8389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1510088
|2006.07.14 13:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2319
|1.2319
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 15:50
|1.2319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1516422
|2006.07.14 17:03
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8348
|1.8357
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 20:11
|1.8372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-235.98
|5 908.73
|Closed P/L:
|5 672.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1499385
|2006.07.14 03:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.45
|0.00
|0.00
|116.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.46
|-696.71
|1513682
|2006.07.14 16:04
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2345
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.85
|-24.30
|1517704
|2006.07.14 17:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2638
|1.2638
|0.0000
|1.2646
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.42
|80.00
|1520614
|2006.07.14 22:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8377
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8375
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|-20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.29
|-661.01
|Floating P/L:
|-710.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5 672.75
|Floating P/L:
|-710.30
|Margin:
|2 550.75
|Balance:
|10 672.75
|Equity:
|9 962.45
|Free Margin:
|7 411.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8 551.47
|Gross Loss:
|2 878.72
|Total Net Profit:
|5 672.75
|Profit Factor:
|2.97
|Expected Payoff:
|99.52
|Absolute Drawdown:
|89.81
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 146.55 (13.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|13.13% (1 146.55)
|Total Trades:
|57
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (86.21%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (89.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|50 (87.72%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (12.28%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|710.00
|loss trade:
|-1 146.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|171.03
|loss trade:
|-411.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (3 821.92)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-29.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 821.92 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 146.55 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1