MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 8503.79
|Initial deposit
| 10000.00
|Gross profit
| 10740.87
|Interest earned
| -292.23
|Gross loss
| 1944.85
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 22
|Percentage profitable
| 81.8
|%
|Total number of pips
| 949
|Average pips per trade
| 43
|
|Number of winning trades
| 18
|Number of losing trades
| 4
|Average winning trade
| 596.71
|Average losing trade
| 486.21
|Average winning pips
| 64
|Average losing pips
| 53
|
|Return (9 days)
| 85.0
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 7.0
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|1338719
|2006.07.03 03:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2789
|1.2770
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 17:21
|1.2714
| 0.00
| 19.68
| 750.00
| 75
| 10769.68
|
|1379482
|2006.07.05 18:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2728
|1.2794
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 15:32
|1.2845
| 0.00
|-50.04
| 1170.00
| 117
| 11889.64
|
|1408179
|2006.07.07 15:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2817
|1.2807
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 15:28
|1.2750
| 0.00
| 9.85
| 670.00
| 67
| 12569.49
|
|1432505
|2006.07.10 17:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:52
|1.2660
| 0.00
|-74.94
| -690.00
| -69
| 11804.55
|
|1339219
|2006.07.03 04:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8455
|1.8451
|0.0000
|2006.07.04 04:51
|1.8451
| 0.00
| 4.79
| 40.00
| 4
| 11849.34
|
|1356692
|2006.07.04 09:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8452
|1.8440
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 16:11
|1.8386
| 0.00
| 4.80
| 660.00
| 66
| 12514.14
|
|1380434
|2006.07.05 21:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8354
|1.8358
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 14:07
|1.8414
| 0.00
|-38.17
| 600.00
| 60
| 13075.97
|
|1404464
|2006.07.07 14:11
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8414
|1.8403
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 17:03
|1.8343
| 0.00
| 14.40
| 710.00
| 71
| 13800.37
|
|1476236
|2006.07.12 20:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8332
|1.8339
|0.0000
|2006.07.13 11:30
|1.8394
| 0.00
|-28.62
| 620.00
| 62
| 14391.75
|
|1499248
|2006.07.14 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8432
|1.8421
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 13:12
|1.8421
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 110.00
| 11
| 14501.75
|
|1510031
|2006.07.14 13:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8415
|1.8403
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 18:12
|1.8347
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 680.00
| 68
| 15181.75
|
|1337378
|2006.07.03 00:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.03 19:15
|1.2246
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 32.66
| 4
| 15214.41
|
|1354344
|2006.07.04 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2250
|1.2267
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 16:31
|1.2320
| 0.00
| 10.05
| 568.18
| 70
| 15792.64
|
|1376872
|2006.07.05 16:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2326
|1.2253
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 15:37
|1.2199
| 0.00
|-47.40
| 1041.07
| 127
| 16786.31
|
|1408287
|2006.07.07 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2228
|1.2238
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 15:27
|1.2292
| 0.00
| 10.05
| 520.66
| 64
| 17317.02
|
|1338441
|2006.07.03 03:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.15
|114.33
|0.00
|2006.07.03 13:17
|114.89
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 644.09
| 74
| 17961.11
|
|1347798
|2006.07.03 15:41
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.71
|114.93
|0.00
|2006.07.05 17:09
|115.47
| 0.00
| 27.24
| 658.18
| 76
| 18646.53
|
|1377968
|2006.07.05 17:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.60
|115.49
|0.00
|2006.07.07 10:22
|114.95
| 0.00
|-61.84
| 565.46
| 65
| 19150.15
|
|1402264
|2006.07.07 11:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.81
|115.08
|0.00
|2006.07.12 17:07
|115.62
| 0.00
| 40.86
| 700.57
| 81
| 19891.58
|
|1508288
|2006.07.14 11:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2646
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -260.00
| -26
| 19631.58
|*
|1429383
|2006.07.10 15:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2308
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2348
| 0.00
|-71.10
| -323.94
| -40
| 19236.54
|*
|1475354
|2006.07.12 18:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.48
|0.00
|0.00
|116.26
| 0.00
|-61.84
| -670.91
| -78
| 18503.79
|*