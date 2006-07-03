MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 8503.79Initial deposit 10000.00
Gross profit 10740.87Interest earned -292.23
Gross loss 1944.85Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 22Percentage profitable 81.8%
Total number of pips 949Average pips per trade 43
 
Number of winning trades 18Number of losing trades 4
Average winning trade 596.71Average losing trade 486.21
Average winning pips 64Average losing pips 53
 
Return (9 days) 85.0%Maximum drawdown 7.0%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
13387192006.07.03 03:34sell1.00eurusd1.27891.27700.00002006.07.05 17:211.2714 0.00 19.68 750.00 75 10769.68
13794822006.07.05 18:52buy1.00eurusd1.27281.27940.00002006.07.07 15:321.2845 0.00-50.04 1170.00 117 11889.64
14081792006.07.07 15:58sell1.00eurusd1.28171.28070.00002006.07.10 15:281.2750 0.00 9.85 670.00 67 12569.49
14325052006.07.10 17:18buy1.00eurusd1.27290.00000.00002006.07.14 09:521.2660 0.00-74.94 -690.00 -69 11804.55
13392192006.07.03 04:18sell1.00gbpusd1.84551.84510.00002006.07.04 04:511.8451 0.00 4.79 40.00 4 11849.34
13566922006.07.04 09:39sell1.00gbpusd1.84521.84400.00002006.07.05 16:111.8386 0.00 4.80 660.00 66 12514.14
13804342006.07.05 21:56buy1.00gbpusd1.83541.83580.00002006.07.07 14:071.8414 0.00-38.17 600.00 60 13075.97
14044642006.07.07 14:11sell1.00gbpusd1.84141.84030.00002006.07.12 17:031.8343 0.00 14.40 710.00 71 13800.37
14762362006.07.12 20:19buy1.00gbpusd1.83321.83390.00002006.07.13 11:301.8394 0.00-28.62 620.00 62 14391.75
14992482006.07.14 03:02sell1.00gbpusd1.84321.84210.00002006.07.14 13:121.8421 0.00 0.00 110.00 11 14501.75
15100312006.07.14 13:14sell1.00gbpusd1.84151.84030.00002006.07.14 18:121.8347 0.00 0.00 680.00 68 15181.75
13373782006.07.03 00:16buy1.00usdchf1.22420.00000.00002006.07.03 19:151.2246 0.00 0.00 32.66 4 15214.41
13543442006.07.04 01:00buy1.00usdchf1.22501.22670.00002006.07.05 16:311.2320 0.00 10.05 568.18 70 15792.64
13768722006.07.05 16:43sell1.00usdchf1.23261.22530.00002006.07.07 15:371.2199 0.00-47.40 1041.07 127 16786.31
14082872006.07.07 15:59buy1.00usdchf1.22281.22380.00002006.07.10 15:271.2292 0.00 10.05 520.66 64 17317.02
13384412006.07.03 03:04buy1.00usdjpy114.15114.330.002006.07.03 13:17114.89 0.00 0.00 644.09 74 17961.11
13477982006.07.03 15:41buy1.00usdjpy114.71114.930.002006.07.05 17:09115.47 0.00 27.24 658.18 76 18646.53
13779682006.07.05 17:15sell1.00usdjpy115.60115.490.002006.07.07 10:22114.95 0.00-61.84 565.46 65 19150.15
14022642006.07.07 11:42buy1.00usdjpy114.81115.080.002006.07.12 17:07115.62 0.00 40.86 700.57 81 19891.58
15082882006.07.14 11:02buy1.00eurusd1.26720.00000.00001.2646 0.00 0.00 -260.00 -26 19631.58*
14293832006.07.10 15:47sell1.00usdchf1.23080.00000.00001.2348 0.00-71.10 -323.94 -40 19236.54*
14753542006.07.12 18:48sell1.00usdjpy115.480.000.00116.26 0.00-61.84 -670.91 -78 18503.79*