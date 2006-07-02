|Account: 418164
|Name: Philip
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 14, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1337138
|2006.07.02 20:57
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1337802
|2006.07.03 01:43
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7416
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.06 03:31
|0.7419
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.79
|-30.00
|1399318
|2006.07.07 03:05
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7455
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 16:52
|0.7525
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.73
|-700.00
|1472964
|2006.07.12 17:04
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.13 09:20
|0.7558
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.74
|-480.00
|1338719
|2006.07.03 03:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2789
|1.2770
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 17:21
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|19.68
|750.00
|1379482
|2006.07.05 18:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2728
|1.2794
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 15:32
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.04
|1 170.00
|1408179
|2006.07.07 15:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2817
|1.2807
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 15:28
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|9.85
|670.00
|1432505
|2006.07.10 17:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:52
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.94
|-690.00
|1339219
|2006.07.03 04:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8455
|1.8451
|0.0000
|2006.07.04 04:51
|1.8451
|0.00
|0.00
|4.79
|40.00
|1356692
|2006.07.04 09:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8452
|1.8440
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 16:11
|1.8386
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|660.00
|1380434
|2006.07.05 21:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8354
|1.8358
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 14:07
|1.8414
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.17
|600.00
|1404464
|2006.07.07 14:11
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8414
|1.8403
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 17:03
|1.8343
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|710.00
|1476236
|2006.07.12 20:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8332
|1.8339
|0.0000
|2006.07.13 11:30
|1.8394
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.62
|620.00
|1499248
|2006.07.14 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8432
|1.8421
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 13:12
|1.8421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|1510031
|2006.07.14 13:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8415
|1.8403
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 18:12
|1.8347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|680.00
|1337623
|2006.07.03 01:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1173
|1.1166
|0.0000
|2006.07.03 19:09
|1.1110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|567.06
|1353357
|2006.07.03 20:36
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1108
|1.1147
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 12:01
|1.1202
|0.00
|0.00
|33.25
|839.14
|1425067
|2006.07.10 12:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.13 09:20
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.70
|-1 102.39
|1337378
|2006.07.03 00:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.03 19:15
|1.2246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.66
|1354344
|2006.07.04 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2250
|1.2267
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 16:31
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|10.05
|568.18
|1376872
|2006.07.05 16:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2326
|1.2253
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 15:37
|1.2199
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.40
|1 041.07
|1408287
|2006.07.07 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2228
|1.2238
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 15:27
|1.2292
|0.00
|0.00
|10.05
|520.66
|1338441
|2006.07.03 03:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.15
|114.33
|0.00
|2006.07.03 13:17
|114.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|644.09
|1347798
|2006.07.03 15:41
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.71
|114.93
|0.00
|2006.07.05 17:09
|115.47
|0.00
|0.00
|27.24
|658.18
|1377968
|2006.07.05 17:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.60
|115.49
|0.00
|2006.07.07 10:22
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.84
|565.46
|1402264
|2006.07.07 11:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.81
|115.08
|0.00
|2006.07.12 17:07
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|40.86
|700.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-164.00
|9 144.68
|Closed P/L:
|8 980.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1508288
|2006.07.14 11:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.00
|1429383
|2006.07.10 15:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2308
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.10
|-323.94
|1475354
|2006.07.12 18:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.48
|0.00
|0.00
|116.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.84
|-670.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.94
|-1 254.85
|Floating P/L:
|-1 387.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|8 980.68
|Floating P/L:
|-1 387.79
|Margin:
|3 267.20
|Balance:
|18 980.68
|Equity:
|17 592.89
|Free Margin:
|14 325.69
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12 095.97
|Gross Loss:
|3 115.29
|Total Net Profit:
|8 980.68
|Profit Factor:
|3.88
|Expected Payoff:
|359.23
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 781.39 (8.9%)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 119.96
|loss trade:
|-1 123.09
|Average
|profit trade:
|604.80
|loss trade:
|-623.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (3 986.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1 607.83)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5 262.03 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 607.83 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1