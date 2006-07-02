FXDirectDealer

Account: 418164 Name: Philip Currency: USD 2006 July 14, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13371382006.07.02 20:57balanceDeposit10 000.00
13378022006.07.03 01:43sell1.00audusd0.74160.00000.00002006.07.06 03:310.74190.000.00-7.79-30.00
13993182006.07.07 03:05sell1.00audusd0.74550.00000.00002006.07.12 16:520.75250.000.00-4.73-700.00
14729642006.07.12 17:04sell1.00audusd0.75100.00000.00002006.07.13 09:200.75580.000.00-4.74-480.00
13387192006.07.03 03:34sell1.00eurusd1.27891.27700.00002006.07.05 17:211.27140.000.0019.68750.00
13794822006.07.05 18:52buy1.00eurusd1.27281.27940.00002006.07.07 15:321.28450.000.00-50.041 170.00
14081792006.07.07 15:58sell1.00eurusd1.28171.28070.00002006.07.10 15:281.27500.000.009.85670.00
14325052006.07.10 17:18buy1.00eurusd1.27290.00000.00002006.07.14 09:521.26600.000.00-74.94-690.00
13392192006.07.03 04:18sell1.00gbpusd1.84551.84510.00002006.07.04 04:511.84510.000.004.7940.00
13566922006.07.04 09:39sell1.00gbpusd1.84521.84400.00002006.07.05 16:111.83860.000.004.80660.00
13804342006.07.05 21:56buy1.00gbpusd1.83541.83580.00002006.07.07 14:071.84140.000.00-38.17600.00
14044642006.07.07 14:11sell1.00gbpusd1.84141.84030.00002006.07.12 17:031.83430.000.0014.40710.00
14762362006.07.12 20:19buy1.00gbpusd1.83321.83390.00002006.07.13 11:301.83940.000.00-28.62620.00
14992482006.07.14 03:02sell1.00gbpusd1.84321.84210.00002006.07.14 13:121.84210.000.000.00110.00
15100312006.07.14 13:14sell1.00gbpusd1.84151.84030.00002006.07.14 18:121.83470.000.000.00680.00
13376232006.07.03 01:08sell1.00usdcad1.11731.11660.00002006.07.03 19:091.11100.000.000.00567.06
13533572006.07.03 20:36buy1.00usdcad1.11081.11470.00002006.07.10 12:011.12020.000.0033.25839.14
14250672006.07.10 12:30sell1.00usdcad1.12140.00000.00002006.07.13 09:201.13390.000.00-20.70-1 102.39
13373782006.07.03 00:16buy1.00usdchf1.22420.00000.00002006.07.03 19:151.22460.000.000.0032.66
13543442006.07.04 01:00buy1.00usdchf1.22501.22670.00002006.07.05 16:311.23200.000.0010.05568.18
13768722006.07.05 16:43sell1.00usdchf1.23261.22530.00002006.07.07 15:371.21990.000.00-47.401 041.07
14082872006.07.07 15:59buy1.00usdchf1.22281.22380.00002006.07.10 15:271.22920.000.0010.05520.66
13384412006.07.03 03:04buy1.00usdjpy114.15114.330.002006.07.03 13:17114.890.000.000.00644.09
13477982006.07.03 15:41buy1.00usdjpy114.71114.930.002006.07.05 17:09115.470.000.0027.24658.18
13779682006.07.05 17:15sell1.00usdjpy115.60115.490.002006.07.07 10:22114.950.000.00-61.84565.46
14022642006.07.07 11:42buy1.00usdjpy114.81115.080.002006.07.12 17:07115.620.000.0040.86700.57
  0.00 0.00 -164.00 9 144.68
Closed P/L: 8 980.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15082882006.07.14 11:02buy1.00eurusd1.26720.00000.0000 1.26460.000.000.00-260.00
14293832006.07.10 15:47sell1.00usdchf1.23080.00000.0000 1.23480.000.00-71.10-323.94
14753542006.07.12 18:48sell1.00usdjpy115.480.000.00 116.260.000.00-61.84-670.91
  0.00 0.00 -132.94 -1 254.85
 Floating P/L: -1 387.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 8 980.68 Floating P/L: -1 387.79 Margin: 3 267.20
Balance: 18 980.68 Equity: 17 592.89 Free Margin: 14 325.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 095.97 Gross Loss: 3 115.29 Total Net Profit: 8 980.68
Profit Factor: 3.88 Expected Payoff: 359.23  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 781.39 (8.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 119.96 loss trade: -1 123.09
Average profit trade: 604.80 loss trade: -623.06
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (3 986.73) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 607.83)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5 262.03 (7) consecutive loss (count): -1 607.83 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1