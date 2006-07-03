Gimex Group

Account: 30929 Name: Hendrick Stamm Currency: USD 2006 July 5, 17:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12937012006.07.03 08:49balanceDeposit5 000.00
12942312006.07.03 11:16sell0.25eurjpy146.48146.90146.302006.07.03 12:32146.900.000.000.00-91.42
12943842006.07.03 11:50buy0.25gbpusd1.84341.83921.84522006.07.03 12:371.84500.000.000.0028.00
12948402006.07.03 12:37sell0.25gbpusd1.84511.84931.84332006.07.03 14:431.84330.000.000.0031.50
12953252006.07.03 14:21sell0.24eurusd1.27941.28361.27762006.07.03 15:481.27760.000.000.0043.20
12950142006.07.03 13:15sell0.24eurjpy146.81147.23146.632006.07.03 17:11146.760.000.000.0010.46
12958212006.07.03 16:01buy0.24usdchf1.22471.22051.22652006.07.03 17:151.22650.000.000.0035.22
12963432006.07.03 17:11buy0.25eurjpy146.75146.33146.932006.07.03 17:26146.930.000.000.0039.19
12958122006.07.03 16:01sell0.25eurusd1.27961.28381.27782006.07.03 18:001.27900.000.000.0015.00
12974582006.07.03 18:08buy0.25gbpusd1.84141.83721.84322006.07.03 18:391.84320.000.000.0031.50
12944862006.07.03 12:00sell0.25usdjpy114.72115.14114.542006.07.03 19:01114.740.000.000.00-4.36
12974392006.07.03 18:00buy0.25eurusd1.27901.27481.28082006.07.03 19:061.28020.000.000.0030.00
12976712006.07.03 18:44buy0.25gbpusd1.84191.83771.84372006.07.03 19:231.84250.000.000.0010.50
12968912006.07.03 17:26sell0.25eurjpy146.92147.34146.742006.07.03 21:43146.770.000.000.0032.71
12979302006.07.03 19:10buy0.25usdchf1.22391.21971.22572006.07.03 23:141.22440.000.000.0010.21
12978952006.07.03 19:07sell0.25eurusd1.28021.28441.27842006.07.03 23:141.27950.000.000.0017.50
12978552006.07.03 19:01buy0.25usdjpy114.74114.32114.922006.07.03 23:45114.730.000.000.00-2.18
12986652006.07.03 23:12buy0.25eurjpy146.72146.30146.902006.07.04 00:02146.900.000.001.7739.22
12993252006.07.04 01:01sell0.26eurjpy146.90147.32146.722006.07.04 02:44146.720.000.000.0040.82
12988002006.07.03 23:45sell0.26usdjpy114.74115.16114.562006.07.04 02:48114.560.000.00-3.3340.85
12997222006.07.04 03:38buy0.26eurjpy146.68146.26146.862006.07.04 07:00146.760.000.000.0018.15
13002732006.07.04 06:58sell0.26usdjpy114.62115.04114.442006.07.04 08:37114.440.000.000.0040.89
12979852006.07.03 19:23sell0.25gbpusd1.84261.84681.84082006.07.04 10:531.84680.000.00-0.53-73.50
13002822006.07.04 07:01sell0.26eurjpy146.77147.19146.592006.07.04 12:55146.590.000.000.0040.85
12996292006.07.04 03:03sell0.26eurusd1.28051.28471.27872006.07.04 14:001.27930.000.000.0031.20
13009742006.07.04 09:22buy0.26usdjpy114.49114.07114.672006.07.04 14:40114.630.000.000.0031.75
13024782006.07.04 14:10sell0.26gbpusd1.84621.85071.84472006.07.04 17:211.84470.000.000.0027.30
13040422006.07.04 20:30sell0.26gbpusd1.84731.85151.84552006.07.04 22:291.84550.000.000.0032.76
12986832006.07.03 23:14sell0.26usdchf1.22441.22861.22262006.07.04 22:441.22410.000.00-2.936.37
13025942006.07.04 14:40sell0.26usdjpy114.63115.05114.452006.07.05 00:06115.050.000.00-3.33-94.92
13031422006.07.04 17:00sell0.26eurjpy146.72147.14146.542006.07.05 00:14147.140.000.00-2.24-94.86
13051792006.07.05 00:45sell0.26eurjpy147.13147.55146.952006.07.05 03:01146.950.000.000.0040.70
13024642006.07.04 14:07buy0.27eurusd1.27931.27511.28112006.07.05 05:151.27860.000.00-1.92-18.90
13051802006.07.05 00:45sell0.26usdjpy115.06115.48114.882006.07.05 05:26114.880.000.000.0040.74
13047202006.07.04 23:03buy0.26gbpusd1.84531.84111.84712006.07.05 06:501.84470.000.000.05-10.92
13065042006.07.05 05:15sell0.26eurusd1.27861.28281.27682006.07.05 07:341.28280.000.000.00-109.20
13068422006.07.05 06:50sell0.27gbpusd1.84461.84881.84282006.07.05 07:341.84880.000.000.00-79.38
13074762006.07.05 08:15sell0.25eurusd1.28241.28661.28062006.07.05 08:231.28060.000.000.0045.00
13074772006.07.05 08:15sell0.25gbpusd1.84731.85151.84552006.07.05 08:281.84550.000.000.0031.50
13073702006.07.05 08:00buy0.25usdchf1.22201.21781.22382006.07.05 08:381.22380.000.000.0036.77
13072492006.07.05 07:45buy0.26usdjpy114.70114.28114.882006.07.05 08:46114.880.000.000.0040.74
13068722006.07.05 06:53sell0.26eurjpy146.98147.43146.832006.07.05 09:15146.830.000.000.0033.92
13086542006.07.05 10:22buy0.27eurjpy146.79146.37146.972006.07.05 10:44146.970.000.000.0042.23
13088702006.07.05 11:04buy0.26gbpusd1.84191.83711.84372006.07.05 11:271.84370.000.000.0032.76
13087222006.07.05 10:34sell0.26usdchf1.22741.23161.22562006.07.05 12:481.22680.000.000.0012.72
13087732006.07.05 10:46buy0.27eurusd1.27651.27231.27832006.07.05 13:281.27830.000.000.0048.60
13086842006.07.05 10:30sell0.27usdjpy114.96115.38114.782006.07.05 13:42114.780.000.000.0042.34
13094272006.07.05 13:00sell0.26gbpusd1.84601.85081.84422006.07.05 14:151.84420.000.000.0032.76
13098132006.07.05 14:15buy0.27usdjpy114.73114.25114.912006.07.05 14:16114.910.000.000.0042.29
13098172006.07.05 14:15sell0.27eurusd1.27831.28311.27652006.07.05 14:181.27650.000.000.0048.60
13093572006.07.05 12:49buy0.27usdchf1.22671.22191.22852006.07.05 14:181.22850.000.000.0039.56
13091692006.07.05 12:00buy0.26eurjpy146.73146.25146.912006.07.05 15:21146.910.000.000.0040.59
  0.00 0.00 -12.46 757.33
Closed P/L: 744.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13146882006.07.05 16:45sell0.29eurjpy147.04147.52146.86 147.220.000.000.00-45.11
13147392006.07.05 17:00buy0.29eurusd1.27221.26741.2740 1.27210.000.000.00-2.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -48.01
 Floating P/L: -48.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 744.87 Floating P/L: -48.01 Margin: 184.40
Balance: 5 744.87 Equity: 5 696.86 Free Margin: 5 512.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 332.48 Gross Loss: 587.61 Total Net Profit: 744.87
Profit Factor: 2.27 Expected Payoff: 14.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 91.42 Maximal Drawdown: 334.18 (6.07%) Relative Drawdown: 6.07% (334.18)
 
Total Trades: 51 Short Positions (won %): 30 (76.67%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 41 (80.39%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (19.61%)
Largest profit trade: 48.60 loss trade: -109.20
Average profit trade: 32.50 loss trade: -58.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (570.38) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-199.45)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 570.38 (15) consecutive loss (count): -199.45 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1