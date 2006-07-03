|Account: 30929
|Name: Hendrick Stamm
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 5, 17:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1293701
|2006.07.03 08:49
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1294231
|2006.07.03 11:16
|sell
|0.25
|eurjpy
|146.48
|146.90
|146.30
|2006.07.03 12:32
|146.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.42
|1294384
|2006.07.03 11:50
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.8434
|1.8392
|1.8452
|2006.07.03 12:37
|1.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|1294840
|2006.07.03 12:37
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.8451
|1.8493
|1.8433
|2006.07.03 14:43
|1.8433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|1295325
|2006.07.03 14:21
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.2794
|1.2836
|1.2776
|2006.07.03 15:48
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.20
|1295014
|2006.07.03 13:15
|sell
|0.24
|eurjpy
|146.81
|147.23
|146.63
|2006.07.03 17:11
|146.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.46
|1295821
|2006.07.03 16:01
|buy
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2247
|1.2205
|1.2265
|2006.07.03 17:15
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.22
|1296343
|2006.07.03 17:11
|buy
|0.25
|eurjpy
|146.75
|146.33
|146.93
|2006.07.03 17:26
|146.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.19
|1295812
|2006.07.03 16:01
|sell
|0.25
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2838
|1.2778
|2006.07.03 18:00
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1297458
|2006.07.03 18:08
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.8414
|1.8372
|1.8432
|2006.07.03 18:39
|1.8432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|1294486
|2006.07.03 12:00
|sell
|0.25
|usdjpy
|114.72
|115.14
|114.54
|2006.07.03 19:01
|114.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.36
|1297439
|2006.07.03 18:00
|buy
|0.25
|eurusd
|1.2790
|1.2748
|1.2808
|2006.07.03 19:06
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1297671
|2006.07.03 18:44
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8377
|1.8437
|2006.07.03 19:23
|1.8425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.50
|1296891
|2006.07.03 17:26
|sell
|0.25
|eurjpy
|146.92
|147.34
|146.74
|2006.07.03 21:43
|146.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.71
|1297930
|2006.07.03 19:10
|buy
|0.25
|usdchf
|1.2239
|1.2197
|1.2257
|2006.07.03 23:14
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.21
|1297895
|2006.07.03 19:07
|sell
|0.25
|eurusd
|1.2802
|1.2844
|1.2784
|2006.07.03 23:14
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|1297855
|2006.07.03 19:01
|buy
|0.25
|usdjpy
|114.74
|114.32
|114.92
|2006.07.03 23:45
|114.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|1298665
|2006.07.03 23:12
|buy
|0.25
|eurjpy
|146.72
|146.30
|146.90
|2006.07.04 00:02
|146.90
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|39.22
|1299325
|2006.07.04 01:01
|sell
|0.26
|eurjpy
|146.90
|147.32
|146.72
|2006.07.04 02:44
|146.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.82
|1298800
|2006.07.03 23:45
|sell
|0.26
|usdjpy
|114.74
|115.16
|114.56
|2006.07.04 02:48
|114.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.33
|40.85
|1299722
|2006.07.04 03:38
|buy
|0.26
|eurjpy
|146.68
|146.26
|146.86
|2006.07.04 07:00
|146.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.15
|1300273
|2006.07.04 06:58
|sell
|0.26
|usdjpy
|114.62
|115.04
|114.44
|2006.07.04 08:37
|114.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.89
|1297985
|2006.07.03 19:23
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.8426
|1.8468
|1.8408
|2006.07.04 10:53
|1.8468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|-73.50
|1300282
|2006.07.04 07:01
|sell
|0.26
|eurjpy
|146.77
|147.19
|146.59
|2006.07.04 12:55
|146.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.85
|1299629
|2006.07.04 03:03
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.2847
|1.2787
|2006.07.04 14:00
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.20
|1300974
|2006.07.04 09:22
|buy
|0.26
|usdjpy
|114.49
|114.07
|114.67
|2006.07.04 14:40
|114.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.75
|1302478
|2006.07.04 14:10
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8462
|1.8507
|1.8447
|2006.07.04 17:21
|1.8447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.30
|1304042
|2006.07.04 20:30
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8473
|1.8515
|1.8455
|2006.07.04 22:29
|1.8455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.76
|1298683
|2006.07.03 23:14
|sell
|0.26
|usdchf
|1.2244
|1.2286
|1.2226
|2006.07.04 22:44
|1.2241
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.93
|6.37
|1302594
|2006.07.04 14:40
|sell
|0.26
|usdjpy
|114.63
|115.05
|114.45
|2006.07.05 00:06
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.33
|-94.92
|1303142
|2006.07.04 17:00
|sell
|0.26
|eurjpy
|146.72
|147.14
|146.54
|2006.07.05 00:14
|147.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|-94.86
|1305179
|2006.07.05 00:45
|sell
|0.26
|eurjpy
|147.13
|147.55
|146.95
|2006.07.05 03:01
|146.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.70
|1302464
|2006.07.04 14:07
|buy
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2751
|1.2811
|2006.07.05 05:15
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-18.90
|1305180
|2006.07.05 00:45
|sell
|0.26
|usdjpy
|115.06
|115.48
|114.88
|2006.07.05 05:26
|114.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.74
|1304720
|2006.07.04 23:03
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8453
|1.8411
|1.8471
|2006.07.05 06:50
|1.8447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-10.92
|1306504
|2006.07.05 05:15
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.2786
|1.2828
|1.2768
|2006.07.05 07:34
|1.2828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.20
|1306842
|2006.07.05 06:50
|sell
|0.27
|gbpusd
|1.8446
|1.8488
|1.8428
|2006.07.05 07:34
|1.8488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.38
|1307476
|2006.07.05 08:15
|sell
|0.25
|eurusd
|1.2824
|1.2866
|1.2806
|2006.07.05 08:23
|1.2806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|1307477
|2006.07.05 08:15
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.8473
|1.8515
|1.8455
|2006.07.05 08:28
|1.8455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|1307370
|2006.07.05 08:00
|buy
|0.25
|usdchf
|1.2220
|1.2178
|1.2238
|2006.07.05 08:38
|1.2238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.77
|1307249
|2006.07.05 07:45
|buy
|0.26
|usdjpy
|114.70
|114.28
|114.88
|2006.07.05 08:46
|114.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.74
|1306872
|2006.07.05 06:53
|sell
|0.26
|eurjpy
|146.98
|147.43
|146.83
|2006.07.05 09:15
|146.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.92
|1308654
|2006.07.05 10:22
|buy
|0.27
|eurjpy
|146.79
|146.37
|146.97
|2006.07.05 10:44
|146.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.23
|1308870
|2006.07.05 11:04
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8371
|1.8437
|2006.07.05 11:27
|1.8437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.76
|1308722
|2006.07.05 10:34
|sell
|0.26
|usdchf
|1.2274
|1.2316
|1.2256
|2006.07.05 12:48
|1.2268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.72
|1308773
|2006.07.05 10:46
|buy
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.2765
|1.2723
|1.2783
|2006.07.05 13:28
|1.2783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.60
|1308684
|2006.07.05 10:30
|sell
|0.27
|usdjpy
|114.96
|115.38
|114.78
|2006.07.05 13:42
|114.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.34
|1309427
|2006.07.05 13:00
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8460
|1.8508
|1.8442
|2006.07.05 14:15
|1.8442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.76
|1309813
|2006.07.05 14:15
|buy
|0.27
|usdjpy
|114.73
|114.25
|114.91
|2006.07.05 14:16
|114.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.29
|1309817
|2006.07.05 14:15
|sell
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.2783
|1.2831
|1.2765
|2006.07.05 14:18
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.60
|1309357
|2006.07.05 12:49
|buy
|0.27
|usdchf
|1.2267
|1.2219
|1.2285
|2006.07.05 14:18
|1.2285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.56
|1309169
|2006.07.05 12:00
|buy
|0.26
|eurjpy
|146.73
|146.25
|146.91
|2006.07.05 15:21
|146.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.46
|757.33
|Closed P/L:
|744.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1314688
|2006.07.05 16:45
|sell
|0.29
|eurjpy
|147.04
|147.52
|146.86
|147.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.11
|1314739
|2006.07.05 17:00
|buy
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.2722
|1.2674
|1.2740
|1.2721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.01
|Floating P/L:
|-48.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|744.87
|Floating P/L:
|-48.01
|Margin:
|184.40
|Balance:
|5 744.87
|Equity:
|5 696.86
|Free Margin:
|5 512.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 332.48
|Gross Loss:
|587.61
|Total Net Profit:
|744.87
|Profit Factor:
|2.27
|Expected Payoff:
|14.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|91.42
|Maximal Drawdown:
|334.18 (6.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.07% (334.18)
|Total Trades:
|51
|Short Positions (won %):
|30 (76.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|41 (80.39%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (19.61%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.60
|loss trade:
|-109.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|32.50
|loss trade:
|-58.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (570.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-199.45)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|570.38 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-199.45 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1