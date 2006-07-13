MoneyTec LLC
|Account: 24692
|Name: jetatar
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 14, 15:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1086562
|2006.07.13 19:36
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1086565
|2006.07.13 19:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8425
|1.8383
|1.8443
|2006.07.13 20:51
|1.8443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1086574
|2006.07.13 19:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2310
|1.2352
|1.2292
|2006.07.13 20:50
|1.2292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.64
|1087350
|2006.07.13 20:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8446
|1.8404
|1.8464
|2006.07.14 02:58
|1.8404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-42.00
|1087682
|2006.07.13 21:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.44
|146.86
|146.26
|2006.07.14 03:38
|146.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-36.25
|1090047
|2006.07.14 03:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2675
|2.2717
|2.2657
|2006.07.14 03:27
|2.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.62
|1090425
|2006.07.14 03:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8388
|1.8430
|1.8370
|2006.07.14 08:24
|1.8370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1090894
|2006.07.14 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.81
|116.23
|115.63
|2006.07.14 06:29
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.57
|1090920
|2006.07.14 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.84
|147.26
|146.66
|2006.07.14 06:37
|146.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.58
|1090931
|2006.07.14 04:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2310
|1.2352
|1.2292
|2006.07.14 15:03
|1.2352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|1091733
|2006.07.14 05:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.04
|146.62
|147.22
|2006.07.14 06:37
|146.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.36
|1091741
|2006.07.14 05:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.04
|115.62
|116.22
|2006.07.14 06:29
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.33
|1092271
|2006.07.14 06:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.60
|116.02
|115.42
|2006.07.14 08:18
|116.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.20
|1092437
|2006.07.14 06:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.73
|147.15
|146.55
|2006.07.14 07:51
|147.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.23
|1093324
|2006.07.14 07:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2688
|1.2730
|1.2670
|2006.07.14 08:21
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1093541
|2006.07.14 07:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.16
|146.74
|147.34
|2006.07.14 09:15
|146.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.23
|1094015
|2006.07.14 08:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.01
|115.59
|116.19
|2006.07.14 09:58
|115.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.34
|1094389
|2006.07.14 08:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8368
|1.8410
|1.8350
|2006.07.14 09:59
|1.8410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|1095671
|2006.07.14 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.73
|147.15
|146.55
|2006.07.14 09:58
|146.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.57
|1095679
|2006.07.14 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2661
|1.2619
|1.2679
|2006.07.14 10:39
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|1096303
|2006.07.14 09:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2669
|2.2711
|2.2651
|2006.07.14 14:34
|2.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.11
|1096478
|2006.07.14 09:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.54
|146.96
|146.36
|2006.07.14 14:31
|146.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.23
|1096483
|2006.07.14 09:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.59
|116.01
|115.41
|2006.07.14 14:57
|116.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.20
|1096512
|2006.07.14 09:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8410
|1.8368
|1.8428
|2006.07.14 12:38
|1.8428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1097059
|2006.07.14 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.77
|115.35
|115.95
|2006.07.14 13:35
|115.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.91
|1097110
|2006.07.14 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2672
|1.2714
|1.2654
|2006.07.14 14:57
|1.2662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1098161
|2006.07.14 12:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8407
|1.8449
|1.8389
|2006.07.14 14:34
|1.8449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|1098502
|2006.07.14 12:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8431
|1.8389
|1.8449
|2006.07.14 14:35
|1.8449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1099917
|2006.07.14 14:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2708
|2.2750
|2.2690
|2006.07.14 15:07
|2.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.58
|1099993
|2006.07.14 14:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8434
|1.8476
|1.8416
|2006.07.14 14:51
|1.8416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1100620
|2006.07.14 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8385
|1.8427
|1.8367
|2006.07.14 15:17
|1.8367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-276.01
|Closed P/L:
|-276.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1094950
|2006.07.14 08:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6893
|0.6935
|0.6875
|
|0.6890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.51
|1099074
|2006.07.14 13:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.85
|116.27
|115.67
|
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.81
|1099114
|2006.07.14 13:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.81
|147.23
|146.63
|
|146.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.92
|1100404
|2006.07.14 14:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2662
|1.2620
|1.2680
|
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|1101036
|2006.07.14 15:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8365
|1.8407
|1.8347
|
|1.8381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.22
|
|Floating P/L:
|-46.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-276.34
|Floating P/L:
|-46.22
|Margin:
|132.73
|Balance:
|2 723.66
|Equity:
|2 677.44
|Free Margin:
|2 544.71