MoneyTec LLC

Account: 24692 Name: jetatar Currency: USD 2006 July 14, 15:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10865622006.07.13 19:36balanceDeposit3 000.00
10865652006.07.13 19:37buy0.10gbpusd1.84251.83831.84432006.07.13 20:511.84430.000.000.0018.00
10865742006.07.13 19:40sell0.10usdchf1.23101.23521.22922006.07.13 20:501.22920.000.000.0014.64
10873502006.07.13 20:55buy0.10gbpusd1.84461.84041.84642006.07.14 02:581.84040.000.000.23-42.00
10876822006.07.13 21:45sell0.10eurjpy146.44146.86146.262006.07.14 03:38146.860.000.00-0.56-36.25
10900472006.07.14 03:18sell0.10gbpchf2.26752.27172.26572006.07.14 03:272.26570.000.000.0014.62
10904252006.07.14 03:38sell0.10gbpusd1.83881.84301.83702006.07.14 08:241.83700.000.000.0018.00
10908942006.07.14 04:15sell0.10usdjpy115.81116.23115.632006.07.14 06:29115.630.000.000.0015.57
10909202006.07.14 04:15sell0.10eurjpy146.84147.26146.662006.07.14 06:37146.660.000.000.0015.58
10909312006.07.14 04:16sell0.10usdchf1.23101.23521.22922006.07.14 15:031.23520.000.000.00-34.00
10917332006.07.14 05:46buy0.10eurjpy147.04146.62147.222006.07.14 06:37146.620.000.000.00-36.36
10917412006.07.14 05:46buy0.10usdjpy116.04115.62116.222006.07.14 06:29115.620.000.000.00-36.33
10922712006.07.14 06:29sell0.10usdjpy115.60116.02115.422006.07.14 08:18116.020.000.000.00-36.20
10924372006.07.14 06:40sell0.10eurjpy146.73147.15146.552006.07.14 07:51147.150.000.000.00-36.23
10933242006.07.14 07:22sell0.10eurusd1.26881.27301.26702006.07.14 08:211.26700.000.000.0018.00
10935412006.07.14 07:51buy0.10eurjpy147.16146.74147.342006.07.14 09:15146.740.000.000.00-36.23
10940152006.07.14 08:18buy0.10usdjpy116.01115.59116.192006.07.14 09:58115.590.000.000.00-36.34
10943892006.07.14 08:24sell0.10gbpusd1.83681.84101.83502006.07.14 09:591.84100.000.000.00-42.00
10956712006.07.14 09:15sell0.10eurjpy146.73147.15146.552006.07.14 09:58146.550.000.000.0015.57
10956792006.07.14 09:15buy0.10eurusd1.26611.26191.26792006.07.14 10:391.26720.000.000.0011.00
10963032006.07.14 09:49sell0.10gbpchf2.26692.27112.26512006.07.14 14:342.27110.000.000.00-34.11
10964782006.07.14 09:58sell0.10eurjpy146.54146.96146.362006.07.14 14:31146.960.000.000.00-36.23
10964832006.07.14 09:58sell0.10usdjpy115.59116.01115.412006.07.14 14:57116.010.000.000.00-36.20
10965122006.07.14 09:59buy0.10gbpusd1.84101.83681.84282006.07.14 12:381.84280.000.000.0018.00
10970592006.07.14 10:30buy0.10usdjpy115.77115.35115.952006.07.14 13:35115.850.000.000.006.91
10971102006.07.14 10:40sell0.10eurusd1.26721.27141.26542006.07.14 14:571.26620.000.000.0010.00
10981612006.07.14 12:05sell0.10gbpusd1.84071.84491.83892006.07.14 14:341.84490.000.000.00-42.00
10985022006.07.14 12:38buy0.10gbpusd1.84311.83891.84492006.07.14 14:351.84490.000.000.0018.00
10999172006.07.14 14:34sell0.10gbpchf2.27082.27502.26902006.07.14 15:072.26900.000.000.0014.58
10999932006.07.14 14:39sell0.10gbpusd1.84341.84761.84162006.07.14 14:511.84160.000.000.0018.00
11006202006.07.14 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.83851.84271.83672006.07.14 15:171.83670.000.000.0018.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.33 -276.01
Closed P/L: -276.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10949502006.07.14 08:36sell0.10eurgbp0.68930.69350.6875 0.68900.000.000.005.51
10990742006.07.14 13:38sell0.10usdjpy115.85116.27115.67 116.080.000.000.00-19.81
10991142006.07.14 13:44sell0.10eurjpy146.81147.23146.63 146.960.000.000.00-12.92
11004042006.07.14 14:57buy0.10eurusd1.26621.26201.2680 1.26590.000.000.00-3.00
11010362006.07.14 15:17sell0.10gbpusd1.83651.84071.8347 1.83810.000.000.00-16.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -46.22
 Floating P/L: -46.22
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -276.34 Floating P/L: -46.22 Margin: 132.73
Balance: 2 723.66 Equity: 2 677.44 Free Margin: 2 544.71