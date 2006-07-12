Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1129750
|Name: Pheonix
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 14, 08:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6902664
|2006.07.12 03:09
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|6909761
|2006.07.12 06:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8459
|1.8501
|1.8441
|2006.07.12 08:33
|1.8441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|6965731
|2006.07.12 12:35
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.8357
|1.8399
|1.8339
|2006.07.12 14:03
|1.8339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|6952308
|2006.07.12 11:26
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.8394
|1.8436
|1.8376
|2006.07.12 12:30
|1.8376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|6950117
|2006.07.12 11:15
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.8416
|1.8458
|1.8398
|2006.07.12 11:26
|1.8398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|7212359
|2006.07.14 06:20
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8387
|1.8429
|1.8369
|2006.07.14 06:23
|1.8369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.80
|7125784
|2006.07.13 14:46
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8421
|1.8463
|1.8403
|2006.07.13 15:18
|1.8403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.80
|7107337
|2006.07.13 12:47
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8441
|1.8399
|1.8459
|2006.07.13 14:10
|1.8459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.80
|7104536
|2006.07.13 12:33
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8420
|1.8378
|1.8438
|2006.07.13 12:47
|1.8438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.80
|7071593
|2006.07.13 07:50
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8397
|1.8355
|1.8415
|2006.07.13 09:05
|1.8415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.80
|7214777
|2006.07.14 06:23
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8366
|1.8408
|1.8348
|2006.07.14 07:59
|1.8408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.20
|7210204
|2006.07.14 06:07
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8402
|1.8360
|1.8420
|2006.07.14 06:24
|1.8360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.20
|7153626
|2006.07.13 17:41
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8430
|1.8388
|1.8448
|2006.07.14 01:38
|1.8388
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|-109.20
|7135299
|2006.07.13 15:20
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8389
|1.8431
|1.8371
|2006.07.13 17:41
|1.8431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.20
|7119066
|2006.07.13 14:10
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.8462
|1.8420
|1.8480
|2006.07.13 14:46
|1.8420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.20
|7091697
|2006.07.13 10:04
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.8378
|1.8420
|1.8360
|2006.07.13 12:33
|1.8420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|6983640
|2006.07.12 14:05
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.8324
|1.8366
|1.8306
|2006.07.13 01:59
|1.8366
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|-117.60
|7083596
|2006.07.13 09:05
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8377
|1.8437
|2006.07.13 10:04
|1.8377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|7061926
|2006.07.13 07:03
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8361
|1.8403
|1.8343
|2006.07.13 08:01
|1.8403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|6943552
|2006.07.12 10:05
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.8462
|1.8420
|1.8480
|2006.07.12 11:14
|1.8420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.40
|6931319
|2006.07.12 08:41
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8461
|1.8401
|2006.07.12 09:40
|1.8461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.40
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|-736.80
|Closed P/L:
|-740.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7229289
|2006.07.14 07:59
|buy
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.8408
|1.8366
|1.8426
|
|1.8389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.60
|
|Floating P/L:
|-45.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-740.80
|Floating P/L:
|-45.60
|Margin:
|240.00
|Balance:
|2 259.20
|Equity:
|2 213.60
|Free Margin:
|1 973.60