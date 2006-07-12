Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1129750 Name: Pheonix Currency: USD 2006 July 14, 08:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69026642006.07.12 03:09balanceDeposit3 000.00
69097612006.07.12 06:03sell1.00gbpusd1.84591.85011.84412006.07.12 08:331.84410.000.000.00180.00
69657312006.07.12 12:35sell0.28gbpusd1.83571.83991.83392006.07.12 14:031.83390.000.000.0050.40
69523082006.07.12 11:26sell0.28gbpusd1.83941.84361.83762006.07.12 12:301.83760.000.000.0050.40
69501172006.07.12 11:15sell0.28gbpusd1.84161.84581.83982006.07.12 11:261.83980.000.000.0050.40
72123592006.07.14 06:20sell0.26gbpusd1.83871.84291.83692006.07.14 06:231.83690.000.000.0046.80
71257842006.07.13 14:46sell0.26gbpusd1.84211.84631.84032006.07.13 15:181.84030.000.000.0046.80
71073372006.07.13 12:47buy0.26gbpusd1.84411.83991.84592006.07.13 14:101.84590.000.000.0046.80
71045362006.07.13 12:33buy0.26gbpusd1.84201.83781.84382006.07.13 12:471.84380.000.000.0046.80
70715932006.07.13 07:50buy0.26gbpusd1.83971.83551.84152006.07.13 09:051.84150.000.000.0046.80
72147772006.07.14 06:23sell0.26gbpusd1.83661.84081.83482006.07.14 07:591.84080.000.000.00-109.20
72102042006.07.14 06:07buy0.26gbpusd1.84021.83601.84202006.07.14 06:241.83600.000.000.00-109.20
71536262006.07.13 17:41buy0.26gbpusd1.84301.83881.84482006.07.14 01:381.83880.000.00-1.14-109.20
71352992006.07.13 15:20sell0.26gbpusd1.83891.84311.83712006.07.13 17:411.84310.000.000.00-109.20
71190662006.07.13 14:10buy0.26gbpusd1.84621.84201.84802006.07.13 14:461.84200.000.000.00-109.20
70916972006.07.13 10:04sell0.28gbpusd1.83781.84201.83602006.07.13 12:331.84200.000.000.00-117.60
69836402006.07.12 14:05sell0.28gbpusd1.83241.83661.83062006.07.13 01:591.83660.000.00-2.86-117.60
70835962006.07.13 09:05buy0.30gbpusd1.84191.83771.84372006.07.13 10:041.83770.000.000.00-126.00
70619262006.07.13 07:03sell0.30gbpusd1.83611.84031.83432006.07.13 08:011.84030.000.000.00-126.00
69435522006.07.12 10:05buy0.32gbpusd1.84621.84201.84802006.07.12 11:141.84200.000.000.00-134.40
69313192006.07.12 08:41sell0.32gbpusd1.84191.84611.84012006.07.12 09:401.84610.000.000.00-134.40
  0.00 0.00 -4.00 -736.80
Closed P/L: -740.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72292892006.07.14 07:59buy0.24gbpusd1.84081.83661.8426 1.83890.000.000.00-45.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -45.60
 Floating P/L: -45.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -740.80 Floating P/L: -45.60 Margin: 240.00
Balance: 2 259.20 Equity: 2 213.60 Free Margin: 1 973.60