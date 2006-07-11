Integra Capital Ltd

Account: 748755 Name: Εβγενθι Currency: USD 2006 July 13, 17:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15196762006.07.11 23:47balanceDeposit10 000.00
15205032006.07.12 08:55sell0.50gbpusd1.84701.85121.84522006.07.12 10:301.84520.000.000.0090.00
15210732006.07.12 11:15sell0.50gbpusd1.84431.84851.84252006.07.12 13:151.84250.000.000.0090.00
15215182006.07.12 13:15buy0.50gbpusd1.84251.83831.84432006.07.12 14:311.83830.000.000.00-210.00
15219732006.07.12 14:35sell0.50gbpusd1.83621.84041.83442006.07.12 16:041.83440.000.000.0090.00
15224662006.07.12 16:05sell0.50gbpusd1.83301.83721.83122006.07.13 04:011.83720.000.00-4.50-210.00
15242292006.07.13 07:31sell0.20usdjpy115.43115.85115.252006.07.13 09:39115.250.000.000.0031.24
15242802006.07.13 07:45sell0.20eurusd1.27161.27581.26982006.07.13 12:031.26980.000.000.0036.00
15247992006.07.13 09:47buy0.20gbpusd1.83951.83531.84132006.07.13 11:051.84130.000.000.0036.00
15248362006.07.13 10:00buy0.20usdchf1.22961.22541.23142006.07.13 12:071.23140.000.000.0029.24
15251662006.07.13 11:05buy0.20gbpusd1.84171.83751.84352006.07.13 12:091.83750.000.000.00-84.00
15254272006.07.13 12:12sell0.20gbpusd1.83831.84251.83652006.07.13 14:331.84250.000.000.00-84.00
15257492006.07.13 13:51sell0.20usdjpy115.36115.78115.182006.07.13 15:17115.180.000.000.0031.26
15259572006.07.13 14:45buy0.20gbpusd1.84301.83881.84482006.07.13 16:101.84480.000.000.0036.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.50 -118.26
Closed P/L: -122.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -122.76 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 877.24 Equity: 9 877.24 Free Margin: 9 877.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 469.74 Gross Loss: 592.50 Total Net Profit: -122.76
Profit Factor: 0.79 Expected Payoff: -9.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 190.02 Maximal Drawdown (%): 370.02 (3.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (69.23%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (30.77%)
Largest profit trade: 90.00 loss trade: -214.50
Average profit trade: 52.19 loss trade: -148.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (132.48) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-168.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 180.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -214.50 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1