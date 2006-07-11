|Account: 748755
|Name: Εβγενθι
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 13, 17:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1519676
|2006.07.11 23:47
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1520503
|2006.07.12 08:55
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8470
|1.8512
|1.8452
|2006.07.12 10:30
|1.8452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1521073
|2006.07.12 11:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8443
|1.8485
|1.8425
|2006.07.12 13:15
|1.8425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1521518
|2006.07.12 13:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8425
|1.8383
|1.8443
|2006.07.12 14:31
|1.8383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|1521973
|2006.07.12 14:35
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8362
|1.8404
|1.8344
|2006.07.12 16:04
|1.8344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1522466
|2006.07.12 16:05
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8330
|1.8372
|1.8312
|2006.07.13 04:01
|1.8372
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|-210.00
|1524229
|2006.07.13 07:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.43
|115.85
|115.25
|2006.07.13 09:39
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.24
|1524280
|2006.07.13 07:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2716
|1.2758
|1.2698
|2006.07.13 12:03
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1524799
|2006.07.13 09:47
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8395
|1.8353
|1.8413
|2006.07.13 11:05
|1.8413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1524836
|2006.07.13 10:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2296
|1.2254
|1.2314
|2006.07.13 12:07
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.24
|1525166
|2006.07.13 11:05
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8417
|1.8375
|1.8435
|2006.07.13 12:09
|1.8375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|1525427
|2006.07.13 12:12
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8383
|1.8425
|1.8365
|2006.07.13 14:33
|1.8425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|1525749
|2006.07.13 13:51
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.36
|115.78
|115.18
|2006.07.13 15:17
|115.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.26
|1525957
|2006.07.13 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8430
|1.8388
|1.8448
|2006.07.13 16:10
|1.8448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|-118.26
|Closed P/L:
|-122.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-122.76
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 877.24
|Equity:
|9 877.24
|Free Margin:
|9 877.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|469.74
|Gross Loss:
|592.50
|Total Net Profit:
|-122.76
|Profit Factor:
|0.79
|Expected Payoff:
|-9.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|190.02
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|370.02 (3.6%)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (69.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (30.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|90.00
|loss trade:
|-214.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|52.19
|loss trade:
|-148.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (132.48)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-168.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|180.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-214.50 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1