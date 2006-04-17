Strategy Tester Report
PhatsO06t

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.04.02 21:00 - 2006.06.21 00:00 (2006.04.01 - 2006.07.04)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersBarsFrom=2; BarsTo=0; lStopLoss=250; sStopLoss=250; lTakeProfit=30; sTakeProfit=30; lTrailingStop=0; sTrailingStop=0; clOpenBuy=Blue; clCloseBuy=Aqua; clOpenSell=Red; clCloseSell=Violet; clModiBuy=Blue; clModiSell=Red; Name_Expert="I like Chicken"; Slippage=5; UseSound=true; NameFileSound="alert.wav"; Lots=1;
Bars in test16752Ticks modelled334864Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit3000.00
Total net profit5400.00Gross profit5400.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff300.00
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades18Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)18 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)18 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade300.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade300.00loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)18 (5400.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5400.00 (18)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins18consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.04.17 15:00buy11.001.77331.74791.7763
22006.04.18 12:50t/p11.001.77631.74791.7763300.003300.00
32006.04.25 14:00buy21.001.78991.76451.7929
42006.04.27 14:02t/p21.001.79291.76451.7929300.003600.00
52006.05.03 16:30buy31.001.84421.81881.8472
62006.05.04 14:00t/p31.001.84721.81881.8472300.003900.00
72006.05.04 14:30buy41.001.84801.82261.8510
82006.05.04 18:02t/p41.001.85101.82261.8510300.004200.00
92006.05.08 09:00buy51.001.86801.84261.8710
102006.05.10 06:38t/p51.001.87101.84261.8710300.004500.00
112006.05.11 09:30buy61.001.86311.83771.8661
122006.05.11 10:01t/p61.001.86611.83771.8661300.004800.00
132006.05.11 13:00buy71.001.86891.84351.8719
142006.05.11 13:30t/p71.001.87191.84351.8719300.005100.00
152006.05.11 14:00buy81.001.87281.84741.8758
162006.05.11 14:31t/p81.001.87581.84741.8758300.005400.00
172006.05.12 10:00buy91.001.89631.87091.8993
182006.05.12 13:54t/p91.001.89931.87091.8993300.005700.00
192006.05.17 09:00buy101.001.89891.87351.9019
202006.05.17 12:54t/p101.001.90191.87351.9019300.006000.00
212006.05.18 09:00buy111.001.88771.86231.8907
222006.05.18 13:30t/p111.001.89071.86231.8907300.006300.00
232006.05.18 14:00buy121.001.89191.86651.8949
242006.05.18 21:14t/p121.001.89491.86651.8949300.006600.00
252006.05.22 14:30buy131.001.88111.85571.8841
262006.05.22 15:28t/p131.001.88411.85571.8841300.006900.00
272006.05.22 15:30buy141.001.88501.85961.8880
282006.05.22 18:25t/p141.001.88801.85961.8880300.007200.00
292006.05.30 03:30buy151.001.86871.84331.8717
302006.05.30 06:13t/p151.001.87171.84331.8717300.007500.00
312006.05.30 10:00buy161.001.87881.85341.8818
322006.05.30 13:59t/p161.001.88181.85341.8818300.007800.00
332006.06.14 08:30buy171.001.84491.81951.8479
342006.06.14 13:20t/p171.001.84791.81951.8479300.008100.00
352006.06.15 13:30buy181.001.85231.82691.8553
362006.06.16 08:11t/p181.001.85531.82691.8553300.008400.00