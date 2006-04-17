|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.04.02 21:00 - 2006.06.21 00:00 (2006.04.01 - 2006.07.04)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|BarsFrom=2; BarsTo=0; lStopLoss=250; sStopLoss=250; lTakeProfit=30; sTakeProfit=30; lTrailingStop=0; sTrailingStop=0; clOpenBuy=Blue; clCloseBuy=Aqua; clOpenSell=Red; clCloseSell=Violet; clModiBuy=Blue; clModiSell=Red; Name_Expert="I like Chicken"; Slippage=5; UseSound=true; NameFileSound="alert.wav"; Lots=1;
|Bars in test
|16752
|Ticks modelled
|334864
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|3000.00
|Total net profit
|5400.00
|Gross profit
|5400.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|300.00
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|18
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|18 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|18 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|300.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|300.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|18 (5400.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5400.00 (18)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|18
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.04.17 15:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.7733
|1.7479
|1.7763
|2
|2006.04.18 12:50
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.7763
|1.7479
|1.7763
|300.00
|3300.00
|3
|2006.04.25 14:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.7899
|1.7645
|1.7929
|4
|2006.04.27 14:02
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.7929
|1.7645
|1.7929
|300.00
|3600.00
|5
|2006.05.03 16:30
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.8442
|1.8188
|1.8472
|6
|2006.05.04 14:00
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.8472
|1.8188
|1.8472
|300.00
|3900.00
|7
|2006.05.04 14:30
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.8480
|1.8226
|1.8510
|8
|2006.05.04 18:02
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.8510
|1.8226
|1.8510
|300.00
|4200.00
|9
|2006.05.08 09:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.8680
|1.8426
|1.8710
|10
|2006.05.10 06:38
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.8710
|1.8426
|1.8710
|300.00
|4500.00
|11
|2006.05.11 09:30
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.8631
|1.8377
|1.8661
|12
|2006.05.11 10:01
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.8661
|1.8377
|1.8661
|300.00
|4800.00
|13
|2006.05.11 13:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.8689
|1.8435
|1.8719
|14
|2006.05.11 13:30
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.8719
|1.8435
|1.8719
|300.00
|5100.00
|15
|2006.05.11 14:00
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.8728
|1.8474
|1.8758
|16
|2006.05.11 14:31
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.8758
|1.8474
|1.8758
|300.00
|5400.00
|17
|2006.05.12 10:00
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.8963
|1.8709
|1.8993
|18
|2006.05.12 13:54
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.8993
|1.8709
|1.8993
|300.00
|5700.00
|19
|2006.05.17 09:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.8989
|1.8735
|1.9019
|20
|2006.05.17 12:54
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.9019
|1.8735
|1.9019
|300.00
|6000.00
|21
|2006.05.18 09:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.8877
|1.8623
|1.8907
|22
|2006.05.18 13:30
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.8907
|1.8623
|1.8907
|300.00
|6300.00
|23
|2006.05.18 14:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.8919
|1.8665
|1.8949
|24
|2006.05.18 21:14
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.8949
|1.8665
|1.8949
|300.00
|6600.00
|25
|2006.05.22 14:30
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.8811
|1.8557
|1.8841
|26
|2006.05.22 15:28
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.8841
|1.8557
|1.8841
|300.00
|6900.00
|27
|2006.05.22 15:30
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.8850
|1.8596
|1.8880
|28
|2006.05.22 18:25
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.8880
|1.8596
|1.8880
|300.00
|7200.00
|29
|2006.05.30 03:30
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.8687
|1.8433
|1.8717
|30
|2006.05.30 06:13
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.8717
|1.8433
|1.8717
|300.00
|7500.00
|31
|2006.05.30 10:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.8788
|1.8534
|1.8818
|32
|2006.05.30 13:59
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.8818
|1.8534
|1.8818
|300.00
|7800.00
|33
|2006.06.14 08:30
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.8449
|1.8195
|1.8479
|34
|2006.06.14 13:20
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.8479
|1.8195
|1.8479
|300.00
|8100.00
|35
|2006.06.15 13:30
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.8523
|1.8269
|1.8553
|36
|2006.06.16 08:11
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.8553
|1.8269
|1.8553
|300.00
|8400.00