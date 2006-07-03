North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 119146Name: 21nf_21_21_21_212006.07.07 12:12 (local time)
 
Open Trades:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1373920712006.07.07 15:59sell0.10gbpusd1.84961.85961.8346 1.85230.000.00-27.00
0.000.00-27.00
 
Summary P/L:-27.00
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(1) -27.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-27.00
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-27.00)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-27.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:27.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
1362698912006.07.03 10:59buy0.10eurusd1.27771.26771.2927 1.28250.000.0048.00
0.000.0048.00
 
Summary P/L:48.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 48.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:48.00
Largest winning trade:48.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (48.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:48.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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