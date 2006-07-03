North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 119146
|Name: 21nf_21_21_21_21
|2006.07.07 12:12 (local time)
|
|Open Trades:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|3739207
|1
|2006.07.07 15:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8496
|1.8596
|1.8346
|
|1.8523
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|-27.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -27.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-27.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-27.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-27.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|27.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00
|
|1
|3626989
|1
|2006.07.03 10:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2777
|1.2677
|1.2927
|
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|48.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(1) 48.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|48.00
|Largest winning trade:
|48.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (48.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|48.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
* * *