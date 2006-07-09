FXDirectDealer

Account: 419945 Name: Philip Currency: USD 2006 July 12, 17:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14138112006.07.09 19:40balanceDeposit10 000.00
14339892006.07.10 19:00sell0.10chfjpy92.6593.1592.252006.07.11 19:0092.940.000.00-0.32-25.40
14540882006.07.11 19:00buy0.10chfjpy92.9492.4493.342006.07.12 11:2193.340.000.000.1634.90
14356222006.07.10 22:00buy0.10eurjpy145.34144.44145.942006.07.12 00:24145.940.000.002.2752.51
14565242006.07.11 22:00buy0.10eurjpy145.78144.88146.382006.07.12 14:13146.380.000.001.1452.19
14529092006.07.11 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.27521.26821.28022006.07.12 17:041.26820.000.00-1.25-70.00
14473342006.07.11 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy210.43209.63211.332006.07.12 10:53211.330.000.003.8778.65
14259882006.07.10 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.84341.84841.83642006.07.12 13:001.84500.000.000.96-16.00
14466582006.07.11 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.83811.84311.83112006.07.11 16:261.84310.000.000.00-50.00
14348672006.07.10 20:01sell0.10nzdusd0.61000.61800.60302006.07.11 20:020.61650.000.00-0.27-65.00
14520192006.07.11 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.13271.12771.13772006.07.12 17:031.13770.000.000.4843.95
14339732006.07.10 19:00buy0.10usdjpy113.99113.39114.892006.07.12 13:31114.890.000.002.7278.34
14541032006.07.11 19:00buy0.10usdjpy114.18113.58115.082006.07.12 14:16115.080.000.001.3678.21
  0.00 0.00 11.12 192.35
Closed P/L: 203.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14473692006.07.11 14:00buy0.10audusd0.74980.74480.7558 0.75210.000.000.0023.00
14667702006.07.12 14:00buy0.10audusd0.75410.74910.7601 0.75210.000.000.00-20.00
14667272006.07.12 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy211.82211.02212.72 211.730.000.000.00-7.78
14548352006.07.11 20:02buy0.10nzdusd0.61650.60850.6235 0.61440.000.000.15-21.00
14466652006.07.11 13:00sell0.10usdchf1.23041.24041.2214 1.23690.000.00-1.19-52.55
14654472006.07.12 13:00sell0.10usdchf1.22931.23931.2203 1.23690.000.000.00-61.44
14726202006.07.12 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.13731.13231.1423 1.13730.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.04 -139.77
 Floating P/L: -140.81
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 203.47 Floating P/L: -140.81 Margin: 696.36
Balance: 10 203.47 Equity: 10 062.66 Free Margin: 9 366.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 430.75 Gross Loss: 227.28 Total Net Profit: 203.47
Profit Factor: 1.90 Expected Payoff: 16.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 140.99 Maximal Drawdown (%): 140.99 (1.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 4 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (58.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (41.67%)
Largest profit trade: 82.52 loss trade: -71.25
Average profit trade: 61.54 loss trade: -45.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (258.39) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-140.99)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 258.39 (4) consecutive loss (count): -140.99 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2