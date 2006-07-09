|Account: 419945
|Name: Philip
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 12, 17:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1413811
|2006.07.09 19:40
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1433989
|2006.07.10 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|92.65
|93.15
|92.25
|2006.07.11 19:00
|92.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-25.40
|1454088
|2006.07.11 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|92.94
|92.44
|93.34
|2006.07.12 11:21
|93.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|34.90
|1435622
|2006.07.10 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.34
|144.44
|145.94
|2006.07.12 00:24
|145.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|52.51
|1456524
|2006.07.11 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.78
|144.88
|146.38
|2006.07.12 14:13
|146.38
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|52.19
|1452909
|2006.07.11 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2752
|1.2682
|1.2802
|2006.07.12 17:04
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|-70.00
|1447334
|2006.07.11 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|210.43
|209.63
|211.33
|2006.07.12 10:53
|211.33
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|78.65
|1425988
|2006.07.10 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8434
|1.8484
|1.8364
|2006.07.12 13:00
|1.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|-16.00
|1446658
|2006.07.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8381
|1.8431
|1.8311
|2006.07.11 16:26
|1.8431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1434867
|2006.07.10 20:01
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6100
|0.6180
|0.6030
|2006.07.11 20:02
|0.6165
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-65.00
|1452019
|2006.07.11 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1327
|1.1277
|1.1377
|2006.07.12 17:03
|1.1377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|43.95
|1433973
|2006.07.10 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.99
|113.39
|114.89
|2006.07.12 13:31
|114.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2.72
|78.34
|1454103
|2006.07.11 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.18
|113.58
|115.08
|2006.07.12 14:16
|115.08
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|78.21
|0.00
|0.00
|11.12
|192.35
|Closed P/L:
|203.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1447369
|2006.07.11 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7498
|0.7448
|0.7558
|0.7521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|1466770
|2006.07.12 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7541
|0.7491
|0.7601
|0.7521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1466727
|2006.07.12 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.82
|211.02
|212.72
|211.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.78
|1454835
|2006.07.11 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6165
|0.6085
|0.6235
|0.6144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-21.00
|1446665
|2006.07.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2304
|1.2404
|1.2214
|1.2369
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|-52.55
|1465447
|2006.07.12 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2293
|1.2393
|1.2203
|1.2369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.44
|1472620
|2006.07.12 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1373
|1.1323
|1.1423
|1.1373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|-139.77
|Floating P/L:
|-140.81
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|203.47
|Floating P/L:
|-140.81
|Margin:
|696.36
|Balance:
|10 203.47
|Equity:
|10 062.66
|Free Margin:
|9 366.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|430.75
|Gross Loss:
|227.28
|Total Net Profit:
|203.47
|Profit Factor:
|1.90
|Expected Payoff:
|16.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|140.99
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|140.99 (1.4%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (58.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (41.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|82.52
|loss trade:
|-71.25
|Average
|profit trade:
|61.54
|loss trade:
|-45.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (258.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-140.99)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|258.39 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-140.99 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2