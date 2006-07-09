FXDirectDealer

Account: 419945 Name: Philip Currency: USD 2006 July 14, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14138112006.07.09 19:40balanceDeposit10 000.00
14473692006.07.11 14:00buy0.10audusd0.74980.74480.75582006.07.13 10:040.75580.000.000.0060.00
14667702006.07.12 14:00buy0.10audusd0.75410.74910.76012006.07.14 09:200.74910.000.000.00-50.00
14878372006.07.13 14:00buy0.10audusd0.75360.74860.75962006.07.14 09:240.74860.000.000.00-50.00
14339892006.07.10 19:00sell0.10chfjpy92.6593.1592.252006.07.11 19:0092.940.000.00-0.32-25.40
14540882006.07.11 19:00buy0.10chfjpy92.9492.4493.342006.07.12 11:2193.340.000.000.1634.90
14755282006.07.12 19:00buy0.10chfjpy93.5493.0493.942006.07.14 04:1793.940.000.000.6334.58
14954342006.07.13 19:00buy0.10chfjpy93.7093.2094.102006.07.14 04:3994.100.000.000.1634.52
14356222006.07.10 22:00buy0.10eurjpy145.34144.44145.942006.07.12 00:24145.940.000.002.2752.51
14565242006.07.11 22:00buy0.10eurjpy145.78144.88146.382006.07.12 14:13146.380.000.001.1452.19
14768492006.07.12 22:00buy0.10eurjpy146.74145.84147.342006.07.13 22:00146.370.000.003.40-32.10
14529092006.07.11 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.27521.26821.28022006.07.12 17:041.26820.000.00-1.25-70.00
14746692006.07.12 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.26871.27571.26372006.07.14 16:521.26370.000.003.9150.00
14940152006.07.13 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.26931.27631.26432006.07.14 16:511.26430.000.000.9850.00
14473342006.07.11 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy210.43209.63211.332006.07.12 10:53211.330.000.003.8778.65
14667272006.07.12 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy211.82211.02212.722006.07.13 22:06212.720.000.0011.5478.03
14877912006.07.13 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy212.28211.48213.182006.07.14 04:40213.180.000.003.8677.65
14259882006.07.10 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.84341.84841.83642006.07.12 13:001.84500.000.000.96-16.00
14466582006.07.11 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.83811.84311.83112006.07.11 16:261.84310.000.000.00-50.00
14866792006.07.13 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.83971.83471.84672006.07.13 17:121.84670.000.000.0070.00
15097252006.07.14 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.84071.83571.84772006.07.14 16:521.83570.000.000.00-50.00
14348672006.07.10 20:01sell0.10nzdusd0.61000.61800.60302006.07.11 20:020.61650.000.00-0.27-65.00
14548352006.07.11 20:02buy0.10nzdusd0.61650.60850.62352006.07.12 20:000.61460.000.000.15-19.00
14520192006.07.11 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.13271.12771.13772006.07.12 17:031.13770.000.000.4843.95
14726202006.07.12 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.13731.13231.14232006.07.13 10:561.13230.000.000.48-44.16
14921732006.07.13 17:00sell0.10usdcad1.13171.13671.12672006.07.14 15:471.12670.000.00-2.0744.38
14339732006.07.10 19:00buy0.10usdjpy113.99113.39114.892006.07.12 13:31114.890.000.002.7278.34
14541032006.07.11 19:00buy0.10usdjpy114.18113.58115.082006.07.12 14:16115.080.000.001.3678.21
14755212006.07.12 19:00buy0.10usdjpy115.45114.85116.352006.07.14 16:55116.350.000.005.4577.35
14954262006.07.13 19:00buy0.10usdjpy115.46114.86116.362006.07.14 16:55116.360.000.001.3677.35
  0.00 0.00 40.97 600.95
Closed P/L: 641.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14974052006.07.13 22:00sell0.10eurjpy146.37147.27145.77 147.030.000.00-1.40-56.77
15177992006.07.14 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.26361.27061.2586 1.26480.000.000.00-12.00
14761082006.07.12 20:00sell0.10nzdusd0.61460.62260.6076 0.62110.000.00-1.11-65.00
14959862006.07.13 20:00sell0.10nzdusd0.61870.62670.6117 0.62110.000.00-0.28-24.00
15162802006.07.14 17:00sell0.10usdcad1.12981.13481.1248 1.12890.000.000.007.97
14466652006.07.11 13:00sell0.10usdchf1.23041.24041.2214 1.23480.000.00-5.94-35.63
14654472006.07.12 13:00sell0.10usdchf1.22931.23931.2203 1.23480.000.00-4.75-44.54
14866722006.07.13 13:00sell0.10usdchf1.23031.24031.2213 1.23480.000.00-1.19-36.44
15097362006.07.14 13:00buy0.10usdchf1.23251.22251.2415 1.23450.000.000.0016.20
15185372006.07.14 19:00buy0.10usdjpy116.34115.74117.24 116.240.000.000.00-8.60
  0.00 0.00 -14.67 -258.81
 Floating P/L: -273.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 641.92 Floating P/L: -273.48 Margin: 776.66
Balance: 10 641.92 Equity: 10 368.44 Free Margin: 9 591.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 110.43 Gross Loss: 468.51 Total Net Profit: 641.92
Profit Factor: 2.37 Expected Payoff: 22.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 140.99 Maximal Drawdown (%): 140.99 (1.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 7 (42.86%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (68.18%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (62.07%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (37.93%)
Largest profit trade: 89.57 loss trade: -71.25
Average profit trade: 61.69 loss trade: -42.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (258.39) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-140.99)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 258.39 (4) consecutive loss (count): -140.99 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2