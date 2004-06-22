|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2006.05.31 04:00 - 2006.06.25 00:00 (2004.06.22 - 2006.06.25)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=10; TrailingStop=20; StopLoss=20; UseStopLoss=false;
ShortEma=1; LongEma=5; immediate_trade=true;
reversal=false;
ConfirmedOnEntry=false;
Lots=1; HedgePercent=1; MM=true;
AccountIsMicro=true;
StartHour=0; StopHour=23; Risk=10; MAGICMA=20060301; Show_Settings=true;
longrange=1; shortrange=1; back=30; TF=5;
|Bars in test
|6458
|Ticks modelled
|62955
|Modelling quality
|88.61%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|0.00
|Gross profit
|0.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|0.00
|Absolute drawdown
|500.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total trades
|0
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|0
|consecutive losses
|0