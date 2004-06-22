Strategy Tester Report
EMA_CROSSv5

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2006.05.31 04:00 - 2006.06.25 00:00 (2004.06.22 - 2006.06.25)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=10; TrailingStop=20; StopLoss=20; UseStopLoss=false; ShortEma=1; LongEma=5; immediate_trade=true; reversal=false; ConfirmedOnEntry=false; Lots=1; HedgePercent=1; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=true; StartHour=0; StopHour=23; Risk=10; MAGICMA=20060301; Show_Settings=true; longrange=1; shortrange=1; back=30; TF=5;
Bars in test6458Ticks modelled62955Modelling quality88.61%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit0.00Gross profit0.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff0.00
Absolute drawdown500.00Maximal drawdown (%)0.00 (0.0%)
Total trades0Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade0.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade0.00loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)0 (0.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)0.00 (0)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins0consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance