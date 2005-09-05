Strategy Tester Report
GoGetShorts-2

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2005.03.02 16:30 - 2006.07.12 00:00 (2004.01.01 - 2006.07.12)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersShortemaS=5; ShortemaL=18; Mtrendema=150; TrailingStop=17; Trade_Signal_1="Trade Signal 1 Settings"; Lots1=0.5; TakeProfit1=50; StopLoss1=120; MinsMultiplier1=75; OffAve=160; Trade_Signal_2="Trade Signal 2 Settings"; Lots2=0.05; TakeProfit2=105; StopLoss2=47; MinsMultiplier2=75; Other_Settings="Advanced Settings"; MaxOpenTrade=2; TakeProfitMode=true; TrailingStopMode=true; StopLossMode=true; Shift=3; Slippage=3; Time_Settings="Time In Trade Settings"; MonitorInMinutes=60; ThresholdMove=1; MinsMultiplier=75; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=false;
Bars in test16646Ticks modelled1635136Modelling quality64.35%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1500.00Gross profit1500.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff250.00
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades6Short positions (won %)6 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)6 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade250.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade250.00loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (1500.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1500.00 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.09.05 00:30sell10.501.83841.85041.8334
22005.09.05 01:00sell20.501.83941.85141.8344
32005.09.08 00:32t/p20.501.83441.85141.8344250.0010250.00
42005.09.08 01:02t/p10.501.83341.85041.8334250.0010500.00
52006.05.01 18:30sell30.501.82871.84071.8237
62006.05.01 19:00sell40.501.82741.83941.8224
72006.05.01 21:43t/p30.501.82371.84071.8237250.0010750.00
82006.05.02 06:59t/p40.501.82241.83941.8224250.0011000.00
92006.05.12 15:30sell50.501.89031.90231.8853
102006.05.12 16:00sell60.501.89101.90301.8860
112006.05.15 08:29t/p50.501.88531.90231.8853250.0011250.00
122006.05.15 08:29t/p60.501.88601.90301.8860250.0011500.00