|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2005.03.02 16:30 - 2006.07.12 00:00 (2004.01.01 - 2006.07.12)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ShortemaS=5; ShortemaL=18; Mtrendema=150; TrailingStop=17; Trade_Signal_1="Trade Signal 1 Settings"; Lots1=0.5; TakeProfit1=50; StopLoss1=120; MinsMultiplier1=75; OffAve=160; Trade_Signal_2="Trade Signal 2 Settings"; Lots2=0.05; TakeProfit2=105; StopLoss2=47; MinsMultiplier2=75; Other_Settings="Advanced Settings"; MaxOpenTrade=2; TakeProfitMode=true;
TrailingStopMode=true;
StopLossMode=true;
Shift=3; Slippage=3; Time_Settings="Time In Trade Settings"; MonitorInMinutes=60; ThresholdMove=1; MinsMultiplier=75; SignalMail=false;
EachTickMode=false;
|Bars in test
|16646
|Ticks modelled
|1635136
|Modelling quality
|64.35%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1500.00
|Gross profit
|1500.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|250.00
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|6
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|250.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|250.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (1500.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1500.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|0