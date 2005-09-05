Strategy Tester Report
GoGetShorts-2

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2005.03.02 16:30 - 2006.07.12 00:00 (2004.01.01 - 2006.07.12)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersShortemaS=5; ShortemaL=18; Mtrendema=150; TrailingStop=17; Trade_Signal_1="Trade Signal 1 Settings"; Lots1=0.5; TakeProfit1=66; StopLoss1=120; MinsMultiplier1=75; OffAve=160; Trade_Signal_2="Trade Signal 2 Settings"; Lots2=0.05; TakeProfit2=105; StopLoss2=47; MinsMultiplier2=75; Other_Settings="Advanced Settings"; MaxOpenTrade=2; TakeProfitMode=true; TrailingStopMode=true; StopLossMode=true; Shift=3; Slippage=3; Time_Settings="Time In Trade Settings"; MonitorInMinutes=60; ThresholdMove=1; MinsMultiplier=75; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=false;
Bars in test16646Ticks modelled1635136Modelling quality64.35%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit265.00Gross profit990.00Gross loss-725.00
Profit factor1.37Expected payoff44.17
Absolute drawdown395.00Maximal drawdown600.00 (5.88%)Relative drawdown5.88% (600.00)
Total trades6Short positions (won %)6 (50.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade330.00loss trade-600.00
Averageprofit trade330.00loss trade-241.67
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (660.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-125.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)660.00 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-600.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.09.05 00:30sell10.501.83841.85041.8318
22005.09.05 01:00sell20.501.83941.85141.8328
32005.09.08 06:30close10.501.83921.85041.8318-40.009960.00
42005.09.08 12:30close20.501.84111.85141.8328-85.009875.00
52006.05.01 18:30sell30.501.82871.84071.8221
62006.05.01 19:00sell40.501.82741.83941.8208
72006.05.02 06:59t/p30.501.82211.84071.8221330.0010205.00
82006.05.02 14:59s/l40.501.83941.83941.8208-600.009605.00
92006.05.12 15:30sell50.501.89031.90231.8837
102006.05.12 16:00sell60.501.89101.90301.8844
112006.05.15 08:29t/p60.501.88441.90301.8844330.009935.00
122006.05.15 10:29t/p50.501.88371.90231.8837330.0010265.00