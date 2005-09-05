|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2005.03.02 16:30 - 2006.07.12 00:00 (2004.01.01 - 2006.07.12)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ShortemaS=5; ShortemaL=18; Mtrendema=150; TrailingStop=17; Trade_Signal_1="Trade Signal 1 Settings"; Lots1=0.5; TakeProfit1=66; StopLoss1=120; MinsMultiplier1=75; OffAve=160; Trade_Signal_2="Trade Signal 2 Settings"; Lots2=0.05; TakeProfit2=105; StopLoss2=47; MinsMultiplier2=75; Other_Settings="Advanced Settings"; MaxOpenTrade=2; TakeProfitMode=true;
TrailingStopMode=true;
StopLossMode=true;
Shift=3; Slippage=3; Time_Settings="Time In Trade Settings"; MonitorInMinutes=60; ThresholdMove=1; MinsMultiplier=75; SignalMail=false;
EachTickMode=false;
|Bars in test
|16646
|Ticks modelled
|1635136
|Modelling quality
|64.35%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|265.00
|Gross profit
|990.00
|Gross loss
|-725.00
|Profit factor
|1.37
|Expected payoff
|44.17
|Absolute drawdown
|395.00
|Maximal drawdown
|600.00 (5.88%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.88% (600.00)
|Total trades
|6
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (50.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|330.00
|loss trade
|-600.00
|Average
|profit trade
|330.00
|loss trade
|-241.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (660.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-125.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|660.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-600.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2